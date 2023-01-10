Expert-Approved Skincare Products You Can Buy at the Drugstore

Share

You don’t need high-priced products for beautiful skin.

Most of us dream of waking up to blemish-free airbrushed-looking skin, but achieving that is easier said than done. In reality, we wake up with a face full of overpriced patches that we hope sucked the gunk out of our blemishes and de-puffed our under-eyes overnight. If it’s not working, you’re not alone.

Our skin is the largest organ of our body, so it’s important to take care of it, and part of that process includes using skincare products that are effective. You can spend hundreds on name-brand lotions and potions, but there’s no guarantee they’ll work with your skin. On the flip side, you can also buy a myriad of drugstore products, but how do you know what to choose from the seemingly endless shelves?

It’s best to consult a dermatologist to learn about your skin and what it needs, but we realize that isn’t always possible for everyone. That’s why we tapped skincare expert Simran Sethi, MD, creator of skin by Dr. Simran Sethi and founder of RenewMD Wellness, to tell us what to look for in skincare products and to share some of her favorites that you can find at the drugstore.

What’s the difference between drugstore and luxury (i.e. more expensive) skincare products?

When it comes to skincare, paying more doesn’t necessarily mean you’re getting something extra. “In most cases, drugstore brands tend to not have as high a concentration of active ingredients in their formula as brands that are medical grade,” Dr. Sethi says. However, she also stresses that expensive brands and products don’t necessarily have a higher concentration, either.

If you do need something that has a high concentration of a certain ingredient, it’s best to go to a dermatologist. Unfortunately, this means you’re probably going to pay more for your skincare products, but it’s for good reason.

Medical grade brands are tested more rigorously than drugstore brands, contain a higher concentration of active ingredients, and have to be packaged properly to maintain their integrity, leading to higher prices, but it also leads to a more effective product — but that doesn’t mean you can’t find success at the drugstore.

What ingredients should you look for when shopping for a drugstore skincare product?

For cleansers, which should be the first product in your routine, Dr. Sethi recommends something that contains salicylic acid, a gentle exfoliant.

To help repair your skin, she recommends something with a stabilized vitamin C, vitamin E, or green tea.

To help replenish your skin’s moisture and maintain your natural oil, she suggests following up with a hyaluronic acid serum. This not only holds in your skin’s natural moisture, but hyaluronic acid also binds to water molecules, essentially adding more moisture to your skin. After moisturizing, adding SPF is essential.

At night, consider using a product with retinol to help regenerate skin cells. “This increases skin cell turnover and if used for over 6 months will also increase production of collagen in the deeper layer of your skin,” Dr. Sethi explains.

What skincare ingredients should you avoid?

Thankfully, Dr. Sethi’s list isn’t too long. Dr. Sethi advises against using anything that has hydroquinone in it (which is often found in skin-lightening agents), as it can cause skin sensitivities and isn’t meant to be used long-term. “It can cause a rare but difficult-to-reverse pigmentation condition called ochronosis, which leads to an excess gray-blue hue to the skin,” she says.

Even with all of this in mind, your head may still be spinning. To help narrow down your search, here are some of Dr. Sethi’s favorite drugstore skincare products and some products with ingredients she says to look out for.

The Best Drugstore Skincare Products

Garnier SkinActive Waterproof Makeup Micellar Water Walmart Removing makeup at the end of the day is a pain, but a powerful micellar water makes it easier. Full of micelles, tiny bundles of molecules that latch onto dirt and oil, this formula traps makeup and excess oil and allows it to be rinsed away easily. $8 at Walmart

CeraVe Salicylic Acid Cleanser Amazon Anything with the word “acid” in it may sound scary, but we promise it’s not. “This is a gentle but effective cleanser that uses salicylic acid to unclog pores,” Dr. Sethi says. It will remove dirt and grime without stripping your face of its natural oils. $11 at Amazon

First Aid Beauty KP Smoothing Body Lotion Ulta Rid yourself of those annoying bumps on the backs of your arms with this lotion. It contains alpha hydroxy acids that help exfoliate the skin and promote cell turnover without using harsh scrubby ingredients. Some say they don’t like the smell much, so do take that into consideration if you have sensitive scent-sensors. $28 at Ulta

RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Anti-Aging Eye Cream Walmart The skin under your eyes is thin and sensitive, which is why using retinol alone in the area can be tricky. Dr. Sethi recommends this specific cream because it has retinol,but also contains hydrating panthenol and vitamin E to keep your under-eye area from getting flaky. $22 at Walmart

Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Max Moisturizer Olay “I like that this product contains Niacinamide for moisture retention along with the retinol, as retinol traditionally causes the skin to get dry,” she says. “By using this you don’t need to use an additional moisturizer during your nighttime routine.” Fewer steps before bed? Sounds good to us. $35 at Olay

Cocokind Vitamin C Serum with Sea Grape Caviar Target Vitamin C can help reduce the appearance of dark spots, but it also counteracts oxidative stress, which is just a fancy way of saying it helps your skin repair itself. Some reviewers say they noticed a difference in their skin tone after a couple of weeks of use, saying that dark spots and discoloration faded without irritation. $20 at Cocokind

Cetaphil Daily Hydrating Lotion Amazon An oil-free formula helps prevent breakouts and keeps this lotion from feeling too thick or greasy. “It also contains hyaluronic acid to help retain moisture on the skin so that moisturizing effects last longer,” Dr. Sethi says. With more than 33,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, it sounds like people really love it, too. $14 at Amazon

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel Walmart A lightweight gel feels cooling on the skin and absorbs quickly. This one has hyaluronic acid in it to help add and retain skin moisture. One reviewer even calls this the “most refreshing moisturizer ever,” touting that a little goes a long way, so it’s a smart choice for your skin and wallet. $17 at Walmart

CeraVe Mineral Sunscreen with SPF 50 Amazon When looking for a physical (also known as a mineral) sunscreen, look for ingredients like zinc and titanium oxide. These physically block UV rays from reaching your skin and often cause less irritation. This one has hyaluronic acid in it to moisturize, too, and it won’t leave behind a cast that makes you look like Casper the friendly ghost. $15 at Amazon