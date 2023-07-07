How To Edit Your Skincare Routine for Summer, Based on Your Skin Type

Share

Melting lotions and running makeup, begone!

With the first day of summer officially behind us, we’re settling in for later sunsets, trips to the beach, delicious produce, and…the heat and humidity that come with it all. If you’re already dreading the feeling of your lotion melting off your face and the uniquely frustrating challenge of trying to save peeling, sunburned skin, we don’t blame you. The change in season requires a change in your beauty routine, but you only need to make some minor adjustments to combat any warm-weather woes.

To get some guidance on beating the heat, we spoke with skincare expert Marcia Kilgore, founder of Beauty Pie, the members’ club for luxury beauty, about the products that will help you look and feel your best, even if you’re already sweating through your second shirt of the day.

Summer Skincare Tips for Heat and Humidity

How to adjust your skincare routine for the summer

First, Kilgore says, it’s all about applying — and reapplying — sunscreen every day, regardless of the weather. And applying it once in the morning and never again doesn’t exactly cut it: As a general rule, you should slather up every two hours. “Regular and generous application beats a higher SPF not reapplied, any day.”

Beauty Pie “The best sunscreen is the one you’re happy to wear every single day, come rain or shine. The Ultralight Daily SPF 30 ticks that box for me,” Kilgore says. “It feels light and easy to wear while also gripping your makeup and stopping the summer ‘slide.’” Plus, it comes in an on-the-go, purse-friendly size so you can reapply anytime, anywhere. $18+ at Beauty Pie

Second, consider swapping out your moisturizer. “Think about your moisturizer like an overcoat: You’ll lighten it up when it gets warmer,” Kilgore says. Look for gel or other lightweight moisturizers that absorb easily, like Beauty Pie’s new Shinkai Electrolyte Drench or the classic Super Healthy Skin Daily Moisture Lotion. “And when the mercury’s really rising, just use sunscreen over a hydrating vitamin C serum,” Kilgore suggests.

Beauty Pie Just as you might revive yourself with electrolytes after a tough workout, the Shinkai Electrolyte Drench drives hydration deep into your skin to keep your skin balanced and dewy, even after a day in the sun. Use it daily or lay it on extra thick as an overnight moisturizing mask. $39+ at Beauty Pie

Is it safe to use retinol in the summer?

Good news for our retinol enthusiasts: “As long as you’re using high-factor, broad-spectrum sun protection every day — which you should be doing with retinol no matter the season — there’s no reason why you can’t continue your retinol routine,” Kilgore says.

That being said, “you can always dial down your use of retinol in favor of other ingredients if you’re worried about UV sensitivity,” Kilgore says. “Niacinamide has been found to be well-tolerated and less likely to cause irritation, making it a good choice for those with sensitive skin or during the summer when the skin may be more reactive.” Meanwhile, vitamin C can brighten your skin while neutralizing the harmful effects of UV radiation, and peptides can help with fine lines.

Beauty Pie If you’re toning down your retinol use for the summer or searching for a gentle introduction to the ingredient, Beauty Pie’s Super Retinol + Vitamin C Night Renewal Moisturiser (1% Retinol Complex) is one to add to your routine. The night cream is chock-full of renewing ingredients like shea butter, vitamins C and E, ferulic acid, and of course, a low dose of retinol. $29+ at Beauty Pie

Beauty Pie Niacinamide helps strengthen the skin barrier (which keeps moisture in and pollutants out) and promotes elasticity while also reducing redness, minimizing the appearance of pores, and evening out skin tone. These Superdrops™ Brightening Niacinamide (10%) have a high enough concentration to ensure you can actually reap those benefits. $19+ at Beauty Pie

Beyond sunscreen vigilance, what you change, add, or take away from your summer routine depends on your skin type, which we break down below.

Summer Skincare Routines for Every Skin Type

For oily or acne-prone skin

Kilgore recommends exfoliating more often in the summer to prevent pore-clogging dead cell buildup, alongside other bacteria-fighting steps like at-home oxygen masks, which provide deep but gentle cleaning.

Of course, any extra exfoliating makes wearing SPF even more important, as taking off that layer of dead skin can make you more sensitive to the sun. Use something like the Ultralight Daily SPF 30, which won’t clog your pores.

Finally, Kilgore recommends adding niacinamide to help regulate sebum production.

Beauty Pie “Our Oxygen Instant Facial Refuelling Mask contains a stabilized oxygen compound that, when it meets your skin, breaks down into oxygen and water,” Kilgore says. “It propels directly into your skin’s surface to help brighten, hydrate, cleanse, and revitalize your complexion.” $20+ at Beauty Pie

For dull or uneven skin

“If it’s brightness you’re craving, vitamin C is your answer,” Kilgore says. The potent antioxidant can brighten the complexion, reduce the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation, and promote a more even skin tone.

Beauty Pie Beauty Pie’s Superdose™ Vitamin C C-suite Rapid Action Power Brightener contains 15 percent vitamin C, a high enough concentration to work wonders on stubborn discoloration and dull skin. It soaks in quickly for a barely-there feel under your moisturizer — perfect for summer. $19+ at Beauty Pie

For fine lines and wrinkles

According to Kilgore, peptides — short chains of amino acids — are a multi-use wonder ingredient. “Peptides can help stimulate collagen production, improving the skin’s firmness and elasticity, and they can also help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles,” Kilgore says.