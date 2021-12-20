Share

Without having to spend more than $250 per outfit.

Celebrating the start of a new year always feels significant: It’s a time to reflect on the good times of the past year and the excitement of the year to come. It’s also a great chance to break out some sequins and sparkly shoes. Got to start the year with an incredible outfit, right?

Whether you’re heading to a friend’s house to enjoy a chill NYE in or going out for a fancy dinner, you have endless outfit options that won’t break the bank. We’ve rounded up a few looks to inspire your NYE party outfit, from sparkly to casual. Planning on staying in this New Year’s Eve? We’ve got some outfits for that, too.

From little black dresses to gem-studded heels, silky slip dresses to wide-leg pants, statement earrings to sparkling clutches, here are some ideas to inspire your New Year’s Eve outfit, no matter what kind of event you end up attending. (We even have options for New Year’s Eve wedding outfits.)

New Year’s Eve Outfit Ideas

Look No. 1: The Little Black Dress

The Dress: Maggy London Illusion Yoke Crepe Cocktail Dress A black sheath is simple, but add a little mesh detailing, and it becomes a lot more interesting. This number will not only look great on NYE, but it’s the perfect closet staple for years to come, too. BUY HERE

The Shoes: Jewel Badgley Mischka Jessa Shoes Want to have a Carrie Bradshaw moment of your own? These blue pumps add a little pizazz to the black dress, without going full-on sparkle. The ankle buckle makes them easy to take off at the end of the night, too, which you may want to do after a full night of dancing. BUY HERE

The Bag: Alessia Bianchi All Over Shimmer Clutch Stow a couple of cards, you keys, and your lipstick in this glimmering clutch. You can wear it as a shoulder bag with the chain that’s included, or you could opt to use it as a clutch and tuck the chain inside. BUY HERE

Look No. 2: A Silky Satin Number

The Dress: Taylor High-Neck Satin Midi Dress This burgundy number is a showstopper, and it also rings in at under $50. The satin will gently skim over your curves, and the high neckline is extremely flattering. BUY HERE

The Shoes: Vicenza Puffy Heeled Sandals A heel that’s actually comfortable? You saw it here first. These puffy pumps have enough heel to give you a bit of a boost without feeling like you’re walking on a tightrope all night. Plus, you have to give these shoes points for the sculptural heel shape. BUY HERE

The Accessory: Freshwater Pearl Dangle Earrings Be sure to keep your hair pulled back to show off these dangly earrings. They’re flashy enough to be seen from across the room, but light enough to not drag your earlobes down all night long. BUY HERE

Look No. 3: A Snazzy Jumpsuit

The Jumpsuit: Sparkly Wrap Sweater Jumpsuit Cozy and cute? Yes, please! This jumpsuit is all glitz, but it’s made of a soft sweater material that you’ll actually enjoy wearing until the ball drops. There’s even a tie at the waist to cinch you in. BUY HERE

The Shoes: Marc Fisher Pierre Pump Just because your jumpsuit goes all-out doesn’t mean you have to opt for boring shoes. These pink suede pumps add an unexpected pop to your outfit, and the low, chunky heel will keep your feet comfy all night long. BUY HERE

The Bag: Kelly & Katie Cenade Clutch A simple black bag is the finishing touch to an otherwise show-stopping outfit. It’s simple enough that it won’t take away from your look, and you can use it time and time again even after the clock strikes midnight on January 1. BUY HERE

Look No. 4: A Party-Worthy Pant

The Pants: Wide-Leg Satin Pant A gem tone is sure to make a statement, and the wide legs on this pair will also ensure you’re comfy for the entire holiday party, even if you’re just dressing up to spend the night with your friends. Pair them with a patterned shoe for a little extra something-something, or wear your favorite flats to keep it casual. BUY HERE

The Shoes: Franco Sarto Balin Loafers Literally elevate your look with these platform loafers. They’ll be just as comfortable as your favorite flats, but add a touch of class to any outfit. They’ll make for the perfect shoes for returning to the office, too. BUY HERE