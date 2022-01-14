Style January 14, 2022

Shop 3 Of Katie’s Favorite Outfits From Her Book Tour

By Katie Couric

3 photos of Katie Couric on stage during her book tour

This brand dressed Katie from head to toe in multiple cities.

In classic Katie fashion, I waited until 48 hours before my nine-city book tour to think about what the heck I would wear on stage. I’d pulled the same last-minute move right before taping Jeopardy (find five outfits? In 12 hours? No problem!) and in an act of heroism, one of my friends introduced me to the co-founder and CEO of Lafayette 148, Deirdre Quinn. Deirdre and her team helped dress me to the nines, quite literally overnight, for Jeopardy

So when I was under the wire, yet again, I knew where to turn. Here are three of my favorite looks from the book tour, courtesy of Lafayette 148!

(For more of Katie’s book tour looks, read our roundup of all the outfits and how to recreate the looks yourself.)

Katie Couric blue outfit Going There tour

Ribbed Cashmere Blend Turtleneck Sweater and Dalton Wide Leg Pants

All the young women I work with could not get over this electric blue set. I wore it at the final stop in Nashville at the historic Ryman Auditorium. The venue is rich with history — so many incredible people have graced that stage — I felt like I had to step it up a notch! And since my friends Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams Paisley were hosting me in their hometown, I wanted to bring it!

KCM found similar options for the blue sweater and blue wide-leg pants.

Katie Couric black outfit Going There tour

Metropolitan Pant in Italian Double Face Wool and Conley Blazer in Italian Double Face Wool

OK, I have gotten a LOT of mileage out of this suit. You may recognize it from the aforementioned Jeopardy stint, or my appearance on The Late Show, or maybe it was The Late Late Show…A classic black suit always fits the bill, and this one is so comfortable! I broke this out for Chitown and Mr. Chancellor Jonathan Bennett, a.k.a. Chance the Rapper!

KCM found similar options for the black suit pants and blazer.

Katie Couric cream outfit Going There tour

Italian Cashmere-Wool Ribbed Sleeveless Tunic and Gates Pant in Italian Double Face Wool

And finally, for Mr. Leslie Allen Jordan and the show in San Francisco that almost didn’t happen (more about that here), I had a double-Dune ensemble (I guess color blocking is in these days!). It ended up being really hot on stage, so the sleeveless sweater was a godsend.

KCM found similar options for the cream tunic and matching pants.

