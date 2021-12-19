Share

Not a party dress or confetti popper in sight!

The New Year is a time to celebrate a fresh start (and the end of a rollercoaster-like 2021), but that doesn’t mean you have to go out and party to mark the beginning of 2022. Sometimes, having a night in can be better than going all out at midnight. This year, we’ll be cheers-ing to a night in on the couch, drink in hand, snacks nearby, and soft slippers on.

Whether you plan to watch the ball drop or prefer to crawl into bed early, these items are sure to make your New Year’s celebration feel laid-back and easy — and isn’t that the best way to start a new year? From snuggly blankets to yummy treats, warm slippers to luxurious robes, these items will guarantee your night is relaxing and cozy.

And relaxing and low-key doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate with others. Invite your friends and family over for a celebratory night full of snacks and drinks, snuggles, and (eventually) snoozing. If you want to plan your laid-back New Year’s Eve at home with minimal effort, here are some things that will help you do it.

Eastern Standard Provisions Holly Jolly Holiday Gift Box Save yourself the effort of baking your own bread and snacks this year. This box comes with an assortment of soft pretzels, perfect for dipping and dunking in your favorite sauces and dips. The best part? They come in a pretty box that you can serve them from, so no dirty dishes at the end of the night. BUY HERE

Haus Pomegranate Rosemary Apéritif You don’t have to be an experienced bartender or mixologist to create a festive drink. Haus specializes in apéritifs, which are low in alcohol content, but just as delicious as your normal cocktail. This rosemary and pomegranate drink can be enjoyed on its own or with a splash of champagne or sparkling water to add some bubbles. BUY HERE

Lunya Washable Silk Long Robe You can ditch your schlubby sweats for NYE, even if you’re just planning to spend the night on the couch. This silk robe will feel just as luxurious as a cocktail dress, but it’s way more comfortable (and doesn’t have to be dry cleaned at the end of the night). Pair it with some cozy slippers and you have a chic night-in outfit. BUY HERE

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw There is no such thing as a relaxing night in without a snuggly throw blanket, and that’s a fact. This one from Barefoot Dreams is made from super soft microfiber that you’ll want to stay wrapped in forever. Even when it’s not in use, you can toss it over the back of your couch for that “intentionally relaxed” look. BUY HERE

Typhoon Elements Cheese Board Guests or not: No party is complete without a charcuterie board. Dress up your cheese and cracker selection by placing it on this board, which will also be easier to carry than four cheese wedges and two sleeves of crackers. BUY HERE

Skims Rib Pajamas Want to wear something that’s comfortable and put-together on your night in? Opt for something like this ribbed set from Skims, which is almost nice enough to wear out of the house. In fact, wearing the pieces separately might make for the ultimate cozy ‘fit — we won’t tell if you don’t. BUY HERE

Winc Wines Keep the vino flowing without having to make a single trip to the store. Winc offers a monthly wine subscription that delivers your favorite varieties and bottles straight to your door. Based on an initial quiz, Winc will suggest wines you’ll most likely love that you can choose to add to your delivery. BUY HERE

Milk Bar Cookie Tin There’s nothing wrong with having a sweet tooth on NYE. Resolutions start the day after, anyway. This tin comes with one dozen cookies from the famous Milk Bar, known for their creative and colorful cakes and other sweet treats. BUY HERE

Godinger Champagne Coupe Glasses Even if you’re just drinking some sparkling cider or ginger ale, there’s something extra fancy about using a champagne coup. If you don’t have a set of your own yet, these four crystal glasses will add some sparkle to your bar cart or cabinet. BUY HERE