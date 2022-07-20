5 Fashion Trends You’ll See This Summer and How to Wear Them

Share

Make room for tons of accessories, comfy slide sandals, and colorful suits.

Another fashion season has passed, and it’s time to update your wardrobe for warmer temperatures and evenings outdoors sipping on cocktails. Even though New York Fashion Week showed spring and summer styles back in fall 2021, we’re finally at a point where we can wear and create outfits inspired by some of those looks.

From comfy slide sandals you can wear all day long to accessories you can unapologetically pile on, old-school prep-inspired outfits to simple matching sets, there are plenty of trends you can easily emulate and make your own.

By adding a few new pieces to your wardrobe, you can not only channel current trends, but update some basics or add an accessory that will become one of your favorites for seasons to come. While there were plenty of trends to choose from during NYFW, we’ve narrowed it down to five you can easily incorporate into your daily wardrobe.

Five Summer Fashion Trends to Add to Your Wardrobe

Clean and Classic Prep

Miu Miu Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show. (Estrop/Getty Images)

Drawing inspiration from clean lines, simple uniforms, and masculine silhouettes, preppy styles were all over the runways during NYFW. Miu Miu had models walk down the runway in neutral outfits in sleek silhouettes, while Lacoste dressed models in bright colors and more modern, sporty looks, like sweater vests and tailored shorts. While you may not want to channel your inner schoolgirl, adding elements that make you look like you just walked off the tennis court or from hours reading at the library (like brightly colored loafers or a sporty chic sweater) will allow you to nail the trend.

Everlane Organic Cotton Polo Dress Nothing says classic prep like a polo. For the summer, wear it in dress form. Not only will it allow you to stay cool during sweltering temperatures, but it’s an easy piece to throw on without having to think too much. Add a pair of sandals and a visor for a sporty look, or opt for flats and a sweater around your shoulders for something more classic. buy here

Sarah Campbell Sheri Pant A straight-leg pant is a versatile piece in a wardrobe because of the endless ways they can be styled. Wear them to work with flats and a blouse, or you can wear them to brunch with friends with a pair of sandals and a T-shirt. buy here

Aerosoles Lowry Mules While a chunky sole may look like it’s difficult to walk in, it’s actually often easier to wear than a regular heeled shoe. This velvet pair has a large buckle on the front to add some bling, and the lug sole is on-trend without feeling too gaudy. buy here

Birdies Starling Loafer For a pop of color, consider adding bright shoes to your arsenal. This pair from Birdies feels more like a slipper than a structured loafer, and the bright pink hue adds a cheery element to nearly any outfit. Instead of leather or canvas, these are made from raffia, adding a beautiful texture to the shoe. buy here

Dudley Stephens Putnam Pullover There’s something about a half-zip pullover that screams “house in the Hamptons.” It’s an extremely comfortable piece you can wear year-round, especially during chilly walks along the shoreline while you longingly look out at the sea. buy here

Sliding Into Summer

Nolcha NYFW S/S 2022 show. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Nolcha Shows)

Models on the Nolcha show strutted confidently down the runway, probably because they weren’t wearing six-inch heels. Athletic slides with white soles and straps were on almost every model’s feet, making each outfit feel more casual than it may have with a more structured shoe. Luckily for us, wearing the shoes we normally walk the dog in are finally cool again.

Dolce Vita Grasa Sandal The bohemian touch of raffia straps makes these slides feel a bit more dressed up than their athletic counterparts. The shoes still have a thick footbed with padded soles, making them both comfortable and stylish. buy here

Nisolo Isla Slide If you want a simplistic slide, these leather ones from Nisolo are an excellent option. Made from breathable leather, they’re easy to slip on and off between days at the beach and drinks on the boardwalk, yet still beautiful enough to wear to dinner after a long day of sunbathing. buy here

ABLE Sarah Sandal We’re pretty sure if walking on clouds was a thing, these sandals would feel like it. Puffy straps cradle your feet with each step, making these shoes something you might never want to take off. They come in two colors, cream and sage, which will go with just about any summer outfit you may have planned. buy here

Accessories in Excess

Tom Ford Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show. (Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

The ‘80s are back, baby! Wild accessories, piled on necks and wrists, mixing gold, silver, and pearls, ran rampant on the runways. Models at the Tory Burch show sometimes carried two or three purses, making sure to maximize the impact of their accessories. At the Lacoste show, models donned baseball hats and matching socks, adding a sporty touch to their accessory game. Chances are you already have some of these items in your wardrobe, but in this case, the more the merrier.

Outdoor Voices Doing Things Hat Even though it’s not the most glittery or bold, a simple hat can make quite the impact when paired with a laid-back outfit. One in a bright color, like this blue one from Outdoor Voices, with a playful phrase on the front, is a fun take on the trend, but you could also opt for a plain cap. buy here

Caraa Cumulus Tote The bigger the better, especially when it comes to bags. This puffy tote can hold everything you need and more, and thanks to all the inner pockets, you’ll stay organized, too. It’s the perfect bag to use as a carry-on or for small weekend trips, and the padded construction makes it comfortable to carry even when it’s heavy. buy here

White Rhodium Plated Sterling Silver Curb Chain Bracelet Thick chains and bracelets are easy to pile on, and they’re also rather affordable in terms of jewelry. A curb chain bracelet will add an edge to any outfit, even if it’s just ripped jeans and a T-shirt. This one costs less than $25, and it’s made from sterling silver, so it won’t turn your wrist green. buy here

Gorjana Venice Layering Set When it comes to layering necklaces, it’s not as easy as it looks. It can be difficult to find necklaces of the right proportions to fit together, not to mention they always end up tangling at the end of the day. With this set, the combo is curated for you, plus the thickness of the chains will help keep them from tangling, even if you wear them for days on end. buy here

Colorful Suiting

Sergio Hudson Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show. (Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Power suits never go out of style, and the runways cemented that this season. To bring in the cheery colors of spring and summer, designers dressed models in bright greens, pinks, and yellows, each offset by the sleek silhouette of the suit. Pairing sandals with the looks made the outfit feel a little more casual, but it also makes it more reasonable to recreate yourself at home. Opt for light materials like linen and cotton to keep from sweating through your jacket and pants the moment you step out the door.

Mango Linen Suit Trousers Light pink pants look just as amazing with a black top as they do with a simple white one. This high-waisted pair from Mango is surprisingly affordable at $60, and you can easily wear them without the matching jacket if you want a more casual outfit. buy here

Mango Linen Suit Blazer To complete the look, snag the blazer to match the trousers. A slightly fitted cut will nip you in at the waist if you want to button it, or you can choose to wear it unbuttoned with a casual top underneath. buy here

Banana Republic Wide-Leg Trousers Wide-leg trousers with a high waist will make anyone’s legs look miles long. For a classic suit that will never go out of style, opt for a neutral like this dark beige color. It’ll go with just about any color you choose to pair it with, including bright gem tones, but it will also look stunning with a white T-shirt. buy here

Banana Republic Linen Vest Instead of a jacket, you can opt for a vest in warmer weather. You can wear it as a top buttoned-up and fitted, or you can choose to wear a long sleeve shirt beneath it in cooler weather. A small belt on the back allows you to adjust the top to your liking, so you can cinch it in when worn as a top or loosen it up when you want to wear it open over something else. buy here

Everlane ‘80s Blazer Structured shoulders and a classic check give this suit jacket a slightly androgynous vibe, which we’re seeing become more and more the norm in fashion. It’s made from cotton and lyocell, giving it a bit breathability and making it easy to wash. buy here

Everlane Way High Drape Pants For a matching look, pairing the blazer with these trousers is the way to go. A flattering high-rise and built-in belt detail make for a custom fit, and a slightly wider leg is both comfortable and leg-lengthening. buy here

Feeling Matchy-Matchy

Flying Solo Spring-Summer 2022 show. (Randy Brooke/WireImage)

Matching sets don’t only make creating an outfit absolutely effortless, but they are instantly chic. Whether you go for something bold and bright, like this set from the Flying Solo show, or you opt for something more muted, a matching set is a requirement in an on-trend wardrobe these days. Not only can you wear tops and bottoms together for a seamless look, but you can wear each piece separately for infinite outfit combos.

Alex Mill Pull-On Skirt A midi skirt shows skin without risking a wardrobe malfunction, which is why we rely on them for a sophisticated yet youthful look. This black one feels like it was made to wear to a picnic in the park, and it’s loose and flowy without looking like a tent. buy here

Alex Mill Camp Shirt To finish the matching moment, add this linen camp shirt to your skirt. You can tuck it into the skirt’s elastic waistband to define the area, or you could wear it open with a tank top underneath for a more casual ensemble. Despite being different colors, the skirt and top are made with the same material, so they will still feel like a set. buy here

Girlfriend Collective Zest Float Skort Who said matching sets have to look formal? Hit the gym (or just run some errands) in this bright green skort from Girlfriend Collective. They’re made with a compressive fabric that’s supportive yet stretchy, making them great for workouts or lounging. buy here

Girlfriend Collective Zest Zoe Superstretch Tank The matching longline sports bra is cute enough to wear on its own as a tank top, but if you want some more coverage, you can let the thick straps peek out from underneath a sweatshirt or gym T-shirt. buy here

Madewell Lightspun Camp Shirt Airy, gauzy tops are built for sweltering summer heat. This double-layered T-shirt from Madewell is made from extremely breathable linen but feels structured because of the thicker fabric. Buttons down the back add a cute detail. buy here

Madewell Lightspun Easy Pull-On Shorts Create the most comfortable outfit ever by adding the matching shorts. An elastic waistband makes these easy to slip on and off during a beach day, but it also means they’re comfortable to wear for an entire day full of adventures. buy here

Haven Well Within Linen Square-Neck Tank An angular neckline and straps give this gauzy linen top some structure without taking away from the boho fabric. Lightweight linen will keep you cool on hot days, and the slightly swingy shape is universally flattering. buy here