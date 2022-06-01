Have Fun in the Sun and Sand with These Beach Essentials

Share

From a trusty beach tote to our favorite waterproof speaker, your beach day will be incomplete without these essentials.

Summer is here and we can’t wait to spend long days lounging around in the sun beside the waves. But before you stick your toes in the sand, sift through our list of essential items to keep in your beach bag for when you journey out at a moment’s notice or you’re planning ahead for a weekend away at the beach. We can almost hear the seagulls now…

You don’t want a day by the waves to be ruined because you don’t have the right beach accessories and gear. Here are some of our favorite brands that’ll make your beach day that much better (just add an ice cream cone and you’ll be set). From a trusty tote to a waterproof speaker, these are the best beach accessories and essentials.

The Best Beach Accessories

L.L. Bean Boat and Tote Bag L.L. Bean’s classic Maine tote bag, made from sturdy canvas material, will last you through the summer and then some. The durable canvas will keep sand and water out, so your belongings will stay dry and grit-free. Buy Here

Supergoop! Spray Sunscreen This is one of our favorite sets of the Supergoop SPF, because it offer reliable protection without the chalky-white cast. Just spray and play (and of course, reapply) and you’re good to go for a long day at the beach. Buy Here

Madewell Bucket Hat Nothing is worse than having your cute bucket hat blow away in the wind. We love this wide-brimmed choice with ties that’ll ensure the sun stays out of your eyes and the hat firmly on your head. Buy Here

Sand Cloud Beach Towel For the perfectly soft beach towel that doesn’t take hours to dry, try Sandcloud’s multi-use option. Their towels are lightweight and sand-resistant, and 10 percent of profits go to marine conservation organizations. We’re loving this hand tie-dyed pattern for a classic, yet one-of-a-kind look. Buy Here

Freedom Moses Sandals Leave your fancy sandals at home. These waterproof slide-on sandals from Freedom Moses are the perfect addition to your beach shoe collection. Each pair is super comfortable and gently infused with essential oils with a milk and honey scent. (Amazing, but true.) They’re the perfect compliment to the natural pedicure the sand provides. Buy Here

Summersalt Perfect Wrap One-Piece We love this classic one-piece suit from Summersalt in Hibiscus and Grapefruit for its bright, summery colors and universally flattering style. It’s perfect for a day at the beach, the lake, or the pool. If you’re feeling adventurous, go for the similar style, color-blocked Marina bikini. Buy Here

Wayfair Arlmont Outdoor Umbrella To give yourself some much-needed shade at the beach, you’ll want to get your own umbrella. This one costs less than $20 right now, and the umbrella itself is more than five feet wide, so it’ll throw plenty of shade right where you need it. Plus, it packs up into a small bag that you can easily stash in your tote or backpack. Buy Here

Yeti Roadie Cooler Level up for the beach with this compact version of the Yeti cooler. Its handle makes lugging it to your towel a snap. Buy Here

KAVU Snack Sack If you want a lighter option for a shorter beach trip, we recommend this KAVU insulated cooler bag that’ll fit all your snacks, sparkling water, and hard seltzers. Buy Here

Helinox Beach Chair We know you’ve seen these cute collapsible chairs covering the beach, and now’s the time to make an investment in your own comfort. The Helinox Beach Chair folds up into a carrying case that fits easily in a backpack or beach bag. It’s perfect to bring along on a bike ride to the shore. Buy Here

JBL Flip Speaker We’ve recommended the JBL FLIP before and we continue to stand by those recommendations. This is a waterproof, easily portable bluetooth speaker with amazing, full sound that’ll keep your whole beach crew entertained throughout the day. Buy Here

Rafi Nova Adventure Mat Taking a towel to the beach is a no-brainer, but if you use it as seating you better have another towel to dry off with. This large mat is made from ripstop nylon that’s not only tear-resistant, but it won’t hold on to sand like a towel will. Simply give it a shake to get all the gritty particles off and then it’s good as new. buy here

Tentree Crochet Tote If you don’t want to bring the beach home with you, having a tote with a mesh-like fabric is key. This macrame one from Tentree has a weave that’s tight enough to keep all your essentials safe, but it’s loose enough that it won’t hold onto sand, even if you set it directly on the ground. Plus, if you find it gets grimy or smelly, you can toss it in the wash with your bathing suits. buy here

OOFOS Ooriginal Sandal The sand between your toes is a relaxing feeling…until you’re no longer on the beach. These flip flops aren’t only extremely cushy (they absorb 37 percent more impact than regular shoes), but they won’t hold on to sand and can be easily rinsed off before you head inside. buy here

Carve Cody Sun Dress Unfortunately, you can have too much fun in the sun. For the days when you feel like you need some extra protection, throw on this long-sleeved cover up from Carve. The high neck and long sleeves will protect you from the sun (and it has an added UPF of 50+), while the drawstrings on the side allow you to make the shirt as long or as short as you’d like it. buy here

Andie Tulum One-Piece Show as much or as little booty as you’d like in this swimsuit with two coverage options. Andie offers both medium and full coverage bottoms in most of their suits, so you never feel more exposed than you want to be. We’re fans of this classic cut that has a crisscross back, keeping your chest secure and supported. buy here