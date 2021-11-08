Share

There’s nothing we love more than a cheap and easy laugh!

There once was a time when scratchy sweaters with flashy colors, pixelated patterns, gaudy embellishments, pom-poms, fringe, and other bells and tinsel were unwelcome gifts from elderly aunts. But thank goodness those days are over!

The “traditional” tacky holiday sweater has made a major comeback in the past few years as Ugly Sweater Parties took hold of the country. Families rejoiced in new ways to have (and poke!) fun with one another. Company holiday parties got a lot more light-hearted as professional facades came down to reveal twinkly lights in both shirts and eyes. And now, there’s nothing cooler than being uncool for the season’s festivities.

There are so many benefits to embracing the silly theme. Instant conversation-starters and smiles are two of them. And as far as practicality goes, who cares if you spill a drink on that one-time-wear? It only adds more character to a sweater that tells its own story already. Then go ahead and eat to your heart’s content in that generous fit! But most importantly, let loose those Kris Kringle-bass belly laughs over how funny, clever, or down to earth you discover your fellow party goers are.

If you want to top the guest list of any holiday party this season, here are the best ugly sweaters you can pick. If your mission is to become so bright a bedazzled star of the party that you’ll outshine the one on the tree, you can’t go wrong with these ugly holiday sweaters.

The Best Ugly Christmas and Hanukkah Sweaters

3D Photo-Realistic Ugly Christmas Sweater Long-Sleeve T-Shirt: Half & Half Holiday First of all, let’s be clear: no holidays are safe from ugly sweater season! This all-purpose non-denominational pattern is a Chrismukkah miracle, festooned with menorahs, dreidels, Stars of David, Santa heads, gingerbread, holly, and cardinals all in one. It reaches peak tackiness in the fact that its collar, tie, and buttons are in fact screen-printed on…and we couldn’t love it more. buy here

Christmas Vacation Marty Moose Walley World Red Ugly Christmas Sweater Ah, a classic throwback and reference to one of the original inspirations of this theme. How better to represent the look than with one straight from Clark Griswold’s closet? This officially licensed version is unisex and multi-dimensional, too, with sherpa-material-like fuzzy details jutting out in sharp relief from Marty Moose’s unmistakable mug. buy here

Tipsy Elves Men’s Drinking Game Ugly Christmas Sweater For the Snookis of the world that happily proclaim that the “party’s here!” when they arrive, this sweater is absolutely perfect. The shirt itself is a drinking game, and comes complete with six lightweight, Velcro-banded balls that set you as the center target. Rules and penalties are stitched into the back, so no worries about losing those, and pockets are built into the sleeves to make sure that at the end of the night, your game balls are coming home with you. buy here

Women’s LED Light-Up Reindeer Ugly Christmas Sweater with Built-in Light Bulbs If interactive attire is up your alley, here’s another option for you. This much more innocent design lets you light up the night with six different modes to help you determine your own party vibe. The star of the shirt, Rudolph, gets an extra boost, too, in case the surrounding stage lights weren’t enough to make sure your sweater — like this leading reindeer — goes down in holiday history. buy here

Holiday Time Women’s Christmas Vest Get hot too easily, or not ready to commit to full-sweater horrendousness? This gingerbread and spearmint candy-caned vest ought to do you, then! Festive metallic bells will make sure no one misses your entrance, just in case the colors aren’t loud enough. But this vest’s best feature? It has pockets. Sold! buy here

Tipsy Elves Men’s Gaudy Garland Sweater “Gaudy” is definitely the right way to describe this garb, as crinkly tinsel and metallic bulbs practically burst off this three-dimensional sweater’s front. Garlands encircling the sleeves continue the theme. However, the back is unembellished, which is smart for seated comfort, and itch-free materials make it easy to stay wrapped up all night. Prefer a cardigan? No problem, it comes as a button down, too. buy here

Grab a Snack Gingerbread Ugly Christmas Sweater The gingerbread fun continues with this sweater, whose message is sneakily spicy. Or innocent, depending on how you look at it. But if you’re looking at it from behind, it’s hard to ignore. The mischief in this design continues to make your exit as amusing as your entrance, with an inviting “…Come on Back” scrawled across the back. buy here

3D T-Rex Red and Green Adult Ugly Christmas Sweater There’s no rhyme or reason to it, but the holidays are always funnier with dinosaurs and that’s just a fact. Despite a logistical inability to physically “hand” out gifts, T-Rex has somehow become the spokes-asaurus of the winter season, and we’re here for it. This sweater goes the extra mile by sandwiching the wearer between the dino’s stuffed head and torso. Fierce, right? buy here

Leapparel Men & Women Ugly Christmas Sweater Funny Sweatshirt: Christmas Pizza Cat As much as we can’t explain how dinosaurs have infiltrated Christmas memes, we might be even more confused as to how cats in space have become equally synonymous. But we’re definitely not complaining! Especially when they’re precious kittens in costume riding on slices of one of the most important food groups on this planet: pizza. buy here

3D Photo-Realistic Ugly Christmas Sweater Long-Sleeve T-Shirt: Christmas Elf Nope, we are not elfing kidding you — dressing up in costume is not just for Halloween. Since it’s a long-sleeve tee, this get-up is far more comfortable than any polyester jumper, and fun details like starlight mint buttons and candy canes on the printed-on belt keep things sweet and innocent. buy here

American Stitch Men’s 3D Elf Hooded Ugly Christmas Sweater A printed t-shirt like the one just above may be enough for some, but if you want to channel a much more intensely elven vibe, this take may be the ticket. Dangly elf legs provide that extra awkwardness that might win you the ugly sweater contest, and who can resist a hoodie when temps drop? Especially when it comes festooned with a pom that matches the pointless buttons on the front. buy here

Blizzard Bay Men’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Santa Justin Timberlake isn’t the only one with a gift box he can’t present at eye level! Burly biker-bro Santa here has a special delivery wrapped up nice and neatly below the ribbons of hair on his chest, and he only looks a little shy about it. Dancing Santas who look to have skipped Leg Day band around the top of the sweater, too, for a laugh no matter where the eye lands. buy here

Tipsy Elves Ugly Christmas Sweaters for Women: Happy Birthday Jesus Let’s not forget why we gather together every December 25: to celebrate our homeboy Jesus! This sweater is great for those who want to gently remind folks to keep Christ in Christmas, but also, laugh and find joy in simple things this holiday. This design does double duty — and in a flattering feminine fit — without going into sacrilegious territory. buy here

Funny Unicorn Hanukkah Sweater Too good to be true, and Jewish? This sweater’s for you. And like you, it’s on trend, thanks to its vintage tee style. This funny Jewnicorn design celebrates your diversity, faith, and rarity for a combo that’s sure to start a convo. buy here

Star Wars Women’s Boba Baby It’s Cold Outside Holiday Cowl Neck Sweater Hot on the heels of the highly successful Mandalorian TV series and now as The Book of Boba Fett introduces even more Star Wars lore, it’s never been cooler to be a sci-fi nerd. This hoodie comes straight from The STAR WARS Store, and its cartoon versions of the holiday characters and punny one-liner will make you just as cute as the baby-fied illustration. buy here

Oh Chemistree Merry Chemistree Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt As we said, nerds are in and smart is the new sexy. This sweatshirt lets scientists wear their passion on their sleeve and is sure to trigger a reaction in the like minded, eliciting conversational chemistry. We love that it’s cozy fleece and mostly cotton, and the fact that it comes in five different colors makes it as easy to match as it is to wear. buy here