Everything You Need To Know About Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

Share

Jumpstart your holiday shopping with the sale event that many are considering Prime Day 2.0.

Who doesn’t love a good sale? When it comes to shopping with your wallet in mind, visiting Amazon to add a few items to your cart is a no-brainer. Many of us have benefitted from the retailer’s major discounts, rapid shipping times, and ease of use, and the deals just keep getting better. Rumors have been swirling for months that the retailer was going to offer a surprise, 2.0 version of their annual Prime Day, and they finally confirmed the news: Amazon is initiating a brand new sale event, the Prime Early Access Sale.

What is Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale?

The Prime Early Access Sale is a brand new sale event that is very similar to Amazon’s well-known Prime Day sale (which happened earlier this year in July). Like Prime Day, the Early Access Sale is a members-only, two-day sale on some of Amazon’s top brands, which is likely to include Echo, Apple, and more. Amazon touts this as an event that will offer “Black Friday-caliber deals,” well before what is typically considered the biggest shopping day of the year.

When is Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale?

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale lands on October 11 and October 12, just in time for checking everyone off your holiday shopping list.

Who can shop for it?

The sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member just yet, you can easily sign up for a free 30-day trial now, which will give you ample time to prepare for the sale. For $14.99/month or $139/year, an Amazon Prime membership will not only give you access to the upcoming sale event, but you will also receive free two-day shipping and you can stream Amazon Prime Video ad-free (we recommend binging Abbott Elementary immediately). As a Prime member, you’ll also gain invites to exclusive sales throughout the year.

What will be on sale during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale?

Leading up to October 11, we suggest bookmarking the Amazon Deals Page now, which is where items for the Prime Early Access Sale will be listed. Once the event kicks off, you’ll want to check the site frequently, as things will sell out quickly and new deals will be added throughout the sale. Like Prime Day, we suspect heavy discounts will be applied to Amazon’s own Echo products and Fire TV sticks, Apple’s best-selling gadgets, and fan-favorite fashion picks, like the below pair of $15 leggings that boasts over eighty thousand reviews.