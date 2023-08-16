According to Our Editors, These Are the Luxury Beauty Products Worth Investing In

Share

Sometimes, you get what you pay for.

Have you ever returned home from the drugstore excited to test a big haul of affordable makeup and skincare? Discovering a hidden beauty gem at your local Walgreens is a high we’re always chasing, but sometimes, the big brand foundation is too cakey, that $10 serum makes you break out, and the exciting new lipstick you found in a clearance bin is disappointingly mauve. (Seriously, what is it with drugstore lip products and the color mauve?) The truth is, investing in a few high-performing items can be worth it because it can save you time and money in the long run.

In the spirit of getting what you pay for, our staff put our heads together to compile a list of pricier beauty and skincare products we deem worthy of our dime. Keep in mind that splurging won’t automatically set you back hundreds of dollars. Our suggestions start at $40 — because in this economy, 40 bucks is a commitment.

Don’t get us wrong, our staff loves a good deal, but we’re getting honest with products we personally use. Think skincare treatments that actually do what they advertise and light-weight makeup that lasts all day. We even have picks for sensitive skin, chapped lips, and keratosis pilaris (our editors have a ton of skin issues, just like you!). And that TikTok tool that went viral? One staffer swears that it just might replace the old blow dryer you’ve been using since the early 2000s.

After all, life should be a healthy mix of highs and lows. Consider this advice on how to invest in the former.

16 Skincare and Beauty Splurges Worth the Investment

Dior Lip Glow Oil Sephora “It’s pretty safe to say that most of us don’t want to spend more than $10 on a tube of lip product — especially when you can just swipe on some Chapstick and call it a day. But hear me out: This lip oil went viral for a reason. It’s that incredibly rare combination of actually being hydrating yet perfectly tinted, which results in a plump, subtly colorful pout. Plus, it goes on like a gloss, but without that annoying sticky feeling.” — Diana Valenzuela, Assistant Editor $40 at Sephora

Tracie Martyn Cleansers Tracie Martyn “My childhood friend has been raving about Tracie Martyn’s facials, so I finally took the plunge and purchased the Amla Cleanser and the Enzyme Exfoliant. The Amla Cleanser is a sulfate-free, Vitamin C-rich cleanser that gently removes impurities without messing up the skin’s natural barrier. This miracle cleanser contains natural acids and fruit extracts to prevent breakouts with daily exfoliation. The Enzyme Exfoliant is a 15-minute facial mask with a powerful combo of AHA/BHA complex, pineapple enzymes, and volcanic minerals. The formula instantly revitalizes dull skin and makes me look so much brighter.” — Jessica Lindell, Head of Sales & Partnerships $68+, Tracie Martyn

Revlon Blow Dryer Brush Amazon “I know what you’re thinking — you already have a blow dryer and a round brush. Why buy a completely new heat tool that combines the two? Well, I’m here to tell you that you absolutely need this volumizer if you love blowouts and hate wet hair. Using this tool, you can dry your hair incredibly fast while also giving it ample lift and a smooth texture. Just be sure to pair your fab new blow dryer brush with your favorite heat protectant spray.” — Diana Valenzuela, Assistant Editor $42 at Amazon

Shark FlexStyle Amazon “I’ve always had really thick, hard-to-dry hair, so I’ve never truly loved a hair dryer until now. Instead of spending what felt like hours aiming a too hot contraption at my scalp, I can now get my entire head rough-dried in a matter of minutes with the Shark FlexStyle. Not only is it super easy to use, but it quickly transforms from dryer to curling wand to round brush with the push of a button and switch of an attachment, making it a do-it-all wonder in my teeny tiny bathroom.” — Katie Pittman, Commerce Editor $300 at Amazon

Act+Acre Scalp Serum Act+Acre “After struggling with an extremely flaky scalp for months and finding no relief from the constant itching and burning (not even from prescription creams), I finally met with trichologist and Act+Acre founder Helen Reavey to learn about how to care for my scalp. After looking at my scalp with a magnifying camera and talking about my concerns, she used this serum on irritated, scabby spots on my head. They were gone by the next morning. I was shocked. I now use this serum any time I have flare-ups, want to treat myself to a head massage, or just want to nourish my hair and skin.” — Katie Pittman, Commerce Editor $86, Act+Acre

Hi Beautiful You BE YOU SKIN | Skin Perfecting Tint Hi Beautiful You “I’ve been wanting a more lightweight skin option for summer that gives a little tint and evens things out without being as thick as foundation. I found my answer in this tint that also acts as a primer. It’s so airy and soft to the touch. When I put it on, my skin literally feels like butter.” — Sara Levine, Newsletter Editor $48 Hi Beautiful You

whind Lalla La Rose Fragrance whind “I have a confession to make: I only recently got rid of the Victoria’s Secret Love Spell body spray I’d been hanging onto since middle school. (Yes, middle school. And yes, it was still perfectly fine, which should raise some questions.) That’s because I discovered whind’s intoxicating eaux de parfum. The Lalla La Rose is floral, like my beloved Love Spell, but not as sickly sweet — in addition to rose petal, it also has the scents of coconut, spiced vanilla cream, and Moroccan woods to create a rich and elevated fragrance.” — Sara Levine, Newsletter Editor $200 at whind

Dior Forever Glow Veil Makeup Primer Sephora “I always thought primers were a beauty industry gimmick — unnecessary and ineffective. But all of that changed when I picked up Dior’s Glow Veil primer during this summer’s Sephora sale. Applying it before my tinted moisturizer not only extends the life of my makeup, but it also provides a radiant, natural appearance without any cakeyness. If you’re looking to keep your makeup intact for an event or a night out, I support you splurging on this product.” — Alaina Mancini, Managing Editor $50 at Sephora

IMAGE Skincare VITAL C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum Dermstore “This anti-aging serum packed with Vitamin C is a bestselling skincare product year after year for good reason: If you use it consistently, you will see results. I noticed smoother, softer, and more plump-looking skin after applying it every day (pre-moisturizer) in just one week. Now, I can’t go 24 hours without a pump or two of it. It’s like a shot of hydration for my face.” — Alaina Mancini, Managing Editor $82 at Dermstore

T3 SinglePass Curl Ceramic Long Barrel Curling Iron Ulta “I take a very low-maintenance approach to hair styling, and this is my absolute favorite curling iron for adding quick volume to my locks. The one-inch barrel heats up in what feels like five seconds, and with just one single pass, it turns dull-looking hair into shiny, glossy strands. It’ll also smooth your hair out in an instant, even if you aren’t planning to curl it.” — Alaina Mancini, Managing Editor $170 at Ulta

Obagi Elastiderm Neck and Decollete Concentrate Obagi “So many of us forget that skincare shouldn’t just stop at the jawline — neglecting your neck and chest area can lead to thin skin and fine lines, or ‘crepey neck skin.’ This cream was formulated to solve precisely this issue, and combines a bi-mineral contour complex with retinoid and arbutin to target signs of aging in the neck and chest area. According to their clinical trials, 97 percent of participants saw visible improvements in their décolletage after eight weeks.” — Sara Levine, Newsletter Editor $260 at Obagi

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation Estee Lauder “My roommate introduced me to this foundation my sophomore year of college and I haven’t strayed from it since. When I’m having a bad skin day, this magical liquid covers all of my problem areas and breakouts. When it’s 90 degrees out, I can count on the foundation’s full coverage without it feeling heavy and cakey like others I’ve tried before. A little bit goes a long way, too — my method for making it last as long as possible is to dip a tiny bit out with a makeup brush handle, dab it on my face, and then blend it in with my foundation brush or a beauty sponge.” — Meredith Struewing, Social Media Producer $50 at Estee Lauder

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel Dr. Dennis Gross “The Dr. Dennis Daily Peel has become a must-have in my skincare routine in recent years. As someone who deals with unpredictable, acne-prone skin, I’ve tried every product under the sun. These peel pads have completely transformed my skin, leaving it brighter, shrinking my pores, and keeping any breakouts at bay. I can’t recommend this product enough!” — Victoria Bellucci, Account Manager $153, Dennis Gross

Biography Golden Ray Glow Oil Biography “As someone with sensitive skin that’s become more acne-prone over the past couple of years, I was skeptical that a face oil would work for me and was overjoyed to find one that does. Three drops in the morning (two in the summer) leave my face feeling soft and moisturized, plus it gives me a golden-hued glow that really came in handy this winter. Now you can get it in a mini version that costs less than half the full size and will still last you for months. Highly, highly recommend.” — Ciara Hopkinson, Senior Associate $52 at Biography

BeautyPie AcidEnzyme Exfoliating Face & Body Cleanser BeautyPie “For those of you who don’t have it, keratosis pilaris is a very common, very frustrating skin condition that causes little painless bumps or red dots on your arms, thighs, and cheeks. For those of you who do, you can probably relate to my many and varied attempts to achieve smooth arms, from loofahing my skin raw to purchasing every variety of medicated lotions, specialized exfoliators, and drugstore sugar scrubs. Thanks to a well-placed Instagram ad, I decided to try Beauty Pie’s AcidEnzyme Exfoliating Face & Body Cleanser and…it works. It actually works! It uses salicylic acid and a papaya enzyme complex to clear out pores without irritating the skin, and you can leave it on for an extra long time for boosted exfoliating power. My arms may not look like I stepped out of a magazine, but they’re certainly smoother than they’ve ever been — I can’t recommend it enough.” — Ciara Hopkinson, Senior Associate $60 at BeautyPie