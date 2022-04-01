Wellness April 1, 2022

Have Back Pain? These Strength-Building Ab Exercises Are for You

By Katie Couric Media

illustration of man with back pain

Strengthen your core while cutting down on aches and pains.

Building abdominal strength is key for overall fitness and health, but if you have neck or back issues, traditional ab exercises can be a literal pain in the neck. Crunches or full-on sit-ups can both be a challenge, especially for those with osteoporosis or osteopenia — basically, any moves that require you to lift your head, neck, or shoulders off the floor or mat.

With osteoporosis, experts say it’s important to avoid high-impact exercises that cause significant stress on the bones, like running. That said, having a strong core is integral to your general fitness, since it can help lessen lower back pain and reduce the risk of falls later in life. (A strong core typically leads to better balance, hence the decrease in fall risk.) A strong core can also support better pelvic health, a concern for many women, but a factor for anyone to consider, really. Having stronger abs can also improve your posture and help during sports like tennis or swimming — and they come into play during little daily tasks like gardening, or even getting dressed.

Luckily, Katie’s very own Pilates teacher Ashley Patten created a video to offer up some simple abdominal moves that will strengthen your core and have you feeling fitter, without causing neck or back pain. Check it out right here:

And if flexibility is a higher priority for you (or you’re just looking for extra credit), don’t miss Ashley’s fantastic morning stretch routine, which she created just for KCM, and is the perfect way to start your day. Or if you’re hunting for supplements that’ll help you battle osteoporosis, check out these important daily vitamins, which are must-takes for any woman over 50. And if you need to refresh your workout gear, check out Ashley’s picks for her absolute favorite pieces.

