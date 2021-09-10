13 Accessories That Add an Instant Hit of Fall to Your Wardrobe

Share

Too many neutral sweaters? We have you covered.

You know the feeling when you switch your wardrobe in the fall and all you see are grey sweaters, black turtlenecks, and medium-wash jeans? Even though you remember justifying the purchase of each neutral cardigan, it can be a little depressing to go full monochromatic knitwear after a summer of bright patterns, colorful jewelry, and pretty, flowy dresses. Luckily, killer accessories can make a major impact on any outfit. And since they’re easily swapped in and out, they’re a simple to way to stay on-trend, and to give your look an overhaul.

We’ve already rounded up our top picks for fall jackets, go-to boots, and even some vibrantly colored essentials, but if you’re looking for smaller ways to amp up your wardrobe, we’ve got you covered on the accessories front as well.

Here, we’ve picked accessories for every wardrobe style, from muted neutrals to versatile statement pieces, ultra-trendy standouts to items you’ll wear year after year. With changeable fall weather in mind, we’ve curated a list of accessories perfectly suited for the next three months: Almost-summery items for September, transition pieces for October, and cozy gloves, scarves, and more for November and beyond. Read on for our top 13 picks of the season.

Sunski Yuba Sunglasses Tortoiseshell sunglasses are the perfect transition piece, and we’ve found a unisex pair we love with Sunski’s Yuba style. The warm tones and pattern work as a subtle accent in any fall outfit, and we love the caramel and stone colors for fall as well. The frames are made of recycled plastic, so don’t feel too bad if you buy a pair for every outfit. buy here

Gorjana Crew Statement Hoops Big, bold statement earrings are in this fall, and we’ve found a pair that toes the line between subtle and glamorous. These elegant, reasonably priced hoops work for everyday wear and bring just the right amount of fancy to any outfit. buy here

Vince Camuto Jude Leather Tote Say goodbye to your impossibly small handbags because big bags are back, baby! This tote from Vince Camuto has just the right amount of slouch and works for day to day commuting and special occasions alike. We’re fans of both the cool and collected taupe color and the bright red for more of a statement. buy here

Lulus Into the Wild Camel Felt Fedora Hat Western-style hats have taken the fashion world by storm, and we’ve found one at an unreal price from Lulus. It adds a little flair to any outfit and isn’t so large as to feel obnoxious. buy here

Life Is Good Chill Cap Everyone needs a good baseball cap, and this one from Life Is Good fits the bill. The wilderness pattern and navy color are perfect for fall, and it’s adjustable without any snaps or velcro to get caught in your hair. It’s one of those items that will only continue to get better with age as it fades in the sun. If the mountains aren’t quite your thing, Life Is Good has plenty of other options to check out. buy here

Sh*t That I Knit Bliss Headband It feels a little premature to be recommending fluffy winter hats at this juncture, but for anyone who’s chronically cold, we love Sh*t That I Knit’s Bliss Headband. This cozy headband is handmade in Peru using merino wool, which is known for its softness and warmth. We love the cardinal red for an accent, but the creamy, versatile white is another fan favorite. buy here

Lele Sadoughi Caramel Leopard Square Scarf Square scarves are the star accessory of the moment. We love how versatile they are: You can wear them kerchief-style with the point in front, folded up smaller and tied at the side of your neck, wrapped around the shoulders and tied in front, or as a headband or bandana. Animal print is alive and well in the fashion world, and this Lele Sadoughi number combines the best of both trends. buy here

ABLE Abera Commuter If you find yourself fretting over whether to buy black or brown pieces, stress no more: We’ve found the perfect combination of the two with this commuter bag. Including both leather colors means it will go with everything in every season, but it’s particularly suited to fall. The two-toned leather works for any fall wardrobe, whether you opt for brighter colors or a more muted palette. buy here

Bloomingdale’s Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves Remember when we said bright colors were in this fall? This is what we meant. These classic gloves from Bloomingdale’s come in bright red, deep blue, olive green, and your classic caramel and grey. They’re lined with cashmere to provide warmth without bulk, and they add a pop of color you can wear throughout the fall and winter. buy here

Terrain Sunset Wildflowers Scarf Warm browns, muted pinks, and plenty of camel pretty much sums up the perfect fall accessory. This super-soft scarf adds just the right amount of color and pattern to an outfit of solids. buy here

Smartwool Everyday Garter Stitch Texture Crew Socks Raise your hand if your favorite part of fall is the fun socks peeking out over the top of your boots. These cozy Smartwool socks have enough cushioning to keep your ankles and heels protected without adding too much bulk, and they’re made of high quality merino wool that’s odor-resistant, non-scratchy, and cozy. buy here

Feetures Texture Ultra Light Crew Socks An everlasting pet peeve: Boots that are just a little too tight to comfortably fit socks underneath. Luckily, Feetures makes a sock for that exact situation. The Ultra Light everyday socks have a subtle pattern that looks great over the top of your shoes without being obnoxious. buy here