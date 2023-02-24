Find Support With These Uplifting Bras for Large Busts

Share

Say goodbye to the uniboob.

A bra should be like a best friend: It lifts you up, supports you, and hugs you close whenever you need it — especially if you wear a larger bra size.

Having bigger breasts doesn’t only make finding a bra that fits properly more difficult, but it also can mean that you sacrifice looks for comfort and function. If you’ve spent years looking through bra racks in stores that only have beige, beige, and more beige, it’s understandable that you’d be frustrated by the shopping process.

While there’s always risk involved when buying clothing online, plenty of retailers have started specializing in creating bras for larger bust sizes that aren’t boring or ugly. They ensure that your breasts are supported, lifted, and most importantly, comfortable.

On the hunt for a new bra? Don’t get overwhelmed, we’ve done some digging and found the best bras for big boobs in a variety of styles.

The Best Bras for Big Boobs

Thirdlove 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra Thirdlove Everyone needs a bra that doesn’t show under their favorite light T-shirt. Not only do the cups on this bra smooth, but they offer support without being overly padded. There are no seams on the band, which help prevent digging or bunching around your midsection, and it means that the band disappears under clothing. At Thirdlove, sizes go up to 44H, and you can even get half-size cups if you find you’re between two. $49 at Thirdlove

Cuup Balconette Bra Cuup If your breasts hold most of their volume at the bottom, then a balconette bra may fit you really well. The straps tend to sit further apart than a plunge- or scoop-style bra, which offers more lift from the bottom rather than pushing your breasts together. Cuup offers bras up to size 44H. $68 at Cuup

Skims No Show Molded Unlined Demi Bra Skims The best kind of bra is the one you forget you’re wearing. Thanks to the breathable mesh this bra is made from, it conforms to the shape of your chest rather than smashing your boobs into a cup. There are no seams on the cups, so they won’t show under clothing. The band size does go up to a 44, but the largest cup size offered is a 40F. Band sizes 42 and 44 stop at a DD cup. $58 at Skims

Lively Minimizer Bra Lively “Minimizer” doesn’t exactly sound comfortable, but we assure you that this isn’t going to suffocate you. If you have a shirt or dress that requires a more condensed chest, this bra works to gently flatten your chest by about an inch, giving you a bit more leeway in certain shirts. This style is available up to a size 40G. $45 at Lively

Knix WingWoman Contour Bra Knix If you’re sick of underwires poking and prodding you on a daily basis, it may be time to make the switch to a wireless bra. We know, wires offer a lot of support, but bra makers have stepped up their game to create wire-free lift and hold without having to use pounds of foam to create firmly shaped cups. This bra from Knix uses molded cups to hold and lift your boobs without smushing them, and it has extra-wide sides that’ll support more weight, and it goes up to a size 42H. $62 at Knix

Harper Wilde Bliss Bralette Harper Wilde Busty ladies can wear bralettes without back pain — so long as it’s the right kind. Specifically made for those who are well-endowed in the chest department, Harper Wilde bralettes are soft and delicate without compromising on support. A wide band keeps you in place, while the soft modal fabric seemingly melts into your skin. It’s available in sizes up to 4XL. $45 at Harper Wilde

Wacoal Back Appeal Underwire Minimizer Bra Nordstrom Wider sides and smoothing cups on this bra keep it from showing under shirts, and it’s meant to take about an inch off your bust line if that’s what you need. Reviewers say it’s comfortable and some even mentioned it’s their favorite bra. “The light padding molds perfectly to my shape, I feel extremely lifted where I should be, and the weight that is lifted is…incredible,” one reviewer says. “Most comfortable thing I’ve ever owned.” $68 at Nordstrom

Soma Stunning Support Balconette Soma Most balconette-style bras have mesh cups, which can sometimes lack support and shape. Slight padding in this balconette style smooths and lifts without feeling like overkill, and the thicker straps are padded so they don’t dig into your shoulders. $64 at Soma

EBY Seamless Bralette EBY Yes, it’s possible to feel like you aren’t wearing a bra while having one on. Reviewers rave about the fact that this bralette is both supportive and comfortable, some even say that they’ll wear this bra forever and never put an underwire on ever again. $41 at EBY

PerfectDD Hunter Sports Bra PerfectDD What if you never had to double-up on sports bras again to get the staying power needed for a high-impact workout? Tested by the Research Group in Breast Health at the University of Portsmouth, PerfectDD’s Hunter Bra reduces breast movement by 83 percent during workouts. Both the straps and band are adjustable, and the back clasp is magnetic, so you don’t have to fiddle with multiple hooks. $125 at PerfectDD

Evelyn Bobbie Beyond Bra Evelyn Bobbie If this review doesn’t convince you, “I never thought I could wear a wireless bra and feel support until I tried E&B. Wow, these bras are amazing. I also feel the girls look better than ever before,” then maybe one of the other 3,000 will. Made from a stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric, this is a great bra for daily wear. $88 at Evelyn Bobbie

Understance Harper Smooth Lace FlexWire Strappy Soft Cup Bra Understance Bras for larger chests have a reputation for being frumpy and bland, but Understance is on a mission to make them sexy. This smoothing bra has criss-cross detailing at the front and mesh overlay on the cups, making it feel more like delicate yet mature lingerie, but the underwire and molded shape keep you in place, too. $55 at Understance

Lively’s Low Back Strapless If you’ve had a large chest most of your life, you might have come to terms with the fact early on that strapless apparel is near impossible to wear. What if we told you that was an old large-breasted wive’s tale? You can wear strapless dresses, spaghetti strap tanks, and even tube tops if they ever come back in style (at this rate, they’re due for a comeback any day now) without having to wear two strapless bras and hiring a fork lift to keep it in place all night. Lively’s Low Back strapless bra has a longer torso lined with silicone, which means there’s more material to latch onto your skin and stay there in order to a get a good grip that’ll support you through the evening. It’s also got some boning, giving it the slight structure and strength of a corset (without the suffocation). $35 at Lively