Get Sandal-Ready Feet With These At-Home Pedi Tips and Tricks

Say goodbye to dry, cracked feet and hello to baby soft toes.

As the summer months approach, we’re getting ready to bust out our favorite flowy dresses and beach essentials. If you’re headed on a vacation, maybe you’re trying to find the best resortwear to pack or shopping for some new footwear. All of that being said, there’s one thing we dread about getting ready for summer: Having to deal with the crusty, dry heels and feet winter so kindly gave us.

It’s no big deal when you’re donning cozy socks and boots all season long, but when it’s time to break out the strappy sandals or comfy slides, dry feet aren’t exactly pretty to look at — not to mention it can be painful to have cracked, tight skin! Sure, you can put lotion on every night before you shower, but sometimes that isn’t enough.

Taking the time to properly exfoliate, moisturize, and care for your feet will set you up to easily keep them soft and smooth all season long. It’ll take a few days to really get them into tip-top shape, but you can easily do it at home with the right products. Go ahead and schedule an evening to give yourself a full-on pedicure at home — or splurge and go to a salon. Here’s what we recommend to get (and maintain!) sandal-ready feet for the summer.

How To Do a DIY Pedicure At Home

Step 1: Exfoliate

The first step to getting soft, smooth feet is removing any dead, dry skin. You can do this with a physical exfoliator (like a scrub or pumice stone) or you can use a chemical exfoliator to help remove dead skin cells more easily. Both are safe ways to soften and remove dry patches.

BabyFoot Easy Pack Deep Skin Exfoliation The easiest way to smooth feet? An all-in-one exfoliating kit. This one from BabyFoot is perhaps one of the most famous exfoliating kits because it works overnight to remove calluses and rough spots on your feet. Simply place your feet in the included plastic socks (which are full of a blend of plant extracts and exfoliants) and wear them for two hours. They’ll work their magic on your feet, eating away at dead skin cells, and after a couple of hours, all you have to do is remove the socks and wash your feet for baby smooth skin. buy here

Dermasuri Callus Remover Foot Scrub For an experience close to what you would get in a nail salon, try combining both a chemical and physical exfoliator. This set comes with a spray-on callus remover and a foot file, which you use in tandem to scrub away dry skin. After a bath or shower, spray the solution on your feet and allow it to soften the skin for a few minutes. Then, gently buff the file on any areas you want to soften (like your heels and balls of your feet). You’ll see pieces of skin start to rub off, which is gross, but it means that the system is working. Afterward, simply rinse your feet and follow up with a moisturizer. buy here

PoshPeel Pedi Cure Foot Treatment Peel If you’re willing to put in some extra time and effort, this peeling foot treatment works over the course of a few uses. Similar to the BabyFoot treatment, this PoshPeel set comes with a pair of plastic socks you’ll wear to help soften and dissolve dead skin. However, the PoshPeel system slowly helps your skin slough off instead of instantly removing it. If you find you have sensitive skin or don’t mind waiting a few days, this is a great option for skin softening. Just be warned — over the next three to five days, your feet will begin to peel as the dead skin falls off. Don’t worry though, it’s totally normal — and new, softer skin will be waiting underneath. buy here

Indie Lee Coconut Citrus Body Scrub A gritty, physical exfoliator can also help remove any dry or rough patches. Tiny particles rub away dead skin, revealing softer skin underneath. We love this formula by Indie Lee because it’s made from natural ingredients and smells like a piña colada. You can even use this scrub on all parts of your body, not just on your feet, so you’ll have smooth skin all over. buy here

Pumice Stone Chances are you already have a pumice stone at home, but do you use it correctly? To remove dry skin with a pumice stone, the key is to apply very little pressure, which may seem counterintuitive. Pressing too hard with the stone can actually irritate your skin, but using light, circular motions with it will gently remove the top layer of skin to reveal the smooth stuff underneath. buy here

Step 2: Moisturize

Now that you’ve gotten all the tough skin off your feet, it’s time to make sure they stay nice and hydrated. You can use just about any kind of lotion you’d like on your feet, but thick and creamy formulas will stay on your skin longer and deliver an intense dose of moisture. If you’re really struggling with dry skin, you can put on a pair of socks after moisturizing to help your feet absorb whatever product you’re using.

If you don’t mind making this a two-step process, soak your feet in warm water and some Epsom salts before applying your lotion or cream. When you remove your feet from the soak, apply the moisturizer before completely drying off your feet, as the water will only aid in the hydration process.

Eu Genia Shea Butter Shea butter has been used for centuries to keep skin soft and glowing. This formula keeps things simple and only contains shea butter and essential oils. Massaging this luxurious cream into your feet each night will ensure your heels don’t dry out as easily, and it’ll feel amazing. buy here

Girlfriend Collective Crew Sock Seal in moisture with a pair of cozy socks. Any old pair will do, but this smiling set from Girlfriend Collective is adorable and made from recycled materials. Talk about happy feet. buy here

Conair Foot Spa For a true spa experience, a foot bath is a necessary accessory. This one from Conair not only heats up the water for you, but it has massage rollers you can swipe your feet over to help release muscle tension. There’s even an included nail brush and pumice stone to help keep your feet clean and soft. buy here

Epsom Salt Foot Soak Adding some Epsom salt to a foot bath smells amazing, and it’s yet another way to help relieve muscle tension after a long day. This one is infused with peppermint essential oil which smells amazing and has a cooling effect. The formula also contains baking soda, which is known to help reduce foot odor. buy here

Step 3: Maintain

Once all the hard stuff is done, you can bask in the beauty of your feet (never thought you’d do that, huh?). Keeping up with a regular moisturizing routine is great, but remembering to rest and take care of your feet is key. Wearing comfortable shoes, elevating your feet, and treating yourself to a pedicure every once in a while will keep your feet feeling and looking their best.

Olive and June Spring Set Add a little color to your toes! There’s nothing wrong with going without nail polish, but it’s fun to paint them when you have the chance. This set from Olive and June is full of beautiful spring and summer colors, but you can use the neutral shades year-round. buy here

OOFOS Ooahh Slide Sandal You’ll feel like you’re walking on a cloud in these cushy slides. They’re made from a dense foam that molds to your foot and reduces stress on your joints. They actually absorb 37 percent more impact than traditional footwear, and they’re machine washable. Does it get much better than that? buy here