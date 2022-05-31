You Can Look Stunning and Save Money With These 5 Summer Looks from TJ Maxx

Share

You’ll only look expensive.

Summer is unofficially upon us, meaning it’s finally not premature to wear your brand new sandals and that outfit based on this season’s trends that you put together in your head months ago.

Pulling your warm-weather clothes out of storage is such a great feeling (as long as you don’t actually pull something in the process), especially if you’re rebuilding your summer capsule wardrobe. But even a capsule collection of basics needs to be updated to remain relevant. Each season, you’ll probably want to add a few new items to those ol’ reliable summer outfits you never stop loving. And, unfortunately, some looks should probably be retired. But adding even just a few new pieces can quickly add up. And we’re all trying to save money right now.

If you’re anything like us, you might be relying on your go-to for designer deals more than ever these days. But combing through the racks of those behemoths might be more exhausting than a ride on that exercise bike you’ve been avoiding for months (us too). Thankfully, and finally, you can shop stores like TJ Maxx online. We know, it’s cause for celebration. So, instead of combing through racks and racks of shirts to find the diamond in the rough, we combed through the collection online with some very specific filters set.

To help you prep for late summer nights and upcoming beach vacations, we’ve styled five summer outfits with pieces you can buy right now at TJ Maxx. Each ensemble racks up to under $100 total. You’re welcome.

A Breezy Wrap Dress

Max Studio Ruffle Sleeve Wrap Bubble Crepe Dress Ruffled sleeves and a fancy frill at the hem? Yes, please! Despite the muted colors in this dress, the busy pattern, and the ruffles, it doesn’t feel visually overwhelming thanks to the rather simple silhouette. The wrap style is comfortable because you can choose how deep the neckline goes, but it can also be loosened after you’ve had a filling meal. buy here

Dolce Vita Sandal If you haven’t noticed by now, we’re suckers for a chunky heeled sandal. Not only are they comfortable to walk in, but they pair well with almost every outfit. Jeans and a T-shirt? Add a heeled sandal to dress it up. Heading to a summer wedding? Dance the night away without having to take your shoes off. The raffia heel on these adds a boho touch, while the slim straps keep it sleek. buy here

Card Case Bracelet Wallet Less is more if it means you don’t have to carry a heavy purse. This card wallet holds just the necessities, like your credit card, ID, and metro card, while a snap strap keeps it all secure. The best part? You can even wear this wallet as a bracelet, as there’s a fun leather bangle attached for easy carrying and accessorizing. buy here

The One-and-Done Jumpsuit

Max Studio Flutter Sleeve Jumpsuit Katie’s love of jumpsuits knows no bound — you can probably find her wearing one all summer long. They’re so easy to throw on, and they instantly create a one-and-done outfit. The flutter sleeves and wide legs on this jumpsuit are super flattering, and they’ll allow your body to breathe on extra sweaty days. buy here

Mila Paoli Sandals You’ll probably end up wearing these metallic slides all summer long. The padded straps don’t dig in or give you blisters, yet they look luxe enough to wear to a nice dinner out on the boardwalk. buy here

Cotton and Seagrass Basket with Ring Handle Go full coastal grandma with this seagrass and crochet handbag (Diane Keaton told us to do it, OK?). This one is big enough to hold your water bottle, book, and other necessities, all while looking stylish. buy here

Little White Dress

7 For All Mankind Puff Sleeve Dress Swap your little black dress for a little white one this summer. Remember those smocked dresses you wore as a little girl? They’re back in style now, which we’re not mad about. Smocked bodices are stretchy and comfortable, but they also nip you in at your smallest point, defining your waist. buy here

Perforated Leather Wedge Sandals We hesitate to even call these wedges because the heel is so low, but that’s part of why we love them. You get a little bit of height without risking a broken ankle. Small cutouts add some visual interest to the sandal’s strap, while the cork footbed molds to your feet for a perfect fit. buy here

Nine West Canvas Medora Flap Front Satchel Go full monochrome by matching your bag to your dress. The angular structure of this bag is a fun contrast to the textured canvas fabric on the flap, allowing it to play two roles: A casual handbag for everyday, but a dressy one when you need it. buy here

Playing with Proportions

Nanette Lepore Barletta Detail Tee Upgrade a plain white T-shirt with this crisp linen number. Pleating on the yoke of the top draws attention to your décolletage without feeling revealing, and the lightweight fabric is breathable and won’t show sweat stains, even on the most humid of days. buy here

Max Studio Printed Cropped Wide Leg Pants Long live the elastic waistband! We’re not sure why we ever decided it looked sloppy. An elastic waist guarantees a tailored look, and the wide leg on these trousers adds some structure to the flowy silhouette. buy here

Suede One Band Sandals Play off the blue in the pants with these suede slide sandals in a similar color. They have a cork footbed that will mold to the shape of your foot, making them feel like a custom fit. buy here

Steve Madden Patsy Phone Case Crossbody A small bag that plays double duty is a great accessory to have. This crossbody can be used as a wallet without the strap, but it’s big enough to hold your phone, cards, and cash, so when you attach the strap, it’s the perfect purse. buy here

Jeans for Summer

Grand and Greene Striped Shirt Crisp oxford shirts can be worn as a light jacket on chilly summer nights, a swimsuit coverup on sunny beach days, or a shirt any other day of the year. Lightweight and flowy rayon fabric will keep you cool all summer long, but you can easily layer a tank top underneath this if you want some extra warmth. buy here

High Rise Full Length Jeans Low rise jeans are never coming back in fashion, no matter how hard Gen Z tries. We will, however, adopt their love of ripped jeans. This wide-leg, high-waisted number deserves a permanent spot in your wardrobe. The light wash screams summer, and the rips will actually help keep you cooler. buy here

Cushionaire Espadrille Braided Sandals If your jeans are too long, add a pair of platforms to keep you from tripping on the hem. These are more of a flatform, so your feet won’t kill you after a full day of walking. Gold studs add a bit of shine to the otherwise plain shoe. buy here