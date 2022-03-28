Put Some Spring in Your Step with This Cheery Workout Gear

Share

Break a sweat in these light and bright workout essentials.

As the weather gets warmer, it’s so much easier to get outside and move your body. Whether you’ll be participating in yoga in the park or running on some trails, it never hurts having an outfit that matches your cheery spring mood.

We’re partial to athleticwear that we can wear for both active endeavors or lounging around the house. Athleisure is most certainly our favorite clothing category, seeing as you can wear it to a pilates class or the post office.

Looking forward to spending more time outside? We’ve rounded up our favorite spring exercise clothing to help you get moving. If you’re planning to be hiking in your local parks, joining a new gym, or just taking a walk around the neighborhood, these essentials will have you looking and feeling as fresh as the spring flowers.

Best Spring Workout Clothes 2022

The Perform 24/7 Legging Everlane’s leggings have sold out multiple times because they’re incredibly comfortable. They’re made of a buttery soft material, most of which is made up of recycled polyester. These are compressive without feeling restrictive, making them great for days when you’re recovering from a tough workout. buy here

Jannuu Women’s 3-Pocket Lounge Jogger Jannuu is actually a company that specializes in medical scrubs, so they know a thing or two about making clothes that have to be comfortable and functional. They just released a loungewear line full of soft joggers, sweatshirts, and T-shirts than can be worn all day or night. We love the blush color of these joggers, and you’ll love the brushed fabric inside. buy here

Lululemon Blissfeel Running Shoes After looking at how shoes fit over one million women’s feet, Lululemon decided to create a running shoe that would fit each and every one of them. Their new Blissfeel running shoes are made to gently cradle your foot with each stride while also giving you support where you need it. The shoe comes in six different colors, but five are already sold out. You can never go wrong with a black shoe though, even in the spring. buy here

Outdoor Voices Rectrek short Get ready to hit the trails in these adorable shorts. They’re made for the rough and tumble terrain you may encounter while hiking, and they also have plenty of pockets for stowing away things like your phone, granola bars, and keys. An adjustable belt ensures you’re not spending most of your trek fiddling with your waistband instead of taking in the views. buy here

Girlfriend Collective Bianca One Shoulder Dress Hit the tennis courts or head out for a casual brunch in this one-shouldered dress. There’s a built-in bra for support, and beneath the dress is a compressive unitard complete with shorts and a pocket. You definitely won’t be having any wardrobe malfunctions in this one-piece wonder. buy here

On Running Cloud 5 Running Shoe Put some pep in your step with one of Molner’s favorite running shoes. These Cloud 5s are designed for both running and lifestyle, so you don’t have to feel bad about working out and running errands in them. They have a speed lacing system so you can easily slide them on and off without having to double-knot them each time you’re heading out the door, and we’re big fans of the minty color this pair boasts, but we also appreciate the on-trend beige of the pearl white colorway. buy here

Lululemon Align High-Neck Tank Top A high-neck tank is a workout staple that ensures you’re covered during any kind of workout — literally. It keeps you from feeling exposed or feeling like something is going to fall out mid-workout, and it’s also a cute tank top to layer under sweaters or tops with plunging necklines. Thanks to the longer hem, it’s also great to wear alone as a top with high-waisted leggings. buy here

Sofia Active by Sofia Vergara Ribbed Fleece Shorts Bring your favorite sweatpants into spring without overheating. These sweatshorts are soft on the inside like your favorite sweats, but thanks to the shorter length, they’re a little more breathable. The high waist nips you in at your smallest point — and the cheerful colors won’t make you queasy with their cheesiness, we promise. At under $20 a pop, you may want to go ahead and get every color you can. buy here

Madewell MWL Oversized Raglan Sweatshirt For chilly morning walks or late evening strolls, invest in a good sweatshirt that’ll last years. This one by Madewell comes in a sweet mint color, and the raglan cut looks chicer than your standard crewneck. A bit of white on the sleeves gives it a preppy feel, which thankfully is trending these days — you could totally lean into it by draping the sweatshirt around your shoulders. buy here

Ryka Seamless High-Neck Sports Bra We’ve all had a sports bra with seams that dig in uncomfortably. They leave behind red marks and sore spots, which make working out or even lounging uncomfortable. Thankfully, with this seamless bra, you won’t have to worry about that issue. The fabric is buttery smooth and soft, and this purple color reminds us of locust blooms. There’s also some crochet detailing on the back strap, which is fun to show off under oversized tops. buy here

Free People So Fly Half-Zip Jacket You’ll want to snuggle up in this furry half-zip jacket. It’s made from a fluffy fleece that’ll keep you warm on cool spring days, but it has a shorter silhouette to keep it from feeling too oversized. There’s a reflective stripe and zippered pocket on the back of the jacket, ensuring you’ll be safe on early morning runs or late night jogs. buy here