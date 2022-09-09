Trending Items on TikTok That Will Actually Change Your Life

Share

By now, you’ve at least heard of TikTok: This newish social media platform is a total behemoth that has taken the world by storm. Notoriously worshiped by Gen Z, TikTok is the latest place to upload short videos that run the gamut. You can easily find viral songs and dances, stand-up sets, pranks, teary confessionals, cooking tutorials, and lots of hacks. You can tailor your TikTok experience to be anywhere from cute to tragic to helpful — or anywhere in between. And, as you might have noticed, Katie’s jumped into the TikTok pool to demonstrate a few tricks of her own (if you’re overwhelmed by way too spicy jalapeno peppers or the task of cleaning out pesky old candle wax, she’s got you covered).

Of course, if you’re still hesitant to start digging into TikTok, we totally understand. After all, the app has one billion users, many of whom are churning out loads of content (83 percent of users have uploaded a video). Plus, if you’re attempting to spend less time on your phone (admirable of you!) or if you have privacy concerns, getting sucked into more social media might not be very helpful.

But even if you’re cutting back on screen time, we’re happy to fill you in on everything you’re missing, especially our favorite products that are trending on the app. You may not have expected this, but TikTok is actually an up-and-coming shopping destination that’s known for promoting surprisingly innovative gadgets that sound like the stuff of your wildest dreams. Seriously, if you’re looking to revitalize your skincare routine, clean up unusual spaces, or save time in the kitchen, we’ve got the tools you need. And while teens and young adults usually make TikTok products go viral, we’re here to reassure you that these items are revolutionary for people of all ages.

Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon If you want to start slow on your TikTok journey, try out this delightfully cheap find. Users hail this $5 tube of mascara as a total game-changer. It defines and separates lashes and delivers dramatic volume. KCM’s Diana loves that it never clumps — and if that isn’t exciting enough, an Amazon user says it’s the first reliable mascara she’s ever used: “Butter my buns and call me a biscuit, because I was so pleasantly surprised by this mascara. It separates my lashes where they tangle without getting all over my lid, which is another problem I run into. And it doesn’t smudge easily and doesn’t run in the rain or when I sweat or get teary.” Buy Here: $5

Sunset Lamp TikTok Lamp Amazon If you’ve been working inside a lot lately, you’ve likely missed one too many sunsets. If you miss that delicious golden light, spruce up your living space with a sunset lamp. The warm results are surprisingly soothing, and have many uses: Take unique selfies, set the mood for a dinner party, meditate in style, or relax with some at-home yoga. The lamp itself is pretty compact, but buyers swear that it has a big display. Buy Here: $10

Portable Car Humidifier Walmart If you suffer from dry sinuses, bouts of a bloody nose, or chapped, cracked lips, you probably already have a home humidifier that you know and love. But if you’ve got a big road trip ahead of you or a regular commute, you might want to consider kitting out your car, as well. Fill up this portable humidifier with water (and maybe the essential oil of your choice, if you prefer diffusing for aromatherapy), stick it in your cup holder, and take off. Easy as that. Buy Here: $18

Zip Slicer Amazon This is a viral kitchen gadget for a very specific yet frustrating purpose. A zip slicer quickly and easily halves small, round fruits or veggies — namely cherry tomatoes or grapes. It may seem a bit novel, but if the surprisingly exhausting task of slicing cherry tomatoes deters you from crafting a delicious salad, a zip slicer is a seriously helpful investment. Buy Here: $20

Skin Scrubber Sephora Most of us are trying to cut back on extras these days. If you’re fed up with splurging on fancy facials, dabbling in at-home options might be a fun way to shave off some extra expenses. This four functioned skin scrubber removes blackheads, whiteheads, oils, and other dirt. Buyers say that the spatula head works wonders on gunked-up, clogged skin. Simply steam your face or apply a serum, then spend a few, calm minutes focusing on yourself. Buy Here: $99

Portable Mini Vacuum Cleaner Amazon OK, be honest — when was the last time you cleaned your workspace? If it’s been a while, you’ve probably amassed dust and crumbs (because we all eat a sandwich over the computer sometimes) on your keyboard and desk. Unfortunately, these nooks, cracks, and crannies are annoying to clean, so it can be easy to ignore the dirt day after day. Good news, though: If you pop one of these portable mini vacuum cleaners into your cart, you’ll have a clean desk in a matter of minutes. One buyer says it works for messy kitchen and living spaces, too: “I love vacuuming my countertops and sofas with it. I use it for my home office as well. It even picks up the big pieces. I am going to purchase one for each room.” Buy Here: $13

BYO Blush Revolve pH makeup is all the rage on TikTok: You simply apply a small amount of the product and wait for the makeup to react to the specific pH levels in your skin. The result is a personalized — and long-lasting — pink glow. TikTok influenced KCM’s Diana to purchase this blush and she’s over the moon about it. Each application only requires two or three dabs, so the tube won’t be running out anytime soon. And the liquid blush won’t highlight or sink into fine lines the way that powders do. Buy Here: $36

Electric USB Candle Lighter Anthropologie We’re candle fans here at KCM, but none of us enjoy lighting one when the wax is getting low. And don’t get us started on trying to light a wick when we’re outside and the wind is blowing. If you’re struggling to set the mood and are ready to give up lest you singe your fingers, we’ve got the best gadget. This candle lighter is electric, so you can do away with that painful flame entirely. It’s also rechargeable, so you won’t have to keep restocking your pantry with butane lighters every few months. You’ll save money and spare yourself a few burns. Buy Here: $30

Dog Water Bottle Amazon If you’re fond of long walks with your favorite furry friend, you’re probably sick of lugging around an annoying spare water bowl and bottle. If you’re a hiker, packing these supplies for a long day out is especially irritating. TikTok has come to the rescue, however, with this dog water bottle. The bottle itself is pretty standard, but it’s topped with a lid that doubles as a bowl. Press a button to dispense the water, then set the bottle down for your thirsty pup. Oh, and if you’re extra concerned about saving space in your backpack, we also have an option with a bowl that folds down when not in use. Buy Here: $23

MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Amazon Running out of battery is one of the most perilous situations in our modern world. This three-in-one charging device is a good investment for anyone with multiple devices, but is an especially smart buy for those of us who have more electronics than we do outlets. You’ll be able to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once — but without the messy, ugly tangle of cords flowing all over your nightstand. Buy Here: $150

Portable Car Jump Starter with Air Compressor Amazon This car jump starter is the Swiss army knife of heartburn-inducing car emergencies. The kit includes a jump starter with an air compressor, a smart jumper cable, a Type-C cable, a pump tube, and four additional adapters. The car battery booster can also be used as an emergency charging source (pretty darn useful if you’re stranded in the middle of nowhere with a dead phone). It can also be used as an LED flashlight so that you can adequately diagnose car problems without fumbling around in the dark. It’s compact enough that you can toss it straight in your car and forget about it until you need it (hopefully that won’t be anytime soon, though). Buy Here: $110

Silicone Stove Gap Fillers Amazon If you have any gaps between your stove and counter, you need this product. The silicone covers prevent little bits of food from dropping into those open spaces, which reduces the number of times you’ll have to pull out the oven to sweep. KCM’s Diana bought a set and it seriously reduced excess crumbs (which, as we all know, also cuts down on the potential for attracting pests and vermin). And if you didn’t know, silicone won’t suddenly catch fire while you’re cooking: It can withstand proximity to heat up to 500 degrees. Buy Here: $13