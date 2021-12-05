Share

Keep your skin moisturized, healthy, and glowing.

It goes without saying that winter is a tough season for your skin. Colder air means lower humidity, and having the heat on dries out the air indoors, too. All this dryness leads to — you guessed it — dry, itchy, dull skin that seems to soak up your normal moisturizer in an instant to no avail. Luckily, there are plenty of products you can add to your morning or evening skincare routine to keep your body’s largest organ (weird, right?) healthy no matter how overactive your radiator is.

We’ve rounded up 14 essentials, from face scrubs to body lotions, designed to protect your skin against the harsh winter elements. We’ve picked exfoliating products to gently get rid of dead skin cells and moisturizers designed to get into the inner layers of your skin and revitalize it from the inside out. Some of our favorites include Indie Lee’s Daily Vitamin Infusion, which pairs brightening vitamin C with squalane and other hydrating oils, and Blume’s Air Hug hand sanitizer, which contains aloe to keep your hands from getting dry and cracked no matter how often you disinfect them. And we’ve included Aquaphor’s classic ointment as an absolute necessity for your medicine cabinet: It’s a use-everywhere cure-all we can’t live without.

No matter what your problem areas are, we have you covered. Read on for the rest of our favorite products to help keep your skin happy and healthy all winter.

14 Best Winter Skincare Products

ILIA Lip Wrap Overnight Treatment ILIA Beauty ILIA’s lip mask is the perfect solution for anyone who has a lip balm for every coat and purse. It works as both an exfoliator and a moisturizer to help smooth — and soothe — chapped lips. buy here

Indie Lee Daily Vitamin Infusion Indie Lee We’re huge fans of Indie Lee’s all-natural skincare products, and this serum is the multipurpose product of your dreams. It nourishes and soothes your skin with vitamins and antioxidants, and contains powerful moisturizers like squalane oil and ceramides. Just a couple of drops are enough to cover your whole face. buy here

Caire Beauty Try Me Glowmaker Duo Caire Beauty Caire’s mask-and-serum duo is designed specifically for skin affected by hormone decline and menopause. They both contain hyaluronic acid molecules that penetrate deep into your skin to smooth, plump, and hydrate it from the inside out. Get this 15-day supply to try the combination out. buy here

True Botanicals Resurfacing Moisture Mask True Botanicals This mask from True Botanicals contains alpha-hydroxy acid to exfoliate your skin and encourage moisture retention, along with avocado oil and other ingredients that hydrate and even the tone of your skin. The best part? It revives your skin in just five minutes. buy here

Jones Road Eye Cream Jones Road If the delicate skin around your eyes is getting dried out but your normal moisturizer irritates it, try Jones Road’s gentle eye cream. A little bit goes a long way, so this little pot will last you a while. buy here

Maude bath Maude Maude’s soothing bath includes coconut milk powder to soften your skin and Dead Sea salts that detoxify your skin and infuse it with vitamins and minerals. It’s a perfect treat after a long day. buy here

Happy Dance CBD Coconut Melt Happy Dance Happy Dance’s Coconut Melt has just two ingredients — coconut oil and hemp extract — which makes it suitable even for sensitive skin. It’s super hydrating and can also help soothe achy muscles. buy here

Lord Jones Bump & Smooth CBD Body Serum Lord Jones Roughness or bumpiness can be intensified by dry winter air, making conditions like keratosis pilaris even more difficult to manage. This body serum from Lord Jones gently exfoliates dead skin cells to reveal smoother skin. It also contains ceramides, which help lock in moisture. buy here

Brandless Citrus Bergamot Hand Cream Brandless Winter seems to hit our hands overnight: One day you just wake up to dry, cracked knuckles and flaky skin. We love the refreshing smell of this hand cream from Brandless, and at just $5, you can buy one for every room in the house. buy here

Winky Lux Orange You Bright Exfoliator Winky Lux This exfoliator is a combination of a mask and a face scrub. You smooth it onto your face, leave it for a couple of minutes, then rinse off to reveal smoother and more even skin. It’s super gentle and doesn’t contain any polluting microplastics. buy here

ILIA Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm ILIA Beauty ILIA’s Balmy Tint lip balm combines rich color with hydrating ingredients like shea butter to simplify your lip care. No more applying lip balm, then lipstick, then more lip balm. buy here

Blume Air Hug Hand Sanitizer Blume As we said, hands take a real beating in the winter, especially now that we’re more vigilant about hand washing and sanitizing. Blume’s hand sanitizer contains aloe to prevent your hands from getting too dry while staying germ-free. buy here

Winky Lux Sugared Watermelon Lip Scrub Winky Lux There are few moments that match the frustration of realizing you left your lip balm at home. Suddenly, you’re hyper-aware of how dry your lips are becoming by the second, and just one day can undo weeks of diligent moisturizing. This lip scrub buffs away dry skin to give chapped lips a refresh. buy here