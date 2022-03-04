Kick Butt Like Katie With Her Athleisure and Workout Essentials

Share

Sweat like the best of them.

We’re all in awe of Katie’s ability to stay motivated and active when it’s all too tempting to lounge instead, and in case you haven’t noticed, she’s in great shape. Have you seen her perfect headstand? We’re pretty sure she could beat most of the KCM staff in an arm wrestle.

Katie’s gotten really into pilates since the pandemic started, but she keeps things interesting by mixing in hikes, pickleball, gym circuits, and more. We’ve rounded up a few of Katie’s go-to workout essentials that are flexible enough to handle high-impact HIIT workouts and slower-paced yoga alike.

We’ve included clothing that Katie would wear whether she’s working out or not, like these flattering leggings, and her ultra-supportive, all-purpose sneakers, alongside accessories like a water bottle that will actually motivate you to get your eight glasses in every day. We also have a recommendation from Katie’s pilates teacher, Ashley Patten, on the best yoga mats to invest in.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner, a yoga enthusiast, or someone with a New Year’s resolution to uphold, read on for nine of Katie’s workout essentials to add to your repertoire.

Alo 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging Alo Alo is one of Katie’s go-to athleisure brands, and you’ll see why as soon as you try their signature Airlift fabric: It’s lightweight with just the right amount of compression for any type of workout. Go for the 7/8 length if you want a pair that won’t bunch at the bottom. buy here

Alo Airlift Fuse Bra Tank Alo Bra tanks are a beautiful thing: They eliminate the need for another layer of clothing that can get in the way, but they’re also easy to layer for anyone who prefers a little more coverage. This one has a trendy mock neck and flattering back cutout to shake up your normal bra rotation. buy here

Hoka Clifton 8 Hoka Hoka’s ultra-cushioning running shoes have taken off in recent years because they meet the needs of everyone from elite runners to people recovering from injuries to those suffering from joint pain. Their innovative soles cradle your feet and can help relieve pain from plantar fasciitis or prevent soreness from long walks, which Katie’s been doing a lot of lately, and they’re still lightweight enough to wear for a 5k race. Get Katie’s exact look with the eggshell blue version — they’re perfect for spring! buy here

HidrateSpark PRO Water Bottle HidrateSpark Katie and John have both been using HidrateSpark bottles, which connect to an app on your phone to help you track how much you’re drinking throughout the day and remind you when it’s time to have another sip of water. The app will even make a recommendation for how much you should be drinking based on your age, weight, and activity levels, and as an added bonus, the app keeps track of your bottle so you won’t lose it at the park again. buy here

Fitbit Luxe Amazon We like getting credit every time we exercise…including walks to the fridge. Fitbits make it easy to track every step throughout the day, and the Fitbit luxe is sleek enough — and holds enough charge — to wear all day, every day. buy here

Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress Outdoor Voices If you haven’t gotten on the Exercise Dress train yet, now’s the time. It’s the best of every world: Cute enough for lunch dates, comfortable enough to wear all day, and athletic enough to actually work out in. You can even layer it with a sweater on top or a turtleneck underneath in cooler weather. Katie has one from Outdoor Voices, the original purveyor of everyone’s new favorite staple piece, and she wears it for everything, from trips to the farmers’ market to morning walks. buy here

Manduka Yoga Mat Manduka Katie’s pilates instructor, Ashley, says Manduka yoga mats are the way to go because of the versatility of their offerings. They come in different thicknesses, like the 6mm Pro or 4mm Ekolite, and usually have one smooth side and one that’s a little more grippy for different people’s preferences. Manduka even makes a travel mat you can tuck into your suitcase so you can stretch and do core exercises wherever you are. buy here

Bombas All-Purpose Performance Ankle Socks Bombas You’d be surprised by the difference a good pair of socks can make to your workout by keeping your feet cool, dry, and blister-free. Bombas socks have been carefully designed to avoid every sock annoyance in the book, and the performance socks are even more breathable to make every workout that much more comfortable. If you need another reason to invest in a pair, Bombas donates one pair of socks to community organizations helping the homeless for every pair you buy. Everyone wins. buy here