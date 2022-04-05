It’s Sneaker Season! Celebrate With These Stylish and Comfy Kicks

Share

Look good and feel good in these stylish shoes.

Many of us are beginning to finally get out of the house more, heading out to dinner with friends, going shopping, returning to the office, and planning summer road trips. After a long winter full of snowstorms and intense weather, it’s time to put away our winter boot collection and swap it for some spring styles.

The advantage of having a healthy sneaker collection is that you can be both extremely comfortable and stylish. Whether you’re looking for something you can casually wear on a day-to-day basis or wanting to don a pair for hitting the gym, there are plenty of beautiful options for both.

Sneakers are a great way to add color to an otherwise plain outfit, too. You can go for a bright and patterned pair or opt for something more muted.

Best Sneakers for Women 2022

Hoff Skyline Water Repellent Sneaker Jazz up a plain outfit with a solid-colored sneaker. This dusty blue-green color looks great against a pair of jeans or trousers (hello, casual Friday shoes), but they will also look great with spring dresses and skirts. A cushioned insole ensures you’ll be comfortable in these all day, and a water repellant outer keeps your feet dry and shoes clean, even on rainy days. buy here

Cariuma OCA Low Sneakers For a cheery dose of color, consider adding some yellow sneakers to your collection. These low-tops are made from organic cotton, recycled plastics, and cork, so they’re eco-friendly and cute. The sole is slightly weighted, making each step feel intentional without bringing you down. buy here

Vessi Women’s Weekend Shoe Thanks to innovative technology, this knit sneaker is 100 percent waterproof and washable. The knit is tight enough to keep water out, but it still allows for airflow so you don’t get sweaty feet. There are 12 colors in this style, but you can also opt for a high-top style if you prefer. buy here

Able Emmy Sneaker A simple white sneaker can go with just about anything. The pop of caramel-colored leather on the heels of these is a sleek yet noticeable touch. ABLE makes these out of leather, so they’re easy to wipe clean of dirt, smudges, or scuffs, and durable enough to wear for years to come. buy here

Rothy’s Slip-On Sneakers Meghan Markle has been spotted wearing Rothy’s’ signature flat on multiple occasions. Dress like a duchess in this slip-on pair that comes in 14 different prints and colors. These are made from Rothy’s’ signature thread, which is spun from recycled plastic water bottles. The best part? These shoes are machine washable. Muddy messes are no match for this fabric. Buy Here

Veja Campo Sneakers You may have heard our team rave about Veja’s before. KCM’s Clare P. lives in these most of the time, especially when she’s running errands around town. They’re not only stylish, but the brand believes in creating a product that will have a lasting positive impact. Founded in 2005, Veja became the first sneaker brand to use fabric entirely made from recycled plastic bottles. Buy Here

Allbirds Wool Runners If you’re one of those people who hasn’t clicked on one of Allbirds’ Instagram ads, it’s time you do. Katie spoke to the shoe brand founder Tim Brown last year. He talked about his rocky path to founding Allbirds and how he’s trying to break the shoe mold with their sustainable and fashionable product. You’ve probably spotted their signature wool runners, but we also love these super soft and cozy Wool Slip-On Loungers. Buy Here

OnCloud Sneakers Molner, here — If you know me, you know I love my sneakers. I was having trouble finding the perfect pair that were both comfortable and good looking. This pair is just that. OnCloud’s innovative technology was designed to perfect the running experience. Whether you’re going for a run or heading to the office, these shoes will keep your feet happy. This pair is by far my favorite. Buy Here

Superga Cotu Sneakers Have you heard of the Italian shoe line Superga? These sneakers are a KCM favorite. They are easy to wear and were designed to dress up or dress down. There are plenty of colors and styles to choose from, most of which would go well with just about any outfit. The best part? They can be thrown in the washing machine, just like your favorite jeans. Buy Here