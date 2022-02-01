The Best Skincare Products for Men — Including John’s Favorites!

Share

Say goodbye to razor burn and flaky skin.

When it comes to skincare, things can get confusing really quickly. What ingredients are best? How often should you be exfoliating? Throw in shaving daily or maintaining a beard and things really get complicated. Not sure where to start in terms of skincare for men? We’ve got you covered.

Whether he’s a novice or skincare pro, we’ve researched and gathered up some products for every kind of guy. Chances are you’ve locked down your own routine, although you may find yourself wanting to steal some of his products after you see how they work wonders on his skin.

From SPF to soothing aftershaves, grease-free moisturizers, and gentle exfoliants, here are some of the best skincare products for men right now — and how to use them.

The 15 Best Skincare Products for Men

Disco Starter Kit Disco If he’s just starting to figure out his full-time skin routine, a set like this never hurt. It has a cleanser stick (for easy application), an exfoliating face wash (to scrub away dead skin and dirt), and a moisturizer (to keep his skin soft and supple). He can use each of the products in that order, rinsing after the cleanser and exfoliant and finishing off with the moisturizer. Just remind him to skip exfoliating every couple of days to give his skin a break. The best part? He can do this morning and night, making it a one and done kind of set. BUY HERE

Bevel After Shave Balm Amazon For those who tend to get red bumps or irritation after shaving, a soothing post-shave balm could help. This one from Bevel is a lotion rather than a liquid aftershave, so it’ll moisturize and soothe his skin after he shaves. It also doesn’t contain alcohol, so it’s less likely to burn on any nicks or cuts he has. Tea tree oil helps prevent ingrown hairs and bacteria growth, while shea butter and jojoba oil keep his skin soft and moisturize. BUY HERE

GETMr. Daily 3-in-1 Face Lotion GETMr. SPF doesn’t only protect from sunburn and skin cancer, but it can also help slow down the signs of aging. If he doesn’t like slathering on goopy, chalky sunscreens each morning (and who does?), then this moisturizer, aftershave, and SPF combo is perfect. This is one of John’s favorite skincare products, and for good reason: It’s a three-in-one product, there’s no white cast after he gently rubs it into his skin, and it even has a slight cooling sensation upon application. For best results, apply it to a damp face (after shaving or cleansing), but it can be put on dry skin as needed for extra sun protection. BUY HERE

Harry’s Truman Shaving Set Harry’s Still using an old razor with dull blades? Even if that feels budget-friendly, that can actually wreak havoc on your skin. This Harry’s set comes with a razor (with a weighted handle so you don’t have to push the blades against your skin), a five-blade cartridge head and three replacements, and a shave cream. When it’s time for a new blade, all he has to do is pop off the old one and add a replacement. When he runs out, blades from Harry’s start at $2 a piece. BUY HERE

Dr. Squatch Wood Barrel Bourbon Soap Dr. Squatch Made from all-natural ingredients, this soap can exfoliate and cleanse, all while he’s taking a shower. Dr. Squatch soaps combine a mild grit (from ingredients like corn meal) and natural, moisturizing oils to create a soap that’s effective and smells amazing. We’re fans of the bourbon barrel scent, but he can also choose from scents like alpine sage or cedar citrus. BUY HERE

Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve Kiehl’s Suffering from dry, cracked hands? This thick cream will instantly soothe tight skin and sore cuticles. It’s full of skin-loving ingredients like sesame seed oil and avocado oil, which nourish and soothe hands. It’s also free of parabens and even gluten, which can irritate some people’s skin. You may find yourself stealing his hand cream after trying it for yourself — maybe it’s best to buy two tubes. BUY HERE

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm Sephora Everyone gets chapped lips, but if he tends to get them often, this balm will be a savior. It’s thick, which means it’ll stay on his lips for longer, and it even has SPF 25 in it to protect against sun damage. Plus, the balm comes in five different flavors, so he can choose whatever he likes best — or it’s an excuse for you to choose one you like, for when you sneak a smooch. BUY HERE

Native Body Wash Native Not all men like cologne, so a scented body wash is a nice way to add a subtle aroma without feeling like it’s overpowering. This formula from Native (yes, the deodorant brand), is free of dyes and sulfates, and full of all-natural ingredients. He can pick from a myriad of scents, from fruity to woody, to lather up with. BUY HERE

Buttah Vitamin C Serum Nordstrom Everyone has spots they’d like to fade, especially as we get older. This vitamin C serum can help brighten dull skin and fade dark marks with regular use. To use it, all he has to do is add four or five drops to clean skin, rub it in, and lock it all in with his favorite moisturizer. Before he knows it, his skin will be glowy and age spots will be less noticeable. BUY HERE

NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device Nordstrom This one is for the pros. If he has his skincare routine down pat, knows which order to apply toners and serums in, and likes to look extra sculpted, then a device like this is great to add to his skincare arsenal. This device helps tone facial muscles with the use of microcurrents that mimic natural skin currents, helping tighten and sculpt the face. It comes with a gel primer to help conduct the currents, which he would apply to clean skin. From there, he can gently sweep the device along his chin and cheeks to sculpt and lift the areas. Plus, it feels like a mini massage. BUY HERE

Lumin Dark Circle Defense We all struggle with dark circles, but most products for tired eyes aren’t marketed toward men. This under eye cream from Lumin is specifically made to target men’s puffy eyes, crow’s feet, and fine lines without irritation or dryness. Ingredients like caffeine, niacinamide, and lemon extract help even skin tone and reduce darkness, while the product’s cooling texture helps fight puffiness. buy here

Aesop Moroccan Neroli Post-Shave Lotion Skin has a tendency to act up after shaving, breaking out in red bumps or itching incessantly, but a post-shave moisturizer can help calm both of those things. Aesop’s post-shave lotion is one of John’s favorites because it not only smoothes skin and moisturizes, but the botanical oils in it actually help calm and soothe irritated skin after a shave. It’s also naturally scented with neroli and sandalwood oils, which leave a subtle smell behind after application. buy here

Biography Few Words Shave Drops Biography’s products are vegan, not tested on animals, and scented naturally, making it great for those with sensitive skin and those who are picky about the ingredients in their skincare. These shave drops can replace a traditional shaving cream — they’re a blend of oils that actively moisturize and protect skin, while also allowing for a closer shave. Ingredients like radish seed oil soften hair follicles and coat skin for a smooth shave, while borage seed oil works as an anti-inflammatory ingredient that helps soothe acne, rosacea, and eczema. buy here

Malin+Goetz Lip Moisturizer Reapplying chapstick is a pain, especially when your lips are sore and chapped. A thick lip moisturizer, like this one from Malin+Goetz, not only stays on longer, but helps replenish and lock in moisture. Fatty acids in the formula nourish sensitive skin and lips, while also helping the product soak in faster, so there’s no greasy feel after application. Reviewers call this one a “great investment” and “so clearly superior” to drugstore chapsticks and moisturizers, saying it’s worth the higher price tag. buy here