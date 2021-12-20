Style December 20, 2021

These New Year’s Eve Outfits Will Make You Feel Like a Million Bucks

By Katherine Pittman

shoes, a jumpsuit and a bag against a yellow background

Graphic by Giovanna Pineda/KCM

Without having to spend more than $250 per outfit.

Celebrating the start of a new year always feels significant: It’s a time to reflect on the good times of the past year and the excitement of the year to come. It’s also a great chance to break out some sequins and sparkly shoes. Got to start the year with an incredible outfit, right?

Whether you’re heading to a friend’s house to enjoy a chill NYE in or going out for a fancy dinner, you have endless outfit options that won’t break the bank. We’ve rounded up a few looks to inspire your NYE party outfit, from sparkly to casual. Planning on staying in this New Year’s Eve? We’ve got some outfits for that, too.

From little black dresses to gem-studded heels, silky slip dresses to wide-leg pants, statement earrings to sparkling clutches, here are some ideas to inspire your New Year’s Eve outfit, no matter what kind of event you end up attending. (We even have options for New Year’s Eve wedding outfits.)

New Year’s Eve Outfit Ideas

Look No. 1: The Little Black Dress

The Dress: Maggy London Illusion Yoke Crepe Cocktail Dress

A black sheath is simple, but add a little mesh detailing, and it becomes a lot more interesting. This number will not only look great on NYE, but it’s the perfect closet staple for years to come, too.

The Shoes: Jewel Badgley Mischka Jessa Shoes

Want to have a Carrie Bradshaw moment of your own? These blue pumps add a little pizazz to the black dress, without going full-on sparkle. The ankle buckle makes them easy to take off at the end of the night, too, which you may want to do after a full night of dancing.

The Bag: Alessia Bianchi All Over Shimmer Clutch

Stow a couple of cards, you keys, and your lipstick in this glimmering clutch. You can wear it as a shoulder bag with the chain that’s included, or you could opt to use it as a clutch and tuck the chain inside.

Look No. 2: A Silky Satin Number

The Dress: Taylor High-Neck Satin Midi Dress

This burgundy number is a showstopper, and it also rings in at under $50. The satin will gently skim over your curves, and the high neckline is extremely flattering.

The Shoes: Vicenza Puffy Heeled Sandals

A heel that’s actually comfortable? You saw it here first. These puffy pumps have enough heel to give you a bit of a boost without feeling like you’re walking on a tightrope all night. Plus, you have to give these shoes points for the sculptural heel shape.

The Accessory: Freshwater Pearl Dangle Earrings

Be sure to keep your hair pulled back to show off these dangly earrings. They’re flashy enough to be seen from across the room, but light enough to not drag your earlobes down all night long.

Look No. 3: A Snazzy Jumpsuit

The Jumpsuit: Sparkly Wrap Sweater Jumpsuit

Cozy and cute? Yes, please! This jumpsuit is all glitz, but it’s made of a soft sweater material that you’ll actually enjoy wearing until the ball drops. There’s even a tie at the waist to cinch you in.

The Shoes: Marc Fisher Pierre Pump

Just because your jumpsuit goes all-out doesn’t mean you have to opt for boring shoes. These pink suede pumps add an unexpected pop to your outfit, and the low, chunky heel will keep your feet comfy all night long.

The Bag: Kelly & Katie Cenade Clutch

A simple black bag is the finishing touch to an otherwise show-stopping outfit. It’s simple enough that it won’t take away from your look, and you can use it time and time again even after the clock strikes midnight on January 1.

Look No. 4: A Party-Worthy Pant

The Pants: Wide-Leg Satin Pant

A gem tone is sure to make a statement, and the wide legs on this pair will also ensure you’re comfy for the entire holiday party, even if you’re just dressing up to spend the night with your friends. Pair them with a patterned shoe for a little extra something-something, or wear your favorite flats to keep it casual.

The Shoes: Franco Sarto Balin Loafers

Literally elevate your look with these platform loafers. They’ll be just as comfortable as your favorite flats, but add a touch of class to any outfit. They’ll make for the perfect shoes for returning to the office, too.

The Top: Everlane Drapey Square Shirt

On top, keep things casual. This drapey top will look great tucked into the satin trousers, and it’ll look just as good with ripped jeans the next day. It’s loose without looking sloppy, and you can undo a button or two if you want it to look extra sexy.

