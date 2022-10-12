Athleisure for Work? We Found 10 Sneaky-Chic Office Basics at lululemon

Share

For those of us still struggling to ditch our sweatpants.

We’re all familiar with the desire to kick off stiff dress shoes after five minutes of wear, but can we discuss the torture of itchy dress pants? A power suit can make you feel like a boss…or it can make you feel really suffocated.

Working from home gave us the luxury of working in leggings, but for those returning to the office, dress codes are proving difficult to readjust to. Thankfully lululemon, the brand behind our favorite athleisure clothes, surprisingly makes workwear that feels just as comforting as their leggings.

From structured jackets to tailored trousers, you can find plenty of wardrobe basics for both work and play at lululemon. Whether you spend most of your day at your desk or find yourself constantly on the move, these 10 workwear pieces will ensure you’re comfortable from 9 to 5 and beyond.

The Best Work Clothes From lululemon

Non-Stop Cotton Bomber Jacket lululemon The bomber jacket is a timeless silhouette, and we love one that’s slightly fitted like this. Not only is it stylish, but you can actually turn it inside out if you find yourself needing a raincoat — the inside is lined with a quilted, water-resistant material. Was $149 (47% off) $79 at lululemon

Reversible Crossover Sweater lululemon Two sweaters for the price of one? Don’t mind if we do. Wear this reversible top with the “X” shape in the front to highlight your waist, or turn it around to have the detail showing up in the back. $128 at lululemon

City Sleek 5 Pocket Wide-Leg High-Rise Pant lululemon Those of us with longer legs know the struggle that is finding pants that fit. This pair has a full-length inseam (instead of the cropped styles that are so popular right now), so you won’t have to worry about awkward outfit proportions. $128 at lululemon

RepelShell Rain Jacket lululemon If you feel like the Gorton Fisherman in your current raincoat, it’s probably time to upgrade to something chicer. Available in three different colors, this coat falls mid-thigh, has two-way zippers, and will keep you dry on the rainiest of days. $248 at lululemon

Hold Tight Short Sleeve Shirt lululemon A fitted short sleeve shirt is a staple in any wardrobe, and it’s a versatile piece you’ll find yourself wearing both in and out of the office. We consider this version from lululemon as an ideal, perfect fit that will never go out of style. $58 at lululemon

City Sleek 5 Pocket Wide Leg Pant lululemon Gen-Z declared the skinny jean dead months ago, and while we question their motives, we’re still embracing a wide-leg fit. Made from Warpstreme fabric, these pants look similar to black denim, but they’re actually designed with more stretch and are wrinkle-free. Translation: They’re the the perfect hybrid between a jean and a casual work trouser that you never have to iron. $128 at lululemon

Stretch High-Rise Pant 7/8 Length lululemon Getting dressed is a lot easier when your slacks feel like your favorite sweatpants. A flattering, ankle-grazing length shows off your shoes and can feel a bit more modern than a full-length pant. The sleek fabric adds a dressy feel, but it’s also four-way stretch, so you’ll be comfortable all day long. $118 at lululemon

Side-Cinch Shopper Bag lululemon If your canvas grocery bag doubles as your work tote, it might be time to upgrade to something more sophisticated (and sturdy). This oversized tote is made from a water-resistant material for suspiciously cloudy skies, has pockets to keep you organized, and is roomy enough to hold your laptop, lunch, and more. $58 at lululemon

Silk-Blend Crewneck Sweater lululemon A silk and cotton-blend sweater can serve as the item you reach for when you don’t know what to wear, no matter your work schedule. It’s thin enough to wear on warm days, but the long sleeves will keep you warm if the AC is always cranked up at the office. Was $118 (41% off) $69 at lululemon