From Someone Who Would Know: Creating an At-Home Coffee Bar

Here’s how to get barista-level beverages without having to change out of your pajamas.

Here at KCM, each of us has an area of expertise or two (or three, or four). To provide the best possible shopping advice, we’ve mined our community to bring you recommendations from staffers who moonlight as product experts. In the latest installment of our series, From Someone Who Would Know, associate account director Aneri Desai gives us the lowdown on making an at-home coffee bar. From her favorite brewing tools to making it look aesthetically pleasing, this gear will have you feeling like you’re in your favorite café, without having to step out of the house or change out of your pajamas.

I have loved the ritual of making hot coffee and tea since I was a kid. Back home in Atlanta with my parents and sister, whenever someone would stop what they were doing to make a cup of coffee or tea, it signaled a break for all of us — it was time to relax for a bit. As a child I would just observe the ritual, loving the routine of it. As I got older, I would join my family in having a cup of coffee or tea, relishing the time we got to unwind together.

When I left home after college, I yearned to find a place where I could feel the same sense of community and comfort I had during those moments my family and I made coffee together. I found that in local cafés, eventually becoming a regular at a select few. Knowing that I had somewhere to go where I could always get my favorite drink, sit at “my” table, and chat with the same baristas was comforting. However, once the pandemic hit and my go-to coffee shops closed temporarily, I had to revert to making my own caffeinated concoctions. And even though I wasn’t surrounded by my family, I still found myself enjoying the routine of making my own coffee every morning.

The problem with being your own barista is that you only have yourself to blame if the coffee comes out bad. And I have high standards when it comes to my morning beverage — I’ve never enjoyed anything that was brewed via a plastic cup or with month-old grounds from the corner store. So, I take this art pretty seriously.

If you want to create a coffee routine for yourself, I’m happy to lend my expertise.

It starts with the source: The coffee industry doesn’t have a great reputation for treating farmers and workers with respect, so when I buy a bag of beans I ensure that they’re harvested and made with fair trade, ethical practices. This takes some extra research, but I want to support roasters that treat employees with respect and pay fair wages. Plus, I also like coffees with complex flavor profiles — any old bodega coffee or instant variety simply will not do.

After research and practice — including a period in which I tried my hand at latte art (where the hearts turned out more like foamy circles than anything else) — I got good enough to warrant setting up an at-home coffee station so I could become my own favorite barista. I wanted a unique and practical place where I could create whatever type of tea or coffee drink my heart desired. After 10 years of drinking coffee and being forced to practice brewing during the pandemic, I’m confident that I’ve perfected the at-home coffee bar, which saves me money at cafés and allows me to create any drink I want at any time. Here’s what you’ll need to build one for yourself.

Pour-Over Coffee Maker Food 52 I use a pour-over coffee dripper to make my morning cup because I enjoy the ritual of it. Unlike drip coffee, pour-over requires constant attention. You have to pour water into the filter by hand, ensuring it evenly wets the grounds to get the coffee to “bloom.” This releases the flavors and ensures your cup isn’t too bitter, and it smells absolutely divine. The water will slowly drip into your mug below, creating a perfectly extracted, flavorful coffee. Buy Here

Gooseneck Kettle Barista Warrior As you’re pouring water over the grounds, you’ll want to be moving your kettle in a circular motion to ensure even water distribution. Having a kettle with a gooseneck allows you to precisely pour an even stream — and it looks cool on your coffee cart when not in use. Buy Here

Pour-Over Coffee Filters Grove Collaborative Just like a drip coffee maker, you have to use a filter to ensure you don’t get any grounds in your cup while brewing. These are cone-shaped to fit inside a pour-over, so they won’t move around as you add water. I like these because they are chlorine-free and unbleached, so they won’t add any funky flavors to your cup of joe, and they are also 100 percent compostable. Buy Here

La Colombe Coffee La Colombe Everyone has their specific coffee preferences, but I love everything La Colombe roasts. Light, medium, dark, or decaf: They make it, I’ll drink it. I find that I can count on the flavors to be consistent, even if bags are roasted on different days, and they’re a company I feel good supporting. The brand’s mission is to make the world happy, and I think they’re doing just that by donating to Feeding America, amplifying organizations that support social justice, using sustainable roasting and packaging practices, and more. Buy Here

Metal Coffee Stirrer Amazon Did you know that mixing creamer into your coffee with a wooden stir or silver spoon can actually change the taste of it? I can’t explain the science behind it, so I’ll let you read about it instead. To keep that from happening, I use these thin stainless steel stirrers that fit in any kind of coffee cup and are dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up. Buy Here

Milk Frother I’ve tried a myriad of frothers, but I’ve always had issues with the battery, rust, and functionality. I finally settled on the Aerolatte, because it’s dependable, doesn’t rust, and is easy to store. Unlike some other frothers I’ve tried, I can always count on this one to create the perfect, frothy foam that I love. The company also has amazing customer service, and they’ll even give you a new frother if yours ends up being defective. buy here

Burr Coffee Grinder Fellow You’d think that smashing and mashing your coffee beans any old way would do, but the size of your coffee grounds can actually affect your brew. If you’re using a French Press or pour-over method, you’ll want roughly ground beans, while brewing espresso requires a very fine grind. You can control the size and texture of your grind with a burr grinder, which uses to zig-zag like plates to grind the beans as opposed to a blade, which just chops the beans. Buy Here

Flavor Syrups Amazon If black coffee is a bit too bitter for your palette, adding a flavored syrup can help sweeten it up (and it allows you to recreate drinks from your favorite coffee shops). This sampler was actually gifted to me by a former coworker, and I’ve been hooked on this brand ever since. It’s the same syrups that are used at some of my favorite cafés, so if it’s good enough for the pros, it’s good enough for me. It comes with amaretto, caramel, vanilla, French hazelnut, and Irish cream flavors, all of which are pretty versatile and can be mixed if you’re feeling adventurous. Buy Here