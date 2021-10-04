Share

Denim jackets are anything but basic — and these picks prove it.

Denim jackets are a classic staple in American fashion (they’re only slightly less iconic than their denim jeans counterpart). And these transitional toppers are a particularly useful addition to your fall jacket collection. When the temps start to drop ever so slightly and the leaves start to twirl, reaching for a denim jacket is almost automatic. That’s because they’re neutral enough to pair with any colors you might already be wearing, plus they’re thick enough to keep chills at bay.

And every year, designers make denim jackets that fit with the season’s trends, so there’s always a new style to consider. Maybe you already have your favorite go-to jean jacket, but you want to add another to the mix. Or perhaps you never felt like denim jackets were a match for your fashion aesthetic. We’re here to let you know that no matter your taste or style, there’s an option out there that will work for you.

From trusted American denim brands like Gap, Levi’s, and J.Crew to trendy brands L’agence and Free People, there are so many jean jacket options, colors, and styles available to fit a diverse array of palates.

Below, we compiled a list of our 13 favorite denim jackets, from oversized and embellished to cropped, colored, and distressed.

Shop the Best Jean Jackets

Cropped Distressed Denim Jacket by Joe’s Jeans If you like the idea of ripped denim but aren’t sure how to wear it, then this on-trend trucker jacket by Joe’s Jean’s is perfect for you. It features a hint of distressed detailing on the collar, sleeve, and pockets. Buy Here

Stretch Icon Denim Jacket with Washwell by Gap Gap is always a go-to for denim. This dark indigo jacket is stretchy (hello, comfort!) and uses responsibly sourced materials from the brand’s Washwell program, so you can feel good about wearing it! Buy Here

Janelle Slim-Fit Raw Denim Jacket by L’agence

Who says your jean jacket has to be blue? This black denim option by L’agence is a modern take on the classic denim jacket and will work wonders in your wardrobe (because it will pair with everything). Buy Here

Crop Raw Hem Utility Jacket by Levi’s

We all love Levi’s jeans, but this American staple also designs incredible jackets, tees, and sweatshirts. The brand’s denim utility jacket in olive green is the perfect new neutral to add to your wardrobe this fall. Plus, the green looks amazing with jeans (that is — if the Canadian tuxedo look is not your vibe). Buy Here

Plus Size Destructed Puff Sleeve Denim Jacket by No Boundaries Puff sleeves aren’t going anywhere anytime soon — and this adorable denim jacket from Walmart’s No Boundaries line proves it. Oh, and you can score this trendy stunner for less than $20, so what’s not to love? Buy Here

Men’s Rigid Denim Jacket by J.Crew Guys, listen up: If you don’t already have a dark wash denim jacket in your closet, you need one. J.Crew’s classic denim jacket is the perfect place to start. Wear a hoodie underneath it for a casually elevated look on your next night out. Buy Here

Casual Hooded Denim Jacket by Made by Olivia Save room in your closet with this two-in-one denim jacket-sweatshirt combo. For less than $40, you’ll get the casual, comfy feeling of wearing a sweatshirt, but the added cool factor of wearing a denim jacket — all in one convenient piece. Buy Here

Oversized Denim Jacket with Embroidered Pearls by Kedera Add some glitz to your denim topper with this option from Amazon that features sewn on pearls around the shoulders, neckline, and two front pockets. Buy Here

Ryan Combo Denim Jacket by Jonathan Simkhai Shearling plus denim equals a luxurious (and on-trend) combination. Jonathan Simkhai’s combo jacket fits that description. Plus, it features vertical lines that draw the eye up and down for an elongating effect. Buy Here

Rumors Denim Jacket by Free People Free People’s denim jackets are constantly selling out. That’s because they fit amazing, have flattering lines, and are made with 100 percent cotton (so they’re super soft and don’t feel rigid). Trust us — you’ll constantly be reaching for this one. Buy Here

Belted Denim Jacket by Gap Factory Show off your curves in this oversized denim jacket by Gap Factory with a belt around the waist. With a robe-like shape, this is the perfect piece to reach for when you’re taking the dog out for a stroll around the block (and don’t feel like taking off your pajama top). Buy Here

Elongated Denim Jacket by Chico’s Chico’s elongating denim topper works just as well for a quick trip to the store as it does for an office outfit. Wear it with skinny black pants and your favorite silk blouse for a professional (yet easygoing) look. Buy Here