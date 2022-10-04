Beauty October 4, 2022

Shake Up Your Skincare Routine With Serena Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Padma Lakshmi’s Favorite Products

By Diana Valenzuela

Find out how top celebrities achieve radiant skin.

The world of skincare is vast. Gone are the days of a simple face wash and moisturizer setup. Now we’re all grappling with whether or not we should use Vitamin C or retinol, or even snack on collagen supplements. (Hint: The answer is yes.) There are some definite upsides to the flooded market, sure; A push for inclusivity created a much-needed wave of brands made by and for BIPOC complexions. Plus, personalized skincare companies now cater to your specific skin needs. And for many of us, we’ve been recently exposed to the rich lineup of Korean beauty products worth our attention.

But with all these options it can be very easy to get overwhelmed.

We know that the rich and famous have access to a variety of luxury items but alongside the fancier stuff, a lot of stars have surprisingly accessible products in their arsenals. With that in mind, we compiled a list of our favorite celebs and their go-to products. From Jennifer Garner’s derm-recommended serum to Serena Williams’ luxury face masks she wears while lounging on her La-Z Boy, shop their top skincare products ahead.

Celeb Fave Skincare Products

La Roche-Posay Serozinc Face Toner for Oily Skin

A blue, metal, cylindrical bottle of toner with a silver-gray cap is pictured.

Amazon

We’ve been envious of Naomi Campbell’s glowy skin for over 30 years, but lucky for us she has a pretty accessible trick up her sleeve: This refreshing toner that’s under $20. Campbell says that “zinc is like magic” and reviewers back her up. Users say that the spray is lightweight, fragrance-free, leaves no residue, and keeps one’s face matte. 

Buy Here: $15

Vaseline Essential Moisture Cocoa Radiant Lotion

A brown bottle of lotion is pictured.

Amazon

Cold weather is upon us, and along with cozy sweaters and holiday parties, they’re guaranteed to bring dry skin. Luckily, Regina King has a wallet-friendly recommendation for those of us who could benefit from added moisture. King, who says that regular lotion is sometimes too watery, loves that this Vaseline formula contains petrolatum, glycerin, and cocoa seed butter. Stock up now  for a $10 three-pack that will last until spring.

Buy Here: $10

Kosasport LipFuel Hyaluronic Acid Lip Balm

A woman holds four tubes of lip balm up to her lightly tinted and unchapped lips.

Sephora

Gwenyth Paltrow reportedly swears by this hyaluronic acid lip balm. It’s a hydrating and plumping formula that will leave your lips dewey and totally unchapped. You can opt for the clear version, but the tinted options add an understated flush of color.

Buy Here: $18

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

A tube is sunscreen is pictured.

Dermstore

We should all be thinking about sunscreen. Mindy Kaling loves this EltaMD option, and for good reason: Buyers rave that it has a lightweight finish, works well under makeup, and doesn’t leave a white cast. Oh, and if one celeb endorsement isn’t enough, Padma Lakshmi loves it, too.

Buy Here: $40

Honest Beauty Skin Sweep Exfoliating Powder Cleanser

A cylindrical container of powder cleanser lies in a sunny patch of sand.

Honest Beauty

If your skin dries out in winter, this one’s for you. Jessica Alba told Byrdie that when she needs a heavier moisturizer, she reaches for this gentle yet effective powder to foam cleanser every day. Because this is a powder, it’s easy to travel with since you don’t need to account for an annoying liquid limit. 

Buy Here: $22

Neutrogena Rapid Firming Peptide Multi Action Depuffing and Brightening Eye Cream

A cylinder o eye cream stands besides its box.

Ulta

According to Prevention, Kerry Washington proclaims that this eye cream “is a total game changer” so much so that she now requires less concealer. Non-celebrity reviewers agree. One buyer says that the product changed her skeptical opinion of anti-aging products: “After a few weeks, I noticed significant improvement, especially when applying make-up! The tugging & pulling when applying foundation allowed the skin to snap back where it belongs & there was no creasing.”

Buy Here: $47

Jet Set Invisible Powder Spray

A cylinder container of flower powder spray is pictured in front of a white background.

Ulta

OK, so this pick straddles the line between skincare and beauty, but we couldn’t not include it. If you’re digging through Drew Barrymore’s bag on any given day, you’ll apparently find this Flower Beauty setting spray. It’s both a powder and a spray — and thanks to rice starch, chamomile flower extract, and coconut fruit water, this product reduces oiliness and shine. 

Buy Here: $16

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Pro 0.5% Power Serum

A square, plastic, dark gray bottle of retinol with a silver cap sits in front of a white background.

Ulta

If you’re nervous about experimenting with retinol, know that you don’t necessarily need to invest in high-end products. When Jennifer Garner spoke to Byrdie, she shared that a dermatologist claimed that Neutrogena retinol products are just as good as the most expensive, prestige brands. Garner says that “this new Power Serum is the absolute…it’s the mack daddy. It is no joke.” She happily reports that it’s non-irritating too, which is a typical reaction to powerful retinol. And with hundreds of five star reviews, we’re inspired to follow Garner’s lead.

Buy Here: $47

MZ Skin Hydra-Lift Golden Facial Treatment Mask 5 Pack

A golden sheet mask lies flat.

FWRD

While Serena Williams’ recommendation is a touch pricey, we can forgive it since it’s full of gold nanoparticles, niacinamide, vitamin C, and collagen. These masks are particularly good for hyperpigmentation and improving skin texture, but Williams admits that she mostly uses them to relax while reclining in a La-Z Boy: “It’s hard with a baby and everything, so I really have to force myself to take time [for myself].” She also uses these gold under eye masks, which are a bit (like, just a bit) cheaper.

Buy Here: $130

Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask

A bronze, plastic package of sheet masks is pictured lying flat.

Sephora

If you’re not convinced you need to spend over $100 on a sheet mask (and who can blame you?), Amal Clooney has a more affordable recommendation that will still leave you red carpet-ready. Suited for all skin types, this mask hydrates, lifts, and brightens skin. Light a candle, turn on some tunes, luxuriate in some body butter, and spend some quality time with this mask for a quiet night in (or before a fun night out).

Buy Here: $22

Rose Gardenia SkinNectar

A glass square bottle of serum is pictured alongside a dropper full of the serum.

Pholk

If your skin has been looking or feeling kind of blah, take a cue from Janelle Monae’s makeup artist, Jessica Smalls. Smalls spoke to Insider about how this rich serum fights hyperpigmentation and dry skin. Made of rosehip seed oil, moringa oil, organic gardenia petals, and more vegan ingredients, this nourishing item will brighten up your routine.

Buy Here: $30

Vinter’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum

A small, black, glass bottle of serum is pictured next to its box.

FWRD

According to the Skincare Edit, Tracee Ellis Ross (as well as Hailey Bieber, Lucy Hale, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Naomi Watts, to name a few) can’t get enough of this yummy-smelling serum. Ross states: “I’m obsessed with it. When I put this on, I look like I’ve slept for two days straight! When you wake up, apply this serum and you’re fueled for the day! It just smells so good.” 

Buy Here: $195

