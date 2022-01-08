Celebrate Kate Middleton’s 40th Birthday With 10 Royally Fabulous Hats

Share

One day, she’ll be queen. Today, she’s our headwear muse.

It’s a big weekend for the royal family! Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, turns 40 on Jan. 9, kicking off a whole new decade of life to make the most of.

It seems she won’t be having any splashy party to celebrate. Royal sources say the festivities will be “quite scaled back” due to the United Kingdom’s surge in Covid-19 cases, as Kate and the family will be eager to set a good example for the nation during this difficult period.

But who says we can’t do a little celebrating on her behalf from afar? While there’s lots to love about the future queen — including her impressive and important philanthropic work and her many adorable moments as a mom of three — Team KCM is also a big fan of Kate’s glamorous and sophisticated sense of style. (And it’s great to see her living up to the very influential example set by her husband’s iconically fashionable mother.)

So we thought we’d send our birthday wishes out into the universe via this collection of some of the most interesting and unique accessories that have donned her head over the years. Hats off to a truly delightful duchess!

Kate Middleton’s Best Hats

Kate donned this gorgeous pink number at Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s 90th birthday celebration on June 11, 2016. She’s holding Princess Charlotte, followed by Prince George, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth ll, and the late Prince Philip. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty images)

A somber hat for a somber occasion. Kate attends the 100th anniversary of the beginning of the Battle of the Somme at the Thiepval Memorial to the Missing on July 1, 2016, in Thiepval, France, where 70,000 British and Commonwealth soldiers with no known grave are commemorated. (Photo by Phil Noble – Pool/Getty Images)

Kate’s not the only one who can have fun with a hat. She and her husband both donned a suave look at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2019, in Ascot, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

And how’s this for another fabulous husband-and-wife moment? The royals rounded up a couple of cowboy hats for a trip to the Calgary Stampede during their tour of North America on July 8, 2011, in Calgary, Canada. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Kate went with this festive selection during a ride on an open-top vehicle, shaped like a traditional canoe, on day six of the royal couple’s Diamond Jubilee tour of the Far East on September 16, 2012, in Honiara, Guadalcanal Island, Solomon Islands. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Kate went floral while visiting students at the Nauti Primary School in Funafuti on Sept. 18, 2012. Nearly half the population of 10,500 turned out to greet her and Prince William. (Photo by Tony Prcevich/AFP/Getty Images)

A jolly, double-hatted moment during a visit with the queen in Nottingham, England, on June 13, 2012. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

This girl is on fire! No, wait, it’s just her hat. This one came on Will and Kate’s first overseas tour as a married couple, arriving at Parliament Hill for Canada Day Celebrations on July 1, 2011, in Ottawa, Canada. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Holiday hats! Will and Kate join Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for Christmas Day church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018, in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)