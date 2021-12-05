Beauty December 5, 2021

14 Products to Winterize Your Skincare Routine

By Ciara Hopkinson

Keep your skin moisturized, healthy, and glowing.

It goes without saying that winter is a tough season for your skin. Colder air means lower humidity, and having the heat on dries out the air indoors, too. All this dryness leads to — you guessed it — dry, itchy, dull skin that seems to soak up your normal moisturizer in an instant to no avail. Luckily, there are plenty of products you can add to your morning or evening skincare routine to keep your body’s largest organ (weird, right?) healthy no matter how overactive your radiator is. 

We’ve rounded up 14 essentials, from face scrubs to body lotions, designed to protect your skin against the harsh winter elements. We’ve picked exfoliating products to gently get rid of dead skin cells and moisturizers designed to get into the inner layers of your skin and revitalize it from the inside out. Some of our favorites include Indie Lee’s Daily Vitamin Infusion, which pairs brightening vitamin C with squalane and other hydrating oils, and Blume’s Air Hug hand sanitizer, which contains aloe to keep your hands from getting dry and cracked no matter how often you disinfect them. And we’ve included Aquaphor’s classic ointment as an absolute necessity for your medicine cabinet: It’s a use-everywhere cure-all we can’t live without.

No matter what your problem areas are, we have you covered. Read on for the rest of our favorite products to help keep your skin happy and healthy all winter.

14 Best Winter Skincare Products

ILIA Lip Wrap Overnight Treatment

ILIA Lip Wrap Overnight Treatment

ILIA Beauty

ILIA’s lip mask is the perfect solution for anyone who has a lip balm for every coat and purse. It works as both an exfoliator and a moisturizer to help smooth — and soothe — chapped lips.

buy here

Indie Lee Daily Vitamin Infusion

Indie Lee Daily Vitamin Infusion

Indie Lee

We’re huge fans of Indie Lee’s all-natural skincare products, and this serum is the multipurpose product of your dreams. It nourishes and soothes your skin with vitamins and antioxidants, and contains powerful moisturizers like squalane oil and ceramides. Just a couple of drops are enough to cover your whole face.

buy here

Caire Beauty Try Me Glowmaker Duo

Caire Beauty Try Me Glowmaker Duo

Caire Beauty

Caire’s mask-and-serum duo is designed specifically for skin affected by hormone decline and menopause. They both contain hyaluronic acid molecules that penetrate deep into your skin to smooth, plump, and hydrate it from the inside out. Get this 15-day supply to try the combination out.

buy here

True Botanicals Resurfacing Moisture Mask

Resurfacing Moisture Mask

True Botanicals

This mask from True Botanicals contains alpha-hydroxy acid to exfoliate your skin and encourage moisture retention, along with avocado oil and other ingredients that hydrate and even the tone of your skin. The best part? It revives your skin in just five minutes.

buy here

Jones Road Eye Cream

Jones Road Eye Cream

Jones Road

If the delicate skin around your eyes is getting dried out but your normal moisturizer irritates it, try Jones Road’s gentle eye cream. A little bit goes a long way, so this little pot will last you a while.

buy here

Maude bath

Maude bath

Maude

Maude’s soothing bath includes coconut milk powder to soften your skin and Dead Sea salts that detoxify your skin and infuse it with vitamins and minerals. It’s a perfect treat after a long day.

buy here

Happy Dance CBD Coconut Melt

Happy Dance coconut melt

Happy Dance

Happy Dance’s Coconut Melt has just two ingredients — coconut oil and hemp extract — which makes it suitable even for sensitive skin. It’s super hydrating and can also help soothe achy muscles.

buy here

Lord Jones Bump & Smooth CBD Body Serum

Lord Jones Bump & Smooth CBD Body Serum

Lord Jones

Roughness or bumpiness can be intensified by dry winter air, making conditions like keratosis pilaris even more difficult to manage. This body serum from Lord Jones gently exfoliates dead skin cells to reveal smoother skin. It also contains ceramides, which help lock in moisture.

buy here

Brandless Citrus Bergamot Hand Cream

Brandless Citrus Bergamot Hand Cream

Brandless

Winter seems to hit our hands overnight: One day you just wake up to dry, cracked knuckles and flaky skin. We love the refreshing smell of this hand cream from Brandless, and at just $5, you can buy one for every room in the house.

buy here

Winky Lux Orange You Bright Exfoliator

Winky Lux Orange You Bright Exfoliator

Winky Lux

This exfoliator is a combination of a mask and a face scrub. You smooth it onto your face, leave it for a couple of minutes, then rinse off to reveal smoother and more even skin. It’s super gentle and doesn’t contain any polluting microplastics. 

buy here

ILIA Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm

ILIA Balmy Tint

ILIA Beauty

ILIA’s Balmy Tint lip balm combines rich color with hydrating ingredients like shea butter to simplify your lip care. No more applying lip balm, then lipstick, then more lip balm.

buy here

Blume Air Hug Hand Sanitizer

Air Hug Hand Sanitizer

Blume

As we said, hands take a real beating in the winter, especially now that we’re more vigilant about hand washing and sanitizing. Blume’s hand sanitizer contains aloe to prevent your hands from getting too dry while staying germ-free.

buy here

Winky Lux Sugared Watermelon Lip Scrub

Winky Lux Watermelon Lip Scrub

Winky Lux

There are few moments that match the frustration of realizing you left your lip balm at home. Suddenly, you’re hyper-aware of how dry your lips are becoming by the second, and just one day can undo weeks of diligent moisturizing. This lip scrub buffs away dry skin to give chapped lips a refresh.

buy here

Aquaphor Healing Ointment

Aquaphor Healing Ointment Skin Protectant

Walmart

Aquaphor is our absolute go-to for any and all dry, damaged skin. It helps to quickly repair bleeding knuckles, cracked heels, chapped lips, dry elbows, and just about any other skin complaint you have.

buy here

More About

Beauty
post image
November 29, 2021

10 Beauty Deals You Can’t Miss This Cyber Monday

The holidays are the best time of year to makeover your makeup because everything’s on sale! Some of our favorite beauty brands — like MAC, bareMinerals, and Clove + Hallow — offer their full-priced items at a major discount. Even the big beauty retailers like Sephora and Dermstore (where you can shop across all of […]
post image
November 29, 2021

Walmart Just Dropped Its Cyber Monday Deals — Here’s What’s In Our Carts

Walmart rolled out its Black Friday deals in October, well ahead of one of the busiest shopping days of the year. “Our customers count on us to deliver an amazing Black Friday experience with the best prices year after year, and this year we’re making it even bigger and better with more ways to shop […]
post image
November 9, 2021

Turn Your Bathroom Into a Spa With These DIY Beauty Recipes

If you’re interested in going more plant-based in your diet, why not try the same with your self-care routine? After all, natural ingredients can be hugely effective when it comes to moisturizing and nourishing your skin and hair — without some of the concerning chemicals in other, industrial-strength products. The new wave of DIY beauty […]