The 10 Most Popular New Year’s Resolutions and What You Need to Achieve Them

The key to sticking with them is making sure you have what you need to start.

And just like that, another year has come and gone in the blink of an eye. We survived tumultuous elections, a seemingly endless stressful news cycle, and lots of intense weather, but we also thrived. From overcoming scary health diagnoses and learning the importance of self-screening for breast cancer to feeling the pure joy of “Corn Kid”, 2022 wasn’t all bad.

The close of each year not only brings us a moment of reflection, but it gives us some time to look ahead, focus on self-care, and plan for the future. And while resolutions have a bad reputation for being forgotten mere weeks into January or unrealistic promises that only make life more stressful, if you’re going to set some goals for yourself, we’re here to help. We don’t believe anyone needs to create a “new you” to match the new year, but we’ll support healthy and mindful lifestyle changes any day of the week — as long as you don’t feel pressured to reinvent yourself as soon as the clock strikes midnight.

According to research, the most popular New Year’s resolutions have serious staying power. And we can see why — wouldn’t we all like to make more money, eat healthier, and travel more? If only it were as easy as simply putting it out into the universe. (So far, we’ve not been successful in our attempts to “manifest” more money.) The key to actually achieving any goal is setting your sights on ideals that are truly attainable and making sure you have what you need to get started. That’s why we matched the top 10 New Year’s resolutions with things to help you reach them, below.

1. Living a healthier life

lululemon Cargo Super High-Rise Hiking Tights lululemon Living healthier can mean a lot of things, but getting outside regularly is a surefire way to inhale some fresh air and get your body moving — both of which is proven to improve your physical and mental health. Having gear you actually want to put on is half the battle, so if that’s the goal, invest in some high-quality and comfortable activewear. These sturdy hiking leggings will withstand rogue branches and rocks you encounter on a trail, but they’re comfy enough for days when the great indoors feels more your speed. $138 at lululemon

2. Improving yourself or your happiness levels

Papier Wellness Journal Papier Taking time to journal daily can declutter your mind, but sometimes the hardest part is getting started. This notebook by Papier has prompts to help you determine and stick to your wellness goals, making the process of writing down your thoughts and feelings easier. Each log calls for a daily intention, how you slept, what activities you’ve done or have planned, what you’ve eaten, and how you plan to care for yourself. At the end of each day, there’s a spot for sharing what went well, any thoughts and feelings you’re experiencing, and something that you’re thankful for. $35 at Papier

3. Advancing in a career or changing jobs

The Happy Planner 2023 Planner The Happy Planner Thank goodness physical planners came back into style a few years ago, because we never let go of ours. Writing down your goals and tracking progress can actually increase your likelihood of success in your career, and having them in a place where you look at them every single day can help motivate you to stay on track. It’s also a healthy distraction from staring at your screen all day if you work a computer-heavy job. $30 at THP

4. Reaching financial goals

“Financial Feminist” by Tori Dunlap Amazon The finance world can be a daunting place, but not if you have a friend in your corner who can help you navigate it. From investing to paying off debt, author and financial expert Tori Dunlap is here to help you figure out your finances without any shame or judgment. What began as a personal journey to saving $100k grew into a career helping others build and manage their own wealth. Her tips will help you reach your fiscal goals, all while allowing yourself to splurge on certain luxuries so you don’t feel depraved while trying to save money. If getting your dollars and cents in a row is one of your New Year’s resolutions for 2023, this is a must-read. $18 from Amazon

5. Improving relationships

We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game Amazon Whether you want to really get to know your partner or prompt deeper conversations at your next dinner party, this will help you skip the small talk. We’re Not Really Strangers is a card game with 150 intriguing questions and prompts that will strengthen relationships and get people talking. Topics include questions about how others perceive you, how you connect with others, and how you reflect on things. The only warning with this game? Feelings may arise during these chats. $16 at Amazon

6. Traveling or moving

Monos Carry-On Monos Life hack: If you don’t check your luggage, the airline can’t lose it. Traveling with a carry-on instead of a larger suitcase means you can keep it with you at all times, it’s less to lug around once you reach your final destination, and you’ll have more time and energy to explore once you land. This one from Monos is a favorite of ours because of its roomy interior and plethora of pockets that keep you organized. $245 at Monos

Calpak Terra Laptop Duffle Calpak Hitting the road is a little easier when you opt for a hands-free bag. This backpack-duffle hybrid can be carried a multitude of ways, and it even has a trolley sleeve so you can slip it over a suitcase handle. The clever design allows you to pack it like a traditional suitcase (it opens similarly to a clam shell, so you’ll have full access to all your belongings), and compression straps keep everything tidy and compact. $145 at Calpak

7. Exercising more

Tempo Move Tempo We’ve all gone to the gym only to find it crowded and uncomfortable to be in. And post-Covid, those humid rooms seem grosser than ever. Whatever the reason, sometimes it’s easier (or more enjoyable) to work out at home. This all-in-one weight and docking station keeps your workout equipment organized, and when you plug your phone into it, can stream workouts directly to your TV so you can follow along. $395 at Tempo

Hoka Clifton 8 Shoes Zappos Getting out and moving, no matter how you do it, is good for the body and mind. These cushy sneakers will give you the support you need whether you’re walking the dog or training for a marathon. Katie’s personal favorite is the robin egg blue pair, which she’s worn during strength workouts and long days on her feet. $140 at Zappos

Alo Moves Alo Moves Not everyone has the luxury of attending group fitness classes IRL, which is why an online membership can be beneficial. Not only can you attend guided workouts from the comfort of your living room, but you can move and learn at your own pace without any judgment or pressure. From the same company that outfits your favorite celebrities, Alo Moves offers thousands of guided workouts, meditations, and specific skill trainings to help you become your best self in mind, body, and soul. $120/year at Alo

Horizon Fitness 7.0 AT Treadmill Horizon Fitness Even if you aren’t a runner, having a treadmill can help you get moving. Whether you want to train for a 5K or prefer to walk indoors, this machine can help you reach your goals. The deck is adjustable so you can walk or jog on an incline to increase endurance, and built-in tech features like Bluetooth and a heart rate monitor mean you can sync your workout with your Apple Watch, Fitbit, or other smart device to log your cardio. $999 at Horizon

8. Stop smoking

“The Craving Mind” by Judson Brewer Amazon Habits are hard to make, but once you have one, they’re even harder to break. If you’re struggling to quit smoking, always consult a doctor or health professional for help first. To guide you along your journey, a book like this one may help you understand some of the psychological reasons you crave a cigarette, especially when you’re trying to quit. Even if you don’t smoke, this book is chock-full of information about why the brain tells us we need something when we don’t, and how we can break bad habits like doom scrolling on social media. $11 at Amazon

9. Stop drinking

Acid League Ultimate Cocktail Kit Acid League Quitting drinking isn’t easy, but replacing your drinks with non-alcoholic beverages like flavorful mocktails can help. This set from Acid League is full of elixirs and mixers to turn things like plain seltzer into a delicious zero-proof drink. If you’re one who prefers to sip right from the can, consider something like the Kin Spritz, that has all the flavor and none of the alcohol. However, you should always consult your doctor for advice and guidance regarding serious alcohol use. They will be able to provide advice and support that’s tailored to your specific needs. $145 at Acid League

