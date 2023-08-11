Make a Splash in These Stylish and Sophisticated Swimsuits

Share

You can still look sleek and sexy without feeling uncomfortable.

SPF is a must these days (and every day!), but a good swimsuit is a close second when it comes to seasonal essentials that make you look and feel great. Not only will a reliable suit ensure you can take part in whatever activities you want to, but it’ll also protect sensitive areas of your body from harmful UV rays. It doesn’t hurt that a cute bathing suit can instantly boost your mood.

No matter if you prefer a modest one-piece or a sexy two-piece set, there are plenty of options that offer comfortable coverage without feeling frumpy. Retro styles like high-waisted bikini bottoms and bra-like tops are making a comeback, and sporty, high-coverage styles are popular right now, too.

We rounded up the best swimsuits for older women that can be worn for any of your preferred water-adjacent activities. Every style we included offers support for larger busts, too, to ensure your girls (and your confidence) are at their peak performance.

The Best Swimsuits for Older Women

J. Crew Ruched One-Shoulder One-Piece J.Crew Sometimes less is more — and that’s just the case with this ruched one-shoulder suit from J. Crew. The material is made from recycled water bottles, helping keep plastic out of the ocean. A thick shoulder strap keeps your girls supported (as does the padding if you choose not to remove it), and ruching on the sides creates a flattering silhouette for all body types. The back of the suit offers moderate coverage, too, so you won’t have to worry about any cheeks hanging out while in this one-piece. From $75 at J.Crew

Azure Belle Allamada Swimsuit Azure Belle Leaks happen, and they definitely seem to happen at the worst possible time. Instead of worrying about them ruining a day at the beach or pool, opt for a swimsuit with built-in protection, like this one from Azure Belle. The leak-proof gusset keeps you dry and comfortable, and it holds liquid without looking bulky or heavy. When it comes to sizing, be sure to check the brand’s sizing chart, as these swimsuits come in Aussie sizing, which is different from what we’re used to in the U.S. $99 at Azure Belle

Monday Swimwear Aruba Swimsuit Monday Looking to steal Martha Stewart’s Sports Illustrated cover look? We’ve got you. Her ivory one-piece is from Monday Swimwear, which specializes in creating chic and comfortable swimsuits for everyone. Despite the deep V neckline on this suit, wide straps lift and separate your boobs to create some sexy cleavage without setting you up for some spillage. To balance the more revealing front, the back offers full coverage in the booty area, but you won’t be stuck with the dreaded diaper look because there’s no unnecessary fabric. $192 at Monday

Knix Side-Tie One-Piece Knix Speaking of Martha Stewart, Knix became the first leakproof swimwear brand to ever be featured in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue. Another model wore a leakproof bikini in the spread, but we’re loving this side-tie one-piece. Not only is there built-in protection from leaks of all kind, but there’s moderate booty coverage to prevent wedgies and uncomfortable bunching. $60 at Knix

Spanx Shaping High-Rise Swim Skort Spanx There’s nothing wrong with wanting a little sculpting action built into your swimsuit. Spanx created this high-rise skort for just that. The bottoms are made from double-layered fabric, which offers some extra support by smoothing out the tummy area. A swooshy skirt provides coverage, but it also lends a sporty, yet feminine touch to the simple suit bottoms. $118 at Spanx

Andie Swim Mandalay One-Piece Andie This smoothing suit is so chic we’re tempted to wear it as a bodysuit. Andie is known for its uber flattering swimwear, like the best-selling Jetties silhouette, and this one is no exception. Adjustable ties at the shoulders allow you to customize your fit and give your chest some extra support, all while adding an adorable bow detail to your shoulders. $90 at Andie

Athleta Pacifica Illume UPF Fitted Top Athleta Whether you burn easily or just want to minimize UV exposure, adding a sun shirt over your swimwear can keep you protected. Long sleeves cover your arms and hands if you don’t roll them up, and those hard to reach spots on your back will be covered, too. This particular top is fitted so it won’t feel heavy or too clingy when you get it wet, plus you can zip or unzip the neck for easy wear. From $65 at Athleta

Carve Stinson Tankini Top Carve The middle ground between a bikini and one-piece? The tankini. Just as the name implies, this tank-style swim top has more coverage than a skimpy bikini but offers flexibility in terms of choosing a matching or contrasting bottom. You can even wear it as a top post-beach day and no one would guess that it’s a swimsuit. $29 at Carve

Old Navy Longline Underwire Swim Top Old Navy Want to snag a swim set for under $50 total? Run to Old Navy. This longline, underwire top is currently on sale for under $30 (and comes in sizes XS to 4X), and you can mix and match with a pair of bottoms starting at just $8 per pair. $27 at Old Navy

Everlane V-Neck One-Piece Everlane If you want to show off a little bit of cleavage, a deep v-neck with supportive and adjustable straps is the way to go. This one from Everlane is made with 82 percent recycled nylon and is chic enough to wear under a pair of linen trousers to the tiki bar for post-beach drinks. $35 at Everlane

Abercrombie Curve Love High Apex Underwire Top Abercrombie Underwire swimsuits definitely offer support, but they can sometimes look less like a bikini top and more like a nursing bra. Thankfully, Abercrombie created wired swim tops with thick straps that are cut in a sexy shape but don’t dig into your ribs. The brand’s Curve Love line is specifically made for people with D-F cups, and they ensure the band fits proportionally to the cup size. $22 at Abercrombie

Line in the Sand 3/4 Swim Leggings Line in the Sand Looking for something that can easily go from the gym to the beach and back again? These cropped leggings are designed to be worn in the water, and the 3/4 length keeps them from feeling too hot in the summer. For those who need a little extra sun protection, leggings are the alternate solution. Katie loves these for hiking, pickleball, and just about everything in between! $110 at LITS

Good American Scuba Surf Swimsuit Saks Feel supported, yet not completely covered, in this zip-front number by Good American. Go for a full-on deep V in the front if you want to show off some cleavage, or zip up all the way for full coverage. The sleeves work as built-in sun protection, and a full-back means you won’t have to seek out a stranger to help you apply SPF to tough-to-reach spots (unless you want to, that is). $77 at Good American

Lively Busty Bralette Swim Top Lively Those with a larger bust know that finding a supportive swim top that’s also cute can be like trying to find a needle in a haystack. This bralette-style top from Lively is specifically designed to end that search, using wider straps and a thicker band to help keep your breasts in place all day. Pair it with a high-waisted bottom for some extra coverage, or if a bikini top isn’t your thing, the brand also has some adorable one-pieces that you’ll feel amazing in. $23 at Lively

Summersalt Sidestroke Swimsuit Summersalt This universally flattering swimsuit comes in 11 different colors and patterns, all of which we are obsessed with. The one-shoulder design creates a slimming diagonal pattern across your body, and it wraps around to show a flirty open back. Despite the keyhole detail, the rest of the suit isn’t revealing or cut too high, so you don’t feel overly exposed while wearing it. $72 at Summersalt

Cuup Balconette Underwire Swim Top Cuup From the brand behind comfortable, supportive bras that are beautiful in their simplicity, Cuup has dived into making bikinis that are equally as good. They have three styles of bikini tops (plunge, balconette, and scoop), all of which have adjustable straps and an adjustable band. You can take a fit quiz to see what style and size will fit you best, and you also have the option to try before you buy, keeping an item for up to seven days before deciding to keep or return it. $40 at Cuup