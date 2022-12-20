The Best Self-Care Products, According to Our Editors

Share

Treat yourself for 2023 — we’re certainly going to.

Self-care looks different for everyone, which means that your late-night face mask is someone else’s weighted blanket. Maybe you’ve been taking pilates like Katie, making the extra time to read a book before bed, stepping up your skincare routine, or tending to tense jaw muscles and tender temples.

If you’ve already got a self-care routine established, there’s always room to show yourself even more love. Perhaps you cherish bright and early methodical mornings, but you haven’t quite nailed your bedtime ritual yet — or vice versa. That’s why we consulted members of the Katie Couric Media team to source the best self-care products and find out how we incorporate them into our routines.

From snuggly robes to hydrating masks, here are our favorite ways to start the morning, wind down at night, and relax for every hour in between. And with 2023 right around the corner, the best time to establish healthier habits is now.

Lunya Washable Silk Sleep Mask Lunya “Sleep is one of the best forms of self-care you can give yourself, and I am notoriously am bad at it. I have a difficult time turning my brain off and typically get no more than six hours of sleep a night, but I can Pavlov Dog myself into sleep as soon as I put on a sleeping eye mask. I originally owned a Slip one, which was great quality in a classic silhouette reminiscent of Breakfast at Tiffany’s, but it’s pretty small and slipped off mid-snooze. I transitioned over to Lunya’s wider style, which snugly fits on my head and truly blocks out all light. It’s made of 100 percent mulberry silk which is great for sensitive skin. I suggest grabbing the mask in a darker color, because if you’re a skincare enthusiast like me and slug your skin at night, emollients and moisturizers will discolor the fabric over time. Lunya recently released a weighted version of this mask, which I absolutely need; I’m convinced it will finally bring me a full eight-hours of rest.” — Justine Carreon, affiliate content manager $48 at Lunya

Breville Barista Express Impress Breville “Everyone starts their mornings differently, but mine often begin with the hum of my beloved espresso machine. This thing cost me a pretty penny, but I cherish it with all my heart: The slow, deliberate act of grinding my beans, watching the syrupy espresso drip, and steaming my milk each morning allows me to wake up gradually and leaves me with a delicious beverage at the end. For me, the ritual of making my morning cup is a form of self-care: It reminds me to take a second and create something for me, then enjoy the fruits of my labor sip by sip.” — Katie Pittman, commerce editor $900 at Breville

LAKE Cozy Robe LAKE “Tying on this cozy robe makes me feel like I’m staying at a luxury hotel, even though I’m just in the confines of my New York City apartment. Lined with fleece, this cloud-like cloak is sturdy (but also super soft), incredibly comfortable to lounge around in, and comes with a sewn-on belt that hits at the smallest part of my waist creating a cinched-in look I love.” — Alaina Mancini, managing editor, brand content $148 at LAKE

LectroFan Fan Sound and White Noise Machine Walmart “For most of my life, I was an easy sleeper, but over the past 5-ish years, my sleep has become like the protagonist of a YA novel: troubled. One of my biggest issues is being easily woken up by the slightest sound, whether that’s the creak of the floorboards under my cats’ paws or even the crinkling of the duvet cover. White-noise machines are key for me — I’ve tried several and can vouch that the absolute gold star option is this one by Lectrofan. Instead of having a weak little fan inside like many machines, it plays 20 different digital white noise tones (including ‘brown’ and ‘pink’ noises, which are, in fact, a real thing), and also has volume adjustment, so you can choose to have it whir gently or blast at full tilt. Plus, it has this somewhat dowdy, ‘1960s idea of the future’ look that I find irresistible. To me, the ultimate self-care is sound sleep, and this machine makes that possible. Now I just have to figure out how to deal with my cats.” — Molly Simms, editorial director $50 at Walmart

The Comfy Zappos “When I was first gifted a Comfy post-medical procedure a few years ago, I was grateful, but also a little confused. I put it on gingerly, and fast forward some five hours later, it was my new favorite item. All great things have pockets, and my TV remote, phone, and snack all fit in the one on the front of this contraption. If something wildly oversized, soft, and comfy is what you prefer when settling in for a night of self-care, you can’t go wrong with this.” — Aneri Desai, account management associate director $50 at Zappos

Orbits Eye Stones Uncommon Goods “Working at a computer all day gives me serious strain on my peepers, so I love unwinding with these eye stones. They’re made from Finnish soapstone that purports to be more than two billion years old — and yet they somehow manage to cost only $20. Even if they aren’t actually ancient, they’re wonderfully smooth and just heavy enough to feel substantial without bothering my eyes. I keep them in the fridge so I can pull them out anytime to spend 15 or so minutes pretending the rest of the world doesn’t exist.” — Ryan Buxton, deputy editor $20 at UG

Imaginary Authors Short Story Perfume Sampler Imaginary Authors “Perfume and I have had a rocky relationship, to say the least. I’m very picky (as everyone should be) about how I want to smell: I refuse to wear most perfumes with citrus, vanilla, or floral notes. But searching for rich, musky, buttery scents can be incredibly tricky — especially when shopping online. Last year, however, I gave into a wave of Instagram ads and purchased the short story sample set from Imaginary Authors. You pick up to eight perfume samples to experience the enormous pleasure of trying out some unbelievably dreamy formulas. One spritz of O, Unknown! makes me feel like *that girl* because of the unique notes of black tea and Kyoto moss. I also adore Sundrunk — which smells like rhubarb and your first kiss. Needless to say, I’m in love: When I need to feel glam in an instant, I have a secret weapon that will immediately turn me into my most luxurious self.” — Diana Valenzuela, editorial assistant $38 at IA

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hydra-Gel Eye Patches Sephora “I love using my Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches. These patches are made with hyaluronic acid and add an extra layer of hydration to target fine lines and dark circles. They are a holy grail skincare product and feel so luxurious. I make sure to stock up especially during these frigid winter months. I have sensitive dry skin and these have been a lifesaver.” — Victoria Umpierrez, senior associate partnerships $55 at Sephora

Fidget Anxiety Ring Story Jewellry “I’m the type of person whose hands always need to be doing something, and it usually ends up being something that’s distracting or damaging — twisting my hair around my finger, picking at hangnails, clicking pens, and so on. It gets worse when I’m stressed or anxious, so over the summer I bought a fidget ring. There are many types out there, but mine has little beads on it that I can roll back and forth or slide around the ring in a way that’s unobtrusive and not distracting to myself. Mine is colorful, but there are also plain metallic versions for a look that blends more seamlessly with your outfits. It’s certainly a cuticle (and sanity) saver.” — Ciara Hopkinson, marketplace associate $39 at SJ

Revela Hair Serum Revela “My hair and I have a love/hate relationship. After having COVID, I noticed my hair starting to get thinner than it’s ever been before. That’s when I started using Revela’s Revival Hair Serum, and it worked like a charm. It was founded by two Harvard scientists, so I know I can trust the science behind it, and I already notice such a difference in the thickness of my hair. It’s a part of my nighttime routine, and I absolutely love it.” — Alexia Vicario, senior account executive, partnerships $98 at Revela

Olive & June Year in Color Nail Polish Kit Olive & June “Having manicured nails always makes me feel calm, cool, and collected. The problem is, I can’t stand going to the nail salon. (I’d rather spend my time curled up with a book on my couch, or giving my dog belly rubs.) Once I tried Olive & June’s professional-quality polishes, though, everything changed. Their curved brush makes nail-painting from home easier than ever, their glossy top coat works wonders, and their shades are always of-the-moment.” — Alaina Mancini, managing editor, brand content $60 at Olive & June