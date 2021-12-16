Share

For everyone whose New Year’s resolution is to exercise more.

Just about every New Year for the past decade, I’ve joined the ranks of millions of Americans who vow to exercise more. I always feel refreshed, energized, and clear-headed after a morning run and have always savored that rush of adrenaline that comes with a particularly challenging workout. Plus, the science is clear. Regular exercise is an excellent way to improve your overall health — from lowering blood pressure to combatting depression, and even adding years to your life. But, I’ve always had trouble sticking to my resolutions.

Each January, I’d embark on what was beginning to feel, after years of trying and failing, like a quixotic mission. It would always play out something like this. For the first two weeks of the year, I’d visit the gym three or four times a week, content in the knowledge that with each trip I was becoming stronger, fitter, healthier. But in the back half of the month, my resolve would begin to fade. Walking the three-quarters of a mile to the gym during a New York winter to lug around kettlebells and sweat on a treadmill for an hour felt less and less appealing as the month dragged on. And by the time the first major snow storm swept through the city, this California native will, without fail, have abandoned that weekly routine.

That was until the pandemic completely upended this tortured yearly ritual, and I was forced to develop an at-home regimen. That meant buying at least some equipment. I purchased a yoga mat, some kettlebells, a resistance band, and even got an elliptical from a friend. And guess what? I’ve finally managed to commit to exercising regularly throughout the year.



So, if you’re aiming to be more active in 2022, building up your home gym might just be the nudge you need. We’ve rounded up our picks for the best workout equipment on the market today, with something for people at every fitness level, from ankle weights to kettlebells. Plus, if you’re still reeling from that scene in the Sex and the City revival and are in the market for a new exercise bike, we’ve got a Peloton alternative too.

Bodylastics Resistance Bands Set Source: Amazon These are some seriously high-quality bands. The set comes with five bands of varying resistance, which are specially designed to prevent overstretching. Handles, ankle straps, and a door anchor are also included to accommodate essentially any resistance band workout. BUY HERE

Alo Yoga Warrior Mat Alo Yoga If you’re ready to upgrade your yoga mat, this is the one to buy. While it’s a bit of an investment, it’s worth it; it’ll support your advanced yoga positions and is anti-odor, dry-wicking, slip-free, 100 percent formaldehyde-free, non-toxic, and PVC-free. It’ll stand the test of time, too. buy here

Bala Bangles Source: Amazon Bala bangles have recently soared in popularity — and for good reason. They look more like a high-fashion statement piece (available in a handful of flattering colors) than a pair of wrist or ankle weights. They’re comfortable, easily adjustable, and a super simple way to elevate your workout. BUY HERE

Mirror Source: Mirror If you’re someone who prefers the structure of a fitness class, the Mirror is the perfect addition to your home gym. The device streams live and on-demand classes, giving you access to a virtual instructor in your own home. It’s definitely a splurge, but if you’re already paying for pricey classes at boutique fitness studios, it may be worth the investment. BUY HERE

CAP Barbell Source: Amazon These kettlebells are a great budget buy. They’re available in seven different weights and have a wide handle that’s easy to grip for both single-hand and two-handed moves. BUY HERE

Gaiam Ankle Weights Source: Amazon If you’re searching for some heavier wrist and ankle weights, Gaiam makes a great-looking set, available in 5 pounds and 10 pounds. BUY HERE

Bowflex Select Tech 2080 Barbell Source: Walmart Bowflex’s SelectTech 2080 Barbell is really a great option if you like lifting and don’t want to clutter your home workout space. It comes with a straight barbell, a curved curl bar, and seven weight settings ranging from 20 to 80 pounds. BUY HERE

Yoga Accessories 1/4-inch Thick Yoga Mat: Source: Amazon A reliable yoga mat is a must-have for any home gym. This option from Amazon is affordable and comes in 30 different colors. BUY HERE

Nathan Zipster Fit Running Belt Source: Amazon Any runner will tell you that trying to run with your wallet, phone, and keys all jostling in your pockets is an incredibly annoying experience. This running belt has room to hold all of that and more, and is easily adjustable so it fits snug along your waist so it won’t bounce throughout your jog. BUY HERE

Perform Better Exercise Mini Bands Source: Amazon These mini resistance bands are perfect if you’re rehabbing an old injury, trying to increase your range of motion, or strengthening a specific region to prevent future injuries. BUY HERE