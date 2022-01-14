Shop 3 Of Katie’s Favorite Outfits From Her Book Tour

Share

This brand dressed Katie from head to toe in multiple cities.

In classic Katie fashion, I waited until 48 hours before my nine-city book tour to think about what the heck I would wear on stage. I’d pulled the same last-minute move right before taping Jeopardy (find five outfits? In 12 hours? No problem!) and in an act of heroism, one of my friends introduced me to the co-founder and CEO of Lafayette 148, Deirdre Quinn. Deirdre and her team helped dress me to the nines, quite literally overnight, for Jeopardy.

So when I was under the wire, yet again, I knew where to turn. Here are three of my favorite looks from the book tour, courtesy of Lafayette 148!

(For more of Katie’s book tour looks, read our roundup of all the outfits and how to recreate the looks yourself.)

All the young women I work with could not get over this electric blue set. I wore it at the final stop in Nashville at the historic Ryman Auditorium. The venue is rich with history — so many incredible people have graced that stage — I felt like I had to step it up a notch! And since my friends Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams Paisley were hosting me in their hometown, I wanted to bring it!

OK, I have gotten a LOT of mileage out of this suit. You may recognize it from the aforementioned Jeopardy stint, or my appearance on The Late Show, or maybe it was The Late Late Show…A classic black suit always fits the bill, and this one is so comfortable! I broke this out for Chitown and Mr. Chancellor Jonathan Bennett, a.k.a. Chance the Rapper!

And finally, for Mr. Leslie Allen Jordan and the show in San Francisco that almost didn’t happen (more about that here), I had a double-Dune ensemble (I guess color blocking is in these days!). It ended up being really hot on stage, so the sleeveless sweater was a godsend.

