Beauty February 1, 2022

The Best Skincare Products for Men — Including John’s Favorites!

By Katherine Pittman

Graphic by Giovanna Pineda/KCM

Say goodbye to razor burn and flaky skin.

When it comes to skincare, things can get confusing really quickly. What ingredients are best? How often should you be exfoliating? Throw in shaving daily or maintaining a beard and things really get complicated. Not sure where to start in terms of skincare for men? We’ve got you covered.

Whether he’s a novice or skincare pro, we’ve researched and gathered up some products for every kind of guy. Chances are you’ve locked down your own routine, although you may find yourself wanting to steal some of his products after you see how they work wonders on his skin.

From SPF to soothing aftershaves, grease-free moisturizers, and gentle exfoliants, here are some of the best skincare products for men right now — and how to use them.

The 15 Best Skincare Products for Men

Disco Starter Kit

Disco skincare starter set for men

Disco

If he’s just starting to figure out his full-time skin routine, a set like this never hurt. It has a cleanser stick (for easy application), an exfoliating face wash (to scrub away dead skin and dirt), and a moisturizer (to keep his skin soft and supple). He can use each of the products in that order, rinsing after the cleanser and exfoliant and finishing off with the moisturizer. Just remind him to skip exfoliating every couple of days to give his skin a break. The best part? He can do this morning and night, making it a one and done kind of set.

BUY HERE

Bevel After Shave Balm

bevel aftershave balm for men

Amazon

For those who tend to get red bumps or irritation after shaving, a soothing post-shave balm could help. This one from Bevel is a lotion rather than a liquid aftershave, so it’ll moisturize and soothe his skin after he shaves. It also doesn’t contain alcohol, so it’s less likely to burn on any nicks or cuts he has. Tea tree oil helps prevent ingrown hairs and bacteria growth, while shea butter and jojoba oil keep his skin soft and moisturize.

BUY HERE

GETMr. Daily 3-in-1 Face Lotion

getmr. sunscreen spf 30 bottle

GETMr.

SPF doesn’t only protect from sunburn and skin cancer, but it can also help slow down the signs of aging. If he doesn’t like slathering on goopy, chalky sunscreens each morning (and who does?), then this moisturizer, aftershave, and SPF combo is perfect. This is one of John’s favorite skincare products, and for good reason: It’s a three-in-one product, there’s no white cast after he gently rubs it into his skin, and it even has a slight cooling sensation upon application. For best results, apply it to a damp face (after shaving or cleansing), but it can be put on dry skin as needed for extra sun protection.

BUY HERE

Harry’s Truman Shaving Set

harry's shave truman set

Harry’s

Still using an old razor with dull blades? Even if that feels budget-friendly, that can actually wreak havoc on your skin. This Harry’s set comes with a razor (with a weighted handle so you don’t have to push the blades against your skin), a five-blade cartridge head and three replacements, and a shave cream. When it’s time for a new blade, all he has to do is pop off the old one and add a replacement. When he runs out, blades from Harry’s start at $2 a piece.

BUY HERE

Dr. Squatch Wood Barrel Bourbon Soap

dr. squatch wood barrel bourbon soap

Dr. Squatch

Made from all-natural ingredients, this soap can exfoliate and cleanse, all while he’s taking a shower. Dr. Squatch soaps combine a mild grit (from ingredients like corn meal) and natural, moisturizing oils to create a soap that’s effective and smells amazing. We’re fans of the bourbon barrel scent, but he can also choose from scents like alpine sage or cedar citrus.

BUY HERE

Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

kiehls hand salve

Kiehl’s

Suffering from dry, cracked hands? This thick cream will instantly soothe tight skin and sore cuticles. It’s full of skin-loving ingredients like sesame seed oil and avocado oil, which nourish and soothe hands. It’s also free of parabens and even gluten, which can irritate some people’s skin. You may find yourself stealing his hand cream after trying it for yourself — maybe it’s best to buy two tubes.

BUY HERE

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm

jack black lip balm

Sephora

Everyone gets chapped lips, but if he tends to get them often, this balm will be a savior. It’s thick, which means it’ll stay on his lips for longer, and it even has SPF 25 in it to protect against sun damage. Plus, the balm comes in five different flavors, so he can choose whatever he likes best — or it’s an excuse for you to choose one you like, for when you sneak a smooch.

BUY HERE

Native Body Wash

native body wash in citrus and musk

Native

Not all men like cologne, so a scented body wash is a nice way to add a subtle aroma without feeling like it’s overpowering. This formula from Native (yes, the deodorant brand), is free of dyes and sulfates, and full of all-natural ingredients. He can pick from a myriad of scents, from fruity to woody, to lather up with.

BUY HERE

Buttah Vitamin C Serum

buttah vitamin c serum

Nordstrom

Everyone has spots they’d like to fade, especially as we get older. This vitamin C serum can help brighten dull skin and fade dark marks with regular use. To use it, all he has to do is add four or five drops to clean skin, rub it in, and lock it all in with his favorite moisturizer. Before he knows it, his skin will be glowy and age spots will be less noticeable.

BUY HERE

NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device

nuface sculpting treatment

Nordstrom

This one is for the pros. If he has his skincare routine down pat, knows which order to apply toners and serums in, and likes to look extra sculpted, then a device like this is great to add to his skincare arsenal. This device helps tone facial muscles with the use of microcurrents that mimic natural skin currents, helping tighten and sculpt the face. It comes with a gel primer to help conduct the currents, which he would apply to clean skin. From there, he can gently sweep the device along his chin and cheeks to sculpt and lift the areas. Plus, it feels like a mini massage.

BUY HERE

Lumin Dark Circle Defense

lumin dark circle defense eye cream on gray background

We all struggle with dark circles, but most products for tired eyes aren’t marketed toward men. This under eye cream from Lumin is specifically made to target men’s puffy eyes, crow’s feet, and fine lines without irritation or dryness. Ingredients like caffeine, niacinamide, and lemon extract help even skin tone and reduce darkness, while the product’s cooling texture helps fight puffiness.

buy here

Aesop Moroccan Neroli Post-Shave Lotion

aesop moroccan neroli post shave tube

Skin has a tendency to act up after shaving, breaking out in red bumps or itching incessantly, but a post-shave moisturizer can help calm both of those things. Aesop’s post-shave lotion is one of John’s favorites because it not only smoothes skin and moisturizes, but the botanical oils in it actually help calm and soothe irritated skin after a shave. It’s also naturally scented with neroli and sandalwood oils, which leave a subtle smell behind after application.

buy here

Biography Few Words Shave Drops

green bottle against white background

Biography’s products are vegan, not tested on animals, and scented naturally, making it great for those with sensitive skin and those who are picky about the ingredients in their skincare. These shave drops can replace a traditional shaving cream — they’re a blend of oils that actively moisturize and protect skin, while also allowing for a closer shave. Ingredients like radish seed oil soften hair follicles and coat skin for a smooth shave, while borage seed oil works as an anti-inflammatory ingredient that helps soothe acne, rosacea, and eczema.

buy here

Malin+Goetz Lip Moisturizer

lip moisturizer in white tube with blue text

Reapplying chapstick is a pain, especially when your lips are sore and chapped. A thick lip moisturizer, like this one from Malin+Goetz, not only stays on longer, but helps replenish and lock in moisture. Fatty acids in the formula nourish sensitive skin and lips, while also helping the product soak in faster, so there’s no greasy feel after application. Reviewers call this one a “great investment” and “so clearly superior” to drugstore chapsticks and moisturizers, saying it’s worth the higher price tag.

buy here

Alder New York Cleansing Bundle

He’ll enjoy creating his own spa moment with this aesthetically pleasing skincare bundle. The set includes a face brush, exfoliating body bar, and soap tray. The brush allows for a gentle physical exfoliation, which helps cleansers work more effectively on the skin (i.e. removing dead skin allows the ingredients to better penetrate the skin). The body bar contains glycolic acid for a gentle chemical exfoliation (so it doesn’t feel gritty or rough), while also delivering some moisture with jojoba oil. Lastly, the soap dish keeps the bar from sitting in a watery mess, keeping the shower clean and lengthening the life of the soap itself.

buy here

More About

Beauty
Bobbi Brown make up kit Bobbi Brown make up kit
December 18, 2021

Bobbi Brown’s Tips for a New Year Makeup Makeover

Who says cleanouts are just for the spring? If one of your goals heading into the new year is to get rid of junk that you just don’t need or use anymore, your makeup bag is a great place to start. But how do you know if a serum is past its prime, or how […]
Products to Winterize Your Skincare Routine Products to Winterize Your Skincare Routine
December 5, 2021

14 Products to Winterize Your Skincare Routine

It goes without saying that winter is a tough season for your skin. Colder air means lower humidity, and having the heat on dries out the air indoors, too. All this dryness leads to — you guessed it — dry, itchy, dull skin that seems to soak up your normal moisturizer in an instant to […]
eyeshadow, serum and lipstick from black friday beauty sales eyeshadow, serum and lipstick from black friday beauty sales
November 29, 2021

10 Beauty Deals You Can’t Miss This Cyber Monday

The holidays are the best time of year to makeover your makeup because everything’s on sale! Some of our favorite beauty brands — like MAC, bareMinerals, and Clove + Hallow — offer their full-priced items at a major discount. Even the big beauty retailers like Sephora and Dermstore (where you can shop across all of […]