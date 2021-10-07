Share

Hit your fitness goals in style this season.

There’s something about buying new workout gear that motivates us to get off the couch and get those extra steps in. Maybe it’s the excitement of wearing a new outfit or knowing the fabric hasn’t soaked in our sweat a million times before. Whatever it is, we’re OK with their magical ability to help improve our mood and motivate us to work out.

And sometimes our workout wardrobes need a little revamping. Especially during the fall and winter, when rolling up to a yoga class in a breezy tank and biker shorts just won’t cut it (it’s way too cold for that).

During this transitional time, it’s important to have lightweight and functional jackets on hand, and also some longer sleeve options to keep the chill off. Need a not so legitimate reason to shop for new workout clothes? Matching your gear to the colors of the season can add a little pep to your step (although we don’t have the research to back that up — it’s just a feeling we have). So while we won’t judge if you like to sport neon pink prints and summery florals when it’s not hot outside, it feels pretty alluring to rock well-timed colors like caramel browns, olive greens, and dusty mauves.

No matter your reason for indulging in new workout clothes, we’ve done the work for you and selected 21 brand-new items for fall to shop from. From matching sets to fuzzy jackets and printed leggings in fall prints, shop our picks for the best workout gear below.

The Best Fall Workout Clothes

Made to Move Double Strap Sports Bra by CALIA Here at KCM, we’re huge fans of Carrie Underwood’s fitness line CALIA. Underwood’s designs are made with women’s workout needs in mind — and this Made to Move double strap sports bra is the perfect example of that. With adjustable (and super thick straps), this sports bra will keep your chest area snug and secure no matter if you’re doing cardio or stretch exercises. Buy Here

Power Sculpt Bike Shorts by CALIA Pair your new olive green Made to Move sports bra with CALIA’s matching biker shorts for an unstoppable workout look. Bonus: these shorts pass the see-through test! They feature CALIA’s tight-knit fabric to keep everything smooth (and covered). Plus, their high-rise waist band gives you a snug, seamless, and comfortable fit. Buy Here

Ultimate Train Tank by Athleta Is it time to give your black workout tops a break? We think so. And Athleta makes some of our favorite workout tops ever. This Ultimate Train Tank is lightweight, loose, and comes in pretty fall colors (like the seaweed shade above). Buy Here

The Hot/Cold Bottle by lululemon If you’re still using wasteful plastic water bottles to replenish yourself while you’re sweating it out, now’s the time to stop. This 17 ounce stainless steel water bottle by lululemon (in a neutral fall print) will keep your water super cold for hours. And when you’re not working out, you can use it to keep warm beverages piping hot (it’s designed for both uses). Buy Here

Snacks Bra by Outdoor Voices Nothing makes hiking more exciting than rocking a new matching workout set. Outdoor Voices (a female-founded company that makes some of the most comfortable workout clothes) just released this new color blocked Snacks set. There’s a pocket on the back of the bra (in case you want to stash your keys…or a snack). Buy Here

Snacks 7/8 Leggings by Outdoor Voices This is a hands-free pair of leggings at its absolute best. Outdoor Voices’ Snack leggings come with a loop to hang a jacket off the back, a mini zippered backpack for essentials, and smart pockets for your keys and water bottle. Buy Here

Reversible Fleece Jacket by lululemon Don’t you want to snuggle up in this jacket ASAP? Lululemon’s reversible fleece jacket is the perfect topper to throw on your workout outfit as you make your way to a pilates studio, spin class, or yoga session. Buy Here

Sculpt Cargo Tights by CALIA You probably already have a million black leggings. But do you have a camel-colored pair? We love CALIA’s sculpt cargo pants because of the color (duh!) but they feature two hidden pockets on the legs to fit your phone and keys. Buy Here

Whisper Featherless Jacket by Athleta We love comfortable fitness gear that can work just as easily on your way to the gym as it will on your way to work. Athleta’s Featherless quilted jacket in caramel brown is ideal for both scenarios. It’ll keep you warm, plus it’s sustainable (Athleta used recycled nylon for the body of the jacket). Buy Here

French Terry Jogger Pants by CALIA At KCM, we love a good pair of joggers. And this neutral brown terry cloth pair is guaranteed to spice up your athleisure wear this season. Buy Here

Flow Y Nulu Light Support Bra by lululemon Some workout activities — yoga, especially — don’t always require a super supportive sports bra. For those times, opt for lululemon’s light support bra in a fall-tastic maroon and mint green print. Buy Here

Wunder Under High-Rise Crop Legging by lululemon Match your lululemon sports bra with their Wunder Under crop leggings in a high-rise fit. This is a long-standing best-seller for the brand because they’re made incredibly well (and don’t fall apart after the first machine wash). You’ll have them for years to come. Buy Here

Hudson Skort by Outdoor Voices You can thank TikTok for bringing tennis skorts back. Whether you wear yours to actually play tennis, go for a jog, or run a quick errand — choose this go-to version from Outdoor Voices for optimal support, coverage, and comfort. Buy Here

Kinetic Impact Lace Sneaker by Sorel Sorel makes amazing winter boots. But this season, they designed gorgeous tennis shoes that keep selling out. This lightweight pair beautifully features a white body, with neon yellow, and caramel accents throughout the design. Beyond how pretty they are, they’re so comfortable. Trust on this one. Buy Here

Long Sleeve Yoga Crop Top by SEASUM at Walmart Give your arms some added coverage (especially when the temps start to drop) with this long sleeve super stretchy cropped workout top. It comes in 13 different colors (and it’s less than $20!) so stock up on a few while they’re still available. Buy Here

High-Waist Glossed Leggings by Alo Yoga Rock a pair of Alo’s super glossy black leggings to your next spin class and we bet you’ll get a standing ovation — they’re that good. And don’t be afraid to wear them with a chunky sweater and pair of booties for dinner out. On-trend and super functional, these are a win-win. Buy Here

Align High-Rise Pant 25″ by lululemon These muted floral printed lululemon leggings are neutral enough to pair with any colored workout top or sports bra. Plus, this pop of print will look just as amazing with your go-to white and black shirts. Buy Here

Crop Run Tank by Free People Movement Several KCM staffers live in Free People Movement’s crop run tanks. They’re stretchy and give a surprising amount of support (although, we recommend wearing these for low-impact exercises — not running). Plus, they’re so comfortable that you’ll forget you’re even wearing a bra. Buy Here

Leopard Print 7” Bike Shorts by Nike What’s a round-up on fall workout essentials without a little leopard print? Opt for a subtle muted grey print with these ultra chic Nike high-rise biker shorts. Buy Here

Downtown Vest by Athleta Sometimes your workout outfit is so good you don’t feel like covering it up with a huge jacket. In those instances, reach for this puffer vest by Athleta. Buy Here

Power Sculpt Leggings by CALIA Add autumnal excitement to your legs with CALIA’s leggings in gradient hues of brown. These are super supportive and sculpt to your body seamlessly. Buy Here

