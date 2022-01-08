Style January 8, 2022

Celebrate Kate Middleton’s 40th Birthday With 10 Royally Fabulous Hats

By Katie Couric Media

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 07: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the 75th anniversary of the RAF Air Cadets at St Clement Danes Church on February 7, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Kate Middleton attends the 75th anniversary of the RAF Air Cadets on Feb. 7, 2016 in London, England. (Getty Images)

One day, she’ll be queen. Today, she’s our headwear muse.

It’s a big weekend for the royal family! Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, turns 40 on Jan. 9, kicking off a whole new decade of life to make the most of.

It seems she won’t be having any splashy party to celebrate. Royal sources say the festivities will be “quite scaled back” due to the United Kingdom’s surge in Covid-19 cases, as Kate and the family will be eager to set a good example for the nation during this difficult period.

But who says we can’t do a little celebrating on her behalf from afar? While there’s lots to love about the future queen — including her impressive and important philanthropic work and her many adorable moments as a mom of three — Team KCM is also a big fan of Kate’s glamorous and sophisticated sense of style. (And it’s great to see her living up to the very influential example set by her husband’s iconically fashionable mother.)

So we thought we’d send our birthday wishes out into the universe via this collection of some of the most interesting and unique accessories that have donned her head over the years. Hats off to a truly delightful duchess!

Kate Middleton’s Best Hats

Kate donned this gorgeous pink number at Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s 90th birthday celebration on June 11, 2016. She’s holding Princess Charlotte, followed by Prince George, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth ll, and the late Prince Philip. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty images)
A somber hat for a somber occasion. Kate attends the 100th anniversary of the beginning of the Battle of the Somme at the Thiepval Memorial to the Missing on July 1, 2016, in Thiepval, France, where 70,000 British and Commonwealth soldiers with no known grave are commemorated. (Photo by Phil Noble – Pool/Getty Images)
Kate’s not the only one who can have fun with a hat. She and her husband both donned a suave look at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2019, in Ascot, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
And how’s this for another fabulous husband-and-wife moment? The royals rounded up a couple of cowboy hats for a trip to the Calgary Stampede during their tour of North America on July 8, 2011, in Calgary, Canada. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)
Kate went with this festive selection during a ride on an open-top vehicle, shaped like a traditional canoe, on day six of the royal couple’s Diamond Jubilee tour of the Far East on September 16, 2012, in Honiara, Guadalcanal Island, Solomon Islands. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)
Kate went floral while visiting students at the Nauti Primary School in Funafuti on Sept. 18, 2012. Nearly half the population of 10,500 turned out to greet her and Prince William. (Photo by Tony Prcevich/AFP/Getty Images)
A jolly, double-hatted moment during a visit with the queen in Nottingham, England, on June 13, 2012. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)
This girl is on fire! No, wait, it’s just her hat. This one came on Will and Kate’s first overseas tour as a married couple, arriving at Parliament Hill for Canada Day Celebrations on July 1, 2011, in Ottawa, Canada. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Holiday hats! Will and Kate join Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for Christmas Day church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018, in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
Last but certainly not least, a great hat and a really great dog. Kate presents a sprig of shamrock to an Irish Wolfhound named Domhnall (he’s the mascot of the Irish Guards) during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Cavalry Barracks on March 17, 2018, in Hounslow, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

More About

Style
best readers and reading glasses to buy best readers and reading glasses to buy
January 7, 2022

Refresh Your Look with a New Pair of Stylish and Sturdy Readers

Remember your grandfather’s reading glasses? They were huge and bulky, possibly hung from his neck on a lanyard. Well, thankfully reading glasses have come a long way since then. First, they are now referred to simply as readers. And there are now a ton of incredibly chic options to choose from and plenty of ways to […]
January 7, 2022

7 Pairs of Rain and Snow Boots That Are Both Fashionable and Functional

For better or for worse, the cold weather is here — those folks who were stuck on I-95 certainly know it! So, you’ll want to be prepared! That means packing up your fall jackets and whipping out your winter outfits. It also means putting away your sneakers and investing in a pair of sturdy weather-ready […]
Anthropologie Sale Anthropologie Sale
January 5, 2022

Anthropologie’s Biggest Sale of the Year Has Everything You Need for a Cozy Quarantine

If you’re anything like us, you’re well aware of the fact that Anthropologie doesn’t have big sales too often. So, when they do, we jump. And you should, too.  Right now, Anthro is having a massive sale, with up to 75 percent off certain items. You’ll find loads of clothing, home goods, and accessories at […]