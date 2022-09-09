Channel Your Inner Royal With These Duchess-Inspired Looks

Share

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle show us how it’s done.

Traveling the world, attending galas, and completing diplomatic duties are all in a day’s work, right? OK, maybe we aren’t out having tea with the queen or spearheading a global philanthropic venture, but we still want to look great while going about our day-to-day lives.

While Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, have quite a different schedule than we do, they always look effortlessly chic, whether running errands or meeting with world leaders. Each has her own defined style, and thankfully, they’re quite easy to pull inspiration from.

If you love the royals as much as we do, you’ve probably looked to them for outfit inspiration more than once (remember Middleton’s stunning green dress from her royal portrait and her hats?). If you’d like to create a royally good look of your own, here are easy ways to recreate versatile looks from England’s famous duchesses.

How To Recreate Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s Outfits

Meghan Markle Goes Casual

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits Waves for Change in Cape Town, September 2019 (Getty Images)

On a visit to South Africa, Meghan stepped out in a classic outfit formula: A denim jacket, a white shirt, and black jeans. Chances are you already have these elements in your closet, making this an easy look to recreate. You can dress this look up or down depending on your accessories, too.

J.Crew Classic Denim Jacket J.Crew A classic jean jacket will never go out of style, and you can wear it year-round. This one from J.Crew is made from 100 percent cotton, so it has a nice weight to it, and it’ll get softer and softer with each wear. Buy Here: $118

For Days Classic Button Down For Days Beach cover-up, business uniform, coastal grandmother staple: A white button-down can do it all. Choosing one in a fabric that looks crisp when ironed and lived in when a bit wrinkled is key, that way you can wear it from work to after-dinner drinks. Buy Here: $88

Madewell Canvas Transport Tote Shopbop We’re pretty sure that this is the exact bag Markle is wearing in this photo, and it’s surprisingly affordable. For under $100, this canvas tote will become your go-to bag. It’s roomy enough to hold a laptop or book, sturdy enough to carry groceries in, and lightweight enough to use as your everyday purse. Buy Here: $98

Everlane Way-High Skinny Jean Everlane A personal favorite of Katie’s, Everlane’s Way-High Jeans offer a flattering high-waisted fit and smoothing front pockets that keep you feeling supported all day long and prevent the crotch area of your jeans from becoming baggy. They come in two different lengths and styles, including this curvy fit that’s perfect for those who find their jeans often gap in the waist. Buy Here: $68

Nisolo Huarache Sandals Nisolo Woven leather sandals add a bohemian touch to this look, and you could easily wear these sandals with dresses or skirts, too. These ones from Nisolo are made by artisans who are paid a living wage, and the shoes themselves have more than 700 five-star reviews. Some say to size down a half size because leather tends to stretch, but others say they were totally happy with their normal size. Buy Here: $78

Caddis Soup Cans Sunglasses Caddis The finishing touch on this look are Markle’s sunglasses. These ones from Caddis are dead ringers for the ones she has hanging on her shirt, and you can even order these with prescription lenses — which is way better than wearing a pair of regular sunglasses over your prescription ones (no shame, we’ve done it ourselves before). Buy Here: $145

Kate Middleton in Nautical-Chic

Kate, Duchess Of Cambridge, visits the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team, July 2022 in Plymouth, England (Getty Images)

Middleton certainly dressed the part while visiting the Great Britain Sail Team in this ensemble. Her nautical look is classic without feeling hokey, and it’s also simple to pull together on your own. You could easily go from walking on the beach to walking down the grocery store aisles in this getup.

J.Crew Long-Sleeve Striped Tee J.Crew Factory Want a nautical-inspired look without leaning too Gilligan’s Island? Opt for cozy materials and slouchy silhouettes to keep your look from feeling like you’re auditioning for first mate. This sleek tee feels modern (and is soft to the touch), yet the stripes nod to its nautical roots. Buy Here: $30

Everlane Easy Shorts Everlane Long live the elastic waistband! These easy-to-wear shorts are extremely breathable thanks to the linen-like material, and the pockets are deep enough to hold your phone without having to worry about it falling out. Buy Here: $50

Cariuma OCA Low Sneaker Cariuma Is it just us, or are sneakers the hardest shoe to break in? You have to suffer weeks of blisters and rubbing in some pairs, which is never fun. These comfy canvas ones, however, are different. Reviewers say they don’t have to be broken in at all, and the shoe itself is made from sustainable materials. Wins all around. Buy Here: $79

Gorjana Crew Hoops Gorjana As a finishing touch, throw on a simple pair of gold hoops. These, like Middleton’s, have a twisted look to them, which adds a bit of texture to your overall look. Buy Here: $50

Meghan Markle Rocks a Jumpsuit

The Duchess of Sussex visits the Woodstock Exchange to meet female entrepreneurs working in technology, during the royal tour of South Africa, September 2019 (Getty Images)

Alex Mill Ollie Overall Alex Mill While these overalls are technically a jumpsuit, you will probably want to wear a tank top or shirt underneath, as the underarms are open. This one from Katie-favorite brand Alex Mill is nearly identical to the one Markle is wearing, but it’s made with recycled denim. The wide legs are incredibly comfortable, and they give you that flowy-dress-feeling without the dress. Buy Here: $185

IDB Delicate Filigree Earrings Amazon Because they have cutouts, these earrings won’t force you to rest your lobes for days after wearing them. The metal is extremely lightweight and comfortable enough to wear all day, and they move as you walk, adding a bit of sheen to this all-black look. Buy Here: $10

Naturalizer Everly Pump DSW If you’re sick of scuffing your walls from angrily throwing uncomfortable shoes across the room at the end of the day, opt for a lower heel than what Markle is wearing. This pair from Naturalizer has an extra cushy sole to keep your feet from aching, but they have the same classy pointed toe as her shoes. Buy Here: $110

Kate Middleton Brings Back Skinny Jeans

Kate Middleton on Lake Windermere, September 2021, Low Wray, England. (Getty Images)

Make your next walk in the park as stylish as Middleton’s with only a couple of affordable wardrobe staples. Most of us already have jeans and a T-shirt at home, so adding a blazer and a pair of leather boots will complete this outfit Middleton wore while exploring Cumbria.

Madewell Larsen Blazer in Houndstooth Madewell There’s something magical about blazers: They can dress up a tee and jeans, top off a work outfit, and keep you warm as the seasons change. This one is similar in pattern to the one Middleton is wearing, and it even has a matching pant if you want to double up on the pattern. Buy Here: $178

Everlane Way-High Clean Front Skinny Jean Everlane Who cares if Gen Z said skinny jeans are dead? Clearly the royals still love them. A super high rise and stretchy fabric make these feel more like leggings than jeans, so you can easily sit down in these jeans without having to slyly unbutton them. Plus, they’re 50 percent off right now. Buy Here: $34

For Days Daily Crew For Days If all your white T-shirts are looking gray, it’s time to upgrade. Swap your dull tees for one made from soft, organic cotton. It feels like butter when you put it on, and it’s perfectly fitted-yet-oversized, so it won’t bunch up when you tuck it in, but it won’t swallow you either. Buy Here: $32

Nisolo Amalia All Weather Boots Nisolo Combat boots are back, baby! They’re a pain to lace up, but they look pretty damn good once you’re done shoving your foot in them. The effort is definitely worth it for this pair, especially because it has a sole that molds to the unique shape of your foot, so you’ll be walking on clouds with each step. Buy Here: $250

Meghan Markle in Chanel

The Duchess of Sussex attends the Land Rover Driving Challenge during the 2022 Invictus Games, April 2022 (from Getty Images)

While out and about at the Invictus Games (a multi-sport event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, both those currently serving and veterans), Markle kept things casual in boyfriend jeans and a tweed blazer. The look doesn’t lean super sporty, but it doesn’t feel excessively dressy either. You could easily pair sneakers or sandals with this ensemble to make it more your own, too.

Ottoto Magnus Aviator Glasses GlassesUSA While you can definitely go for a pair of glasses with funky-colored lenses or a neon frame, a standard gold frame with dark lenses will never go out of style. You may feel like you’re a supporting character in Top Gun while wearing them, but the sequel is already so beloved, so that’s a good thing. Buy Here: $42

Mango Tweed Jacket Mango Get the Chanel look without having to take out a second mortgage with this affordable dupe from Mango. The fabric is a lightweight cotton-polyester blend, and the jacket has a lining, so you can easily layer the jacket over long sleeves without them scrunching up into your armpits. Buy Here: $99

Gap High Rise ’90s Loose Jeans Gap Not too tight, not too low-rise, these dad jeans are essentially just a more mature version of boyfriend jeans. Reviewers describe these as the perfect-fitting jean, noting that they’re fitted in the waist and baggy in the legs without looking or feeling sloppy. Buy Here: $41

Rothys The Flat Rothys Sure, Chanel flats are beautiful, but you can’t put them in the washing machine like these. Not only are these the exact same color and pattern as Markle’s, but they’re made from recycled plastic bottles and can be thrown in the laundry if they need a refresh. Buy Here: $125

Kate Middleton Rocks a Suit-Set

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, August 2022 (Getty Images)

This look is dangerous for those who spill drinks or dribble food, but if you keep a stain stick with you, you could make it out without a mark. This head-to-toe white look is incredibly easy to recreate, and you could easily do it in whatever color you please. The best part? You can wear the jacket and pants as separates, so the outfit combinations are endless.

City Chic Amelia Belted Notch Lapel Blazer Nordstrom To keep things a bit more on the casual side, opt for a lived-in fabric instead of a heavier wool or polyester. Not only will it keep you cool while you complete your diplomatic duties (aka paying bills and running to the grocery store), but it automatically looks chic because of the built-in belt. Not into white after Labor Day? This one comes in black as well. Buy Here: $139

Halogen Elastic Back Crop Pants Nordstrom Middleton is wearing a straight-leg pant, but these slightly flared ones are more dramatic (in a good way). The volume at the bottom of the pants enhances the rest of your silhouette, too. But if you want a tapered look like Middleton’s, and you’re opting for the black version of this suit because you’re thinking it’s more practical, these tapered high-waisted trousers will do the trick. The pleats and stretch promise room in all the right places but the shape gives a more structured look. Use the removable belt when wearing the pants without the jacket. Buy Here: $48