Expert Advice on How To Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe With 5 On-Trend Items

Share

Style expert Monica Awe-Etuk shares the easy, breezy accents that will breathe new life into your closet this season.

With summer swinging in, now’s the perfect time to inject some vacay vibes into your closet, even if you’re not packing your bags to head anywhere tropical just yet. After all, the start of a new season is always the perfect excuse to have some fun with fashion. But it can be overwhelming trying to decide which trendy pieces will mix and match with the items you already have and love to wear…without breaking the bank.

That’s why we called in an expert. Monica Awe-Etuk, whose as energetic about fashion as she is about helping women feel good in the clothes they wear, has been blogging about style trends for the last decade.

“I love classic pieces, but I like to give them a modern twist by pairing them with pieces that are on-trend or styling them in a way where it doesn’t look like, ‘Oh wow, you’ve had that in your closet for years,'” says Awe-Etuk. “I always recommend that people buy classics — your tailored trousers or shorts, your blazers, your tank tops — but then mix them up to make them now.”

So how can we make the go-to’s in our closet feel now this summer? Below, the Atlanta-based fashionista (and mother of two) shares the clothing, shoes, and accessories she’s already added to her closet and thinks everyone else should, too.

Raffia Bags

Summer 2022 is all about straw or raffia bags in all shapes and sizes. “Raffia bags are synonymous with warm weather and that relaxed, casual chic mood of summer,” says Awe-Etuk. “It’s a great piece to have, whether you prefer yours in a day bag, clutch, or tote style.”

The texture also makes them super practical. “Whether you’re traveling or going to the beach or pool, raffia bags are less likely to get damaged than leather.”

Switching up your accessories is one of the quickest ways to give your tried-and-true outfits a little pizazz. “You can wear your accessories with multiple outfits so you really get your cost per wear,” says Awe-Etuk. “I personally believe in investing in great accessories because they’ll always elevate whatever you’re wearing it with, even if you’re wearing a very inexpensive outfit.”

Caterina Bertini Straw Tote Bag Shopbop Reach for this little stunner made with real leather trim on lazy days bopping around the farmer’s market or on date night. This elegant straw tote is on the smaller side so you won’t feel weighed down as you tote around your pared down essentials. Just don’t forget to toss in your SPF. Buy Here

BTB Los Angeles Raffia Tote Nordstrom Make a splashy statement on your next trip to the beach or pool with this adorable tote that knows a thing (or three) about what summer’s really meant for. Sunrise, suntan, sunset…repeat. Buy Here

Freie Liebe Straw Clutch Amazon We found this simple raffia clutch on Amazon, and it comes in seven gorgeous colors. Awe-Etuk would approve of the bright watermelon green shade, fuschia, Mykonos blue, or canary yellow to add some pop to an outfit. If neutrals are more your speed, they’ve got a beige, too. And if you can’t decide which color to go with, don’t stress! These each cost less than $20. Buy Here

High-Rise Tailored Shorts

While low-rise cuts are reluctantly making their way back into the mainstream, a crisp pair of high-rise tailored shorts is a more comfortable staple that’ll work wonders with the basics you already have.

“You can do so much with a tailored pair of shorts and wear them in so many different ways,” says Awe-Etuk. “You can add a tee, tank top, or even a bikini top, and they easily transition from day to night. They also look really great with platforms, flats, and sneakers and help make you look put together, even when you’re wearing more of a relaxed look.”

Awe-Etuk relies on them for staying cool while looking put together. “I’ve been stocking up on them and I’ll continue to stock up on them because they’re great on days when it’s hot outside and you don’t want to be bothered with your fashion, but you still want to look put together.”

It doesn’t matter which fabric you opt for — linen, denim, cotton, or leather. “It’s all about the silhouette,” says Awe-Etuk.

Can you rock them at work? “As long as they’re in that Bermuda length about two inches above the knee, why not?” she says.

M.M.La Fleur Caitlin Short M.M. LaFleur M.M. LaFleur is one of Monica’s go-to’s for tailored shorts (Katie happens to love the brand as well). “I stocked up on their shorts and love them. I actually wore them into the winter,” she says. The brand’s Caitlin shorts come in seven different colors and feature just the right amount of comfortable stretch. Cuff the hem if you prefer a shorter length, or ask a tailor to take advantage of the extra hem allowance included if you need a little more coverage. Buy Here

Gap High Rise Linen Blend Pleated Shorts Gap Add a pop of color to your look with Gap’s lightweight linen shorts. The high-rise cut sits comfortably at your waist and they’re so breezy it’ll feel like you’re wearing workout shorts even when you aren’t. These also come in neutral colors (off-white, tan, and black) and they’re all currently on sale! Buy Here

J.Crew High Rise Paddle Short J.Crew Who doesn’t cheer for an elastic waistband? J.Crew’s high rise paddle shorts are perfect to throw on over a bathing suit, but you can also dress them up by tucking in a chambray blouse or pairing them with a trusted tee and colorful blazer combo. Buy Here

Platform Sandals

When it comes to sandals, platforms are in. “Go for everything and anything with an elevated heel,” says Awe-Etuk. While classic flat sandals will never go out of style, fashion designers are adding height to their designs with thicker, lug soles this season. “It’s one of those trends that’s not going anywhere because it’s also comfortable,” says Awe-Etuk. “And women want to be comfortable more than anything, so it’s a good mix of comfort meets fashion.”

Can you wear platforms with any outfit? “Absolutely — they’re just as versatile as any other heel, that’s the beauty of a platform! I have some that are six-and-a-half inches high that I’ll wear with denim or with dresses to dress them up.” Platform sandals even work with shorts and a tee, especially if you pair the duo with a fun blazer.

Sam Edelman Ariane Platform Sandal Nordstrom Sam Edelman’s become known for their super comfortable shoes and this modest one-inch platform slide is no exception. With the low heel height, these platforms will add some fun to your summer workwear looks, but they’ll also look amazing peeking out of a maxi dress on a weekend stroll. (P.S. They’re also on sale at Nordstrom right now!) Buy Here

Aerosoles Cosmos Heel Aerosoles Instead of reaching for those black heels you’ve worn too many times to count, get trendy by rocking these stunning (and comfortable) platform heels by Aerosoles. While the heel measures in at two-and-a-half inches, the one-inch platform makes it feel like you’re barely walking around in heels. Buy Here

Marc Fisher Steel Sandal DSW Two trends in one? Yes, please! These raffia platform sandals tie at the ankle for support and practically scream summer. Pair them with any look — from your go-to white jeans and favorite floral blouse, to a long printed maxi dress and gold jewelry — and wait for the compliments to roll in. Buy Here

Statement Sunnies

Yes, you can still rock those old Ray-Bans. But add a more distinguished style that’ll punch up your outfits to your collection. “With your sunglasses, you want pieces that make a statement,” says Awe-Etuk. “Oversized styles are still very much on-trend. Whether they’re a cat-eye style with a gold rim or they’re off-white or black, they have to be oversized and different somehow. You don’t want to look for your everyday, casual, ‘seen it a million times,’ regular frames. You want something that stands out.”

If you always wear black or tortoise shades, try out a new color for summer. “You can’t go wrong with a pair in color — white, pink, whatever color you’re feeling,” says Awe-Etuk.

FEISEDY White Chunky Sunglasses Amazon Oversized? Check. White? Check. These square-style sunnies are a welcome departure from classic black and will cost you less than that Aperol spritz you’re eyeing on the cocktail menu. Buy Here

Quay Nightfall Sunglasses Quay If you’re interested in trying out some colored shades, take the plunge with these futuristic Quay Nightfall sunglasses. Sport these with a breezy white maxi dress or your favorite linen button down and denim shorts for a more entertaining spin on a classic summer outfit. Buy Here

Le Specs X Missoma Orion Ridge Sunglasses Shopbop The metallic detailing on these sleek rectangular frames will add sophistication to any look, whether you’re hanging poolside, setting up a dreamy outdoor tablescape, or simply gardening. Plus, the burgundy shade will pair perfectly with any neutral outfit. Buy Here

Breezy Maxi Dresses

If you think maxi dresses look frumpy, it’s time to reconsider them. “Maxi dresses are a go-to for me, especially when it’s really hot,” says Awe-Etuk. “The whole idea with maxi dresses is that you want an item that’s comfortable but that you can still dress up and look put together in. You definitely don’t want one that’s going to wear you. You want to wear the dress, so look for a style that suits you best.”

Whichever style you go with — from a smocked floral frock to a basic black jersey dress — the key is to accessorize. “Accessories in gold are always a great way to elevate an item. I’m a fan of wearing maxi dresses with a great pair of gold hoops or other statement earrings, keeping my chest bare if I’m wearing something large on my ears, and carrying a shawl for when it gets a little cooler at night.”

English Factory Colorblock Tiered Maxi Dress Nordstrom Ruffle up your dress collection by adding in this gorgeous color blocked maxi dress by English Factory. The sweetheart neckline, flutter sleeves, and breezy silhouette will make a statement wherever you decide to wear it. Buy Here

J.Crew Broken-in Jersey Tiered Maxi Dress J.Crew What’s softer than jersey cotton? J.Crew’s Broken-in jersey dress comes with a removable belt to cinch in your waist and its thicker, flattering straps help give you a little extra coverage. Top this frock off with a jean jacket or oversized button-up and you’ll be good to go for relaxed and fancy outings alike. Buy Here