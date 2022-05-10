Style May 9, 2022

We Already Know Where We’ll Be Wearing These Under-$100 Outfits from Amazon

By Katherine Pittman

summer outfits on amazon

Shoes and accessories included.

It’s nearly impossible to refresh your wardrobe at the start of every season without emptying your wallet, unless you spend hours and hours scouring the internet for affordable options. You can easily find options you like from your favorite stores, but that doesn’t mean they’re budget-friendly. Investment pieces are an important part of any wardrobe, but that doesn’t mean they should make up your entire closet. 

Thankfully, Amazon has a ton of affordable clothing options from brands you know and love (or will learn to love), all with free two-day shipping if you have a Prime account. Sorting through each and every page of summer clothing and outfits can take forever, which is why we’ve done all the hard work for you. 

For nights out with friends, days spent at the farmers market, or even afternoons running errands, here are some outfit ideas we’ve created with pieces from Amazon — all of which cost less than $100 total. And yes, that includes accessories, clothes, and shoes.

The Simple Shift 

Swiss Dot Shift Dress

amazon swiss dot dress

A swingy shift dress is something you can wear any time of year, but it’s a perfect piece for hot summer days. The lightweight fabric of this one will keep you cool in sweltering temps, and the sweet silhouette guarantees you’ll look cute.

Cushionaire Franca Slide Sandal

cushionaire sandals

A simple sandal will go with just about any outfit, and thanks to how comfortable this pair is, you’ll want to wear it with every single one, too. These have a cushy sole that you can walk in all day, and they’re made of vegan leather that looks just as good as the real thing.

Straw Crossbody Bag

straw handbag

Basket bags have been trendy for the past couple of years, and they aren’t going out of style anytime soon. Unlike some that can only be worn as a clutch, this one has a long strap so you can wear it hands-free. A cotton lining keeps your belongings from falling out, and it allows you to cinch the top of the bag for extra security.

Nautical Notions 

Nautica Breton Stripes Sleeveless V-Neck Stretch Cotton Polo Dress

nautica breton stripe dress

There’s not much more comfortable than a simple T-shirt dress, especially when there’s some added stretch. This preppy tank dress takes inspiration from classic nautical themes, sporting a blue and white Breton stripe pattern and a V-neck. Wide white piping along the edges of the dress adds a bit of contrast to the look, too.

Soda Topic Open Toe Platform Espadrilles

espadrille flat forms

Wedges are a seasonal way to add height to your summer ensemble, but they can get really uncomfortable if you’re on your feet for too long. These flatforms add just as much height without causing your feet to ache at the end of the day. Cool white leather and silver hardware contrast the natural material of the sole, adding a bit of edge to the otherwise boho shoe.

Jean Jacket

a21 denim jacket

For chilly nights by the water, you’ll need a jacket. Complete your nautical look with this light-wash jacket, which you can wear over your shoulders for a fancier feel, or you can wear it on for a casual look.

Easy, Breezy Linen 

Cotton and Linen Trousers

linen pants with elastic waist

Linen is the ultimate warm weather fabric and for good reason: It’s super breathable, and it instantly looks chic because of its lived-in texture. These wide-leg trousers won’t stick to your legs if you get sweaty, and the high waist is flattering and comfortable (hello, elastic!). Plus, there are deep pockets on the front for your phone and wallet if you need them.

Happy Sailed Chiffon Tank Top

amazon chiffon top

Swap a cotton tank top for this chiffon one to instantly dress up an outfit. A small keyhole in the back of the shirt not only adds a fun detail, but it increases airflow if you’re having an especially sweaty day. We’re big fans of the ruffle around the neck too, as it adds some class without making you feel like you’re in a renaissance painting.

Roulens Crossbody Bag

mint crossbody purse

A tiny but mighty bag will hold all of your essentials without weighing down your shoulders. This one has an accordion-style interior to keep your cards and bills organized, and there’s an outside pocket to keep your phone close.

Flowy Florals

Pretty Garden Wrap Dress

garden party dress

Wrap dresses will never go out of style, which is why adding another to your collection won’t hurt. This green number is a maxi length, so you won’t have to worry about any hemlines riding up as you’re out and about on vacation or heading out to dinner with friends.

Dunes Iris braided Heel Sandal and Memory Foam Insoles

memory foam high heels

Heels? With memory foam insoles? A match made in heaven. Braided straps on these sandals keep your foot feeling secure, while the chunky heel keeps you from sinking in the grass if you choose to wear them to a graduation party or picnic.

Gold Plated Huggies

gold plated earrings

Simple earrings can add just enough sparkle to an outfit without being excessive. This set comes with three gold-plated pairs (which won’t leave your ears green), and you can wear them with just about any outfit you’d like. 

A Playful Jumpsuit

Beachsissi Off-Shoulder Smocked Jumpsuit

summer jumpsuit with smocked top

Jumpsuits are a one-and-done outfit formula, making them a favorite in Katie’s wardrobe. The smocked top on this one cinches you in at the waist, while the wide legs are comfortable and flattering. The best part? There are pockets.

Slip-On Sandals

black strappy sandals

Keep things simple with a flat black sandal. Elastic straps make these easy to slip on and off whenever you want, and the padded footbed is perfect for long beach walks or for running errands around town.

Furtalk Wide Brim Sun Hat

amazon floppy sunhat

Protecting your skin from the sun and shielding your eyes has never been more fashionable. A wide brim hat not only protects your skin and eyes, but it (literally) tops off a simple outfit. It’s a fun element that incorporates more texture into your look while also being extremely practical — especially on bad hair days. Katie lives in her wide-brimmed sun hat come summer.

