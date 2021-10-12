Share

Dressing well doesn’t have to cost a fortune this season.

Is your fall calendar already filling up with exciting activities? It’s the ideal time of year to get spooked at a haunted house, visit a pumpkin patch, and pick up delicious caramel apples (and cider donuts) at the local farmer’s market.

And since you probably didn’t have the chance to partake in many of these activities last year, your wardrobe probably looked a bit more dialed-down. After all, it was tough to justify spending money on new clothes when we weren’t going much further than the kitchen and the couch. In fact, most of our days were spent in comfy loungewear (that we might’ve worn for days on end). Don’t judge — we were living through a ravaging pandemic, after all.

But this year, we know more about how to manage stress around Covid-19, plus vaccines are readily available in the U.S., and there’s even news that a return to normal is on the horizon. If you ask us, that’s reason enough to get outside and (safely) celebrate fall in full fashionable force!

We scoured Amazon for trendy and stylish pieces to help make outfit planning a little easier on you. So no matter what you’re up to, you’ll be geared from head to toe in cute and affordable outfits. From a feather pajama set you can score for less than $30 to the number one trending hobo bag on Amazon to an on-trend pair of knee-high boots, we’ve got all your (stylish) outfit and accessory needs covered.

A major perk: if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, most of these items will arrive within two days (and with free shipping!) Talk about instant gratification for you (and your wallet). Below, shop six full looks for every activity on the agenda.

Look No. 1: A Day at the Park

Smiley Face Beanie Hat There’s nothing like a cute beanie to keep the chill off — especially one that does the smiling for you. Buy Here

Long Black Ribbed Turtleneck This slightly oversized ribbed turtleneck is a go-to piece for fall. The longer length makes it easy to wear over leggings. Plus, that little bit of extra room makes wearing it so darn cozy. Buy Here

Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings Hear us out: if you don’t already have a pair of faux leather leggings, now is your time to snag ’em. They’re just as comfortable as regular leggings, but the shiny coating makes them look more elevated. Try the trend out in this camel hue for an unexpected dash of color. Buy Here

Arizona Shearling Sandal by Birkenstock Fair warning: your toes are going to get addicted to these fuzzy Birkenstock sandals. So easy to slide into, they’re made with real suede and genuine shearling. Even though they’re sandals, there’s an extra layer of warmth that’s perfect for days when it’s not super freezing. Buy Here

Look No. 2: Dining Out with Friends

Knitted Tie Waist Sweater Dress We love an outfit that’s anchored around a dress because it’s basically a full outfit in one piece. And this tie-front sweater dress is a best seller on Amazon this fall for a reason. It’s super soft, has a slimming waist detail, and adorable bell sleeves. You can easily dress this up or down with the swap of a few accessories. Buy Here

Black Knee High Boots Knee-high boots are the silhouette of the season. For less than $40, this on trend pair features shiny faux snakeskin, which will add extra oomph to any outfit. Buy Here

Small Nylon Shoulder Bag Do you love nylon bags but don’t want to splurge on Prada? This elegant little stunner is less than $20 and will work well on occasions when you don’t need to lug around a tote full of heavy items. Buy Here

2-Pack of Sunglasses Influencers like Helena Glazer of Brooklyn Blonde put these flattering Amazon sunglasses on the map. And now you can get a set of two pairs of these square oversized shades in black and tortoise shell. For less than $15, you won’t feel guilty if you lose a pair. Buy Here

Look No. 3: Office-Casual

Lightweight Double Breasted Blazer This double-breasted blazer with gold buttons comes in a bunch of different colors (navy, brown, olive green, and more). But you can never go wrong with a black version. It looks super expensive, but it’s less than $50. Buy Here

Lightweight Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Wear this thin turtleneck sweater in a brown shade underneath the black blazer above to keep you warm and put together. Buy Here

Modern Women’s High Rise Straight Ankle Jeans One Amazon reviewer writes, “I would give these 1,000 stars.” Enough said! These cropped straight-leg jeans are high-waisted and a must-have wardrobe staple this season. Buy Here

Structured Satchel Tote Anchor this look with a faux patent leather structured tote bag that features a hands-free crossbody strap. It’s perfectly polished for days and nights on the go. Buy Here

Lace-Up Combat Boots Ready to give combat boots a try? This pair is extra sturdy and features a concealed zipper so you don’t have to waste time tying these up every time you reach for them. Buy Here

Gold Statement Ring We believe accessories make the outfit. Add some bling to the look with this gold statement ring that costs less than a $12. Buy Here

Look No. 4: Hipster Fall

Floral Print V-Neck Cardigan How is this adorable vintage-inspired cardigan only $25?! It comes in a few different color ways (like brown, blue, and green) and feels (and looks) a lot more expensive than it actually is. Buy Here

New Boyfriend Jeans by Levi’s Have you heard? Ripped jeans are in again. This Levi’s pair features a comfortable mid-rise fit and a few distressed details that’ll give the rest of your look a casual edge. Buy Here

Faux Leather Booties What’s a fall wardrobe without an amazing pair of boots?! These faux leather booties in a camel tone are versatile enough to wear with basically any outfit. There’s even a zipper on the back to make sliding in and out a walk in the park. Buy Here

4-Pack of Hair Claw Clips Don’t feel like doing your hair? Twist your locks back off your face, then secure them with one of four printed claw clips for a fuss-free yet on-trend hair day. Buy Here

Paper Clip Pearl Necklace Top off this stylish look with a half-pearl, half paperclip inspired toggle necklace. Wear the toggle in the front or hidden in the back for two distinctly different looks. Buy Here

Look No. 5: Netflix and Chilling at Home

Sleepwear Set with Feather Trim You’ve probably seen feather pajamas pop up on your Instagram feed. But did you know you can get a pair without spending a ton? This set is less than $30 and comes in multiple different colors (like blue, pink, white, and red). We like the black version, because you can easily wear the top out tucked into your favorite black skirt for a cool and effortless look. Buy Here

Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper by UGG As the weather gets colder, it’s always fun to treat yourself to a new pair of slippers. This version by UGG features the brands super soft shearling, plus a strap on the back so they won’t slide off. Buy Here

10 Pack of Velvet Scrunchies Indulge in a 10-pack of velvet scrunchies in the colors of fall. For less than $5 for the whole set, your hair and wallet will thank you later. Buy Here

Look No. 6: Fall Fesitivites

Faux Leather Moto Jacket A moto style jacket is one of the most versatile styles for fall. Wear it over a dress or your favorite white T-shirt and jeans for a go-to look. Buy Here

Long Sleeve V Neck Tunic Dress This dress has over 3,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. That’s probably because it’s cute, loose (a.k.a. comfortable), and easy to throw on, and keeps your arms covered from the cold air. Buy Here

Advantage Sneaker by Adidas Ground your new dress and moto jacket with these shiny patent sneakers by adidas for a comfortable, cool look. Buy Here

Black Wide Brim Hat Wide brim hats are ideal for two reasons: they cover up a bad hair day while adding some fashionable glitz to your look. This one has over 14,000 positive reviews on Amazon and comes in 34 different colors. Buy Here

Faux Leather Hobo Purse Talk about a chic hobo bag. If you’re going to buy one purse this fall, make it this one. It’s rich chocolate hue is made from faux leather (yay!) and looks a lot more expensive than it costs. Buy Here

Products you buy through our links might earn us a commission.