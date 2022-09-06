Food and Drink September 6, 2022

How to Find the Freshest Produce, Based on Seasonality

By Katherine Pittman

collage of produce

Graphic by KCM/Giovanna Chung

Avoid fights over the last avocado with this handy guide.

Not all of us have the time, access, or desire, frankly, to meander through local farmers’ markets, hunting for the best in-season produce. While it’s fun to get out and shop local when you can, most of us do our grocery shopping at a store rather than a fresh-air market. Some of us even buy our produce online nowadays. And while you can get just about anything during any time of the year at the store, it’s normally imported, meaning it’s had a long journey to get into your hands. 

There’s nothing wrong with that, but the truth of the matter is that fresher food tastes better and can sometimes be healthier for you, too. While it’s better to eat frozen or canned produce over none at all, buying foods that are in-season will ensure you’re getting things at peak ripeness, when they’re highest in nutritional value and taste the best. 

Of course, do keep in mind that where you live will dictate what produce is in season near you. Climate is extremely crucial to the life cycle of fruits and vegetables, so sometimes growing seasons are larger or shorter than they’d normally be, may be entirely different from another area, or may not occur at all depending on weather. However, you can generally judge when certain fruits and veggies will be bountiful based on the seasons of the year. 

If you want to ensure that your produce is as delicious as it can possibly be in your next pasta dish, smoothie, or whatever else you may be cooking up, here’s our general guide to snagging the freshest produce based on seasonality. 

Pro tip: Want to avoid waste? You can always prep and store fresh fruit and veggies and freeze them for later use, too. That way you can make the most of what’s in-season around you and have more throughout the year, too. 

Jump to fall produce.
Jump to winter produce.
Jump to spring produce.
Jump to summer produce.

Seasonal Produce Guide

What Fruits and Vegetables Are In Season in Fall

  • Apples
  • Bananas
  • Beets
  • Bell Peppers
  • Broccoli
  • Brussels Sprouts
  • Cabbage
  • Carrots
  • Cauliflower
  • Celery
  • Collard Greens
  • Cranberries
  • Garlic
  • Ginger
  • Grapes
  • Green Beans
  • Herbs
  • Kale
  • Kiwi
  • Lemons
  • Lettuce
  • Limes
  • Mangos
  • Mushrooms
  • Onions
  • Parsnips
  • Pears
  • Peas
  • Pineapples
  • Potatoes
  • Pumpkin
  • Radishes
  • Raspberries
  • Rutabagas
  • Spinach
  • Sweet Potatoes & Yams
  • Swiss Chard
  • Turnips
  • Winter Squash

What Fruits and Vegetables Are In Season in Winter

  • Apples
  • Avocados
  • Bananas
  • Beets
  • Brussels Sprouts
  • Cabbage
  • Carrots
  • Celery
  • Collard Greens
  • Grapefruit
  • Herbs
  • Kale
  • Kiwi
  • Leeks
  • Lemons
  • Limes
  • Onions
  • Oranges
  • Parsnips
  • Pears
  • Pineapples
  • Potatoes
  • Pumpkin
  • Rutabagas
  • Sweet Potatoes & Yams
  • Swiss Chard
  • Turnips
  • Winter Squash

What Fruits and Vegetables Are In Season in Spring

  • Apples
  • Apricots
  • Asparagus
  • Avocados
  • Bananas
  • Broccoli
  • Cabbage
  • Carrots
  • Celery
  • Collard Greens
  • Garlic
  • Herbs
  • Kale
  • Kiwifruit
  • Lemons
  • Lettuce
  • Limes
  • Mushrooms
  • Onions
  • Peas
  • Pineapples
  • Radishes
  • Rhubarb
  • Spinach
  • Strawberries
  • Swiss Chard
  • Turnips

What Fruits and Vegetables Are In Season in Summer

  • Apples
  • Apricots
  • Avocados
  • Bananas
  • Beets
  • Bell Peppers
  • Blackberries
  • Blueberries
  • Cantaloupe
  • Carrots
  • Celery
  • Cherries
  • Corn
  • Cucumbers
  • Eggplant
  • Garlic
  • Green Beans
  • Herbs
  • Honeydew Melon
  • Lemons
  • Lima Beans
  • Limes
  • Mangos
  • Okra
  • Peaches
  • Plums
  • Raspberries
  • Strawberries
  • Summer Squash
  • Tomatillos
  • Tomatoes
  • Watermelon
  • Zucchini

More About

Food and Drink
audrey hepburn in front of a collage of spaghetti audrey hepburn in front of a collage of spaghetti
August 26, 2022

Recapture Some Elegance with Audrey Hepburn’s Spaghetti al Pomodoro

Since her 1950s rise to fame in Roman Holiday, Audrey Hepburn has been an abiding film star and enduring style icon. To this day, no one else has worn a little black dress quite so well (though Katie and Carrie did a pretty excellent version one Halloween). It’s not an overstatement to say that Hepburn’s […]
a bottle of olive oil a bottle of olive oil
August 23, 2022

What Climate Change Means for the Future of Olive Oil

And why it could lead to a rise in American-made olive oils.

batch of brownies batch of brownies
August 22, 2022

Get to Baking Katie’s Foolproof Brownies

Most KCM readers hold Katie’s weekly “Obsessions” post near and dear to their hearts (or at least we do). In these regular (and honestly, very charming and funny) updates, Katie writes about whatever she’s been absolutely loving lately: She waxes poetic on everything from pickleball sessions to her love for a scrumptious slice of zucchini […]

By registering for this event you accept Katie Couric Media’s Terms of Service & Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive email communications including Katie Couric's morning newsletter, Wake-Up Call.

Success!

You're registered to this event, you'll find all the details in your inbox

Discover more events