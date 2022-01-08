Celebrate Kate Middleton’s 40th Birthday With 10 Royally Fabulous Hats

One day, she’ll be queen. Today, she’s our headwear muse.
It’s a big weekend for the royal family! Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, turns 40 on Jan. 9, kicking off a whole new decade of life to make the most of.
It seems she won’t be having any splashy party to celebrate. Royal sources say the festivities will be “quite scaled back” due to the United Kingdom’s surge in Covid-19 cases, as Kate and the family will be eager to set a good example for the nation during this difficult period.
But who says we can’t do a little celebrating on her behalf from afar? While there’s lots to love about the future queen — including her impressive and important philanthropic work and her many adorable moments as a mom of three — Team KCM is also a big fan of Kate’s glamorous and sophisticated sense of style. (And it’s great to see her living up to the very influential example set by her husband’s iconically fashionable mother.)
So we thought we’d send our birthday wishes out into the universe via this collection of some of the most interesting and unique accessories that have donned her head over the years. Hats off to a truly delightful duchess!
Kate Middleton’s Best Hats
