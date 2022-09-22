11 Rain Boots Disguised as Stylish Footwear

Share

Say goodbye to soggy socks in waterproof boots that are surprisingly chic.

We’ve broken out our chunky sweaters, organized our favorite booties, and even started drinking pumpkin spice lattes on a daily basis. Fall is finally here. We will miss sunny summer days, but we’re fully embracing cooler weather and the overall cozy feeling that comes with autumn. Even though it’s a magical time of year, rainier days are on the horizon. Your favorite boots may keep your feet warm when the temperatures drop, but they’re no match for muddy sidewalks and sudden downpours.

Rain boots are the ultimate transitional weather shoe, protecting you from swampy feet and socks. Thankfully, tons of retailers have taken it upon themselves to update the traditional rain boot, making it a stylish wardrobe essential instead of something you only wear for yard work. From classy Chelsea boot styles to sneaker-like silhouettes, here are the best stylish rain boots that will keep your feet dry all season long.

Stylish Rain Boots for Women

Cougar Firenze Chelsea Rain Boot Firenze Deep, rich oxblood is a color we love to wear in the fall, and these sleek boots come in that and four equally stunning hues. The sole adds a bit of height, but we’re more impressed that it’s built to flex with your foot, so you won’t feel like you’re clomping around with each step. Buy Here: $75

J. Crew Short Lug-Sole Rain Boots J. Crew These short rain boots nod to the classic rubber ones we all know (but don’t necessarily love). Despite being made from actual rubber and having a thick sole, they’re surprisingly lightweight and easy to walk in. Elastic panels on the side make them easy to slip on, and there’s even split rubber behind the material to ensure water doesn’t get in through the fabric. Smart thinking! Buy Here: $36

Everlane Rain Boots Everlane There’s something about a cap toe that instantly gives a shoe added interest — even if it’s a rain boot. These ones from Everlane are made from rubber and have an extra grippy sole to keep you from slipping on wet surfaces. A cushy insole ensures your feet are comfy with each step, and they’re slightly oversized to accommodate thick, cozy socks. Buy Here: $85

Dolce Vita Thundr H2O Zappos Don’t be fooled by these beauties — they look like gorgeous patent leather, but they’re actually made from a totally waterproof synthetic material. The lug sole and slight heel give you some height, and this style comes in four different colors: Ivory, beige, black, and olive. Buy Here: $85

Hunter Short Gloss Rain Boot DSW We’re all familiar with Hunter’s famous knee-high rain boots, but did you know they make shorter ones, too? These fall around your mid-calf, protecting your ankles from any splashes you run into on extra wet days. Buy Here: $95

Vessi Weekend Chelsea Vessi If you can’t be bothered to wear boots (they’re heavy after all), these 100 percent waterproof sneakers are for you. Vessi makes a low-top version, but we’re partial to these higher-top ones that protect your ankles and pant legs from water. They’re made with a lightweight knit material that is breathable, repels water, and looks good enough for dry days, too. Buy Here: $160

Hunter Tall Packable Rain Boot Nordstrom You never know what you’re going to run into weather-wise when you travel, so having a waterproof shoe is a must. If you want to really ensure your feet will stay dry, go for a pair of knee-high boots, like these ones from Hunter. You’d think they’d take up your whole suitcase, these actually pack down into the size of your average bootie. Buy Here: $160

L.L.Bean Bean Boots L.L.Bean The Bean Boot has been around for over 100 years, so it’s clearly a well-loved style. If you want to stray from an entirely rubber rain boot, opt for a pair of these that have rubber around the foot and a leather boot shaft. This particular style is lined with cozy plaid flannel to keep your feet warm, so you can also fold down the leather portion to allow the pattern to peek out. Buy Here: $139

Merry People Bobbi Rain Boot Merry People While you may not be breaking out classic yellow boots every day, you can’t deny that these are rather cheery. And, if you really don’t want to go for yellow, these boots by Merry People come in nine different colors, from muted teal to classic black. They’re lined with neoprene to keep your feet warm, and they have a cushioned insole for added comfort Buy Here: $130

A New Day Camille Heeled Boots Target These hardly even look like rain boots — we’d wear them just about anywhere. With a stacked heel and almond-shaped toe, these look more like chic city boots than something you would trudge through the mud in. They come in both black and ivory, and they cost less than $40. We’ll take both. Buy Here: $35