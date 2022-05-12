You’ll Want to Pile on These Summer Accessories That Cost Less Than $100

Share

Sunglasses and hats included.

Sunny days are ahead, and if you’re anything like us, you’re ready to break out your summer wardrobe, find out what the latest trends are, and begin to incorporate them into your day-to-day outfits. Buying new clothes gets expensive real quick, though, so that’s why opting for a few new accessories can make all the difference. Some might argue that accessories make the outfit anyway!

Hats, bags, and sunglasses are obvious summer accessories, and they tend to be cheaper than fine jewelry. Sun hats keep you safe from the sun’s rays and add some more interest to an outfit, sunglasses protect your eyes, and you can stow both of those accessories in a large tote.

Whether you’ll be spending time at the beach and need accessories that can withstand sun and sand or you plan on basking in the glorious chill of air conditioning, these accessories will ensure each of your ensembles are both unique and stylish. From our favorite straw hats to funky shades, here’s what we’re going to don this summer. Oh, and, they all cost less than $100.

The Best Summer Accessories Under $100

Loeffler Randall Gingham Bucket Hat Bucket hats are all the rage right now, and although they may feel juvenile at first, they’re actually extremely stylish and comfortable. They can easily cover up a bad hair day while protecting your eyes from the sun, and this gingham pattern adds some visual interest to a jeans and T-shirt outfit. buy here

Chloé 59mm Gradient Square Sunglasses Chloé? For under $100? Your eyes are not deceiving you. These chic sunglasses offer 100 percent UV protection, and they are a classic enough frame to wear for years to come. We love the slightly angular shape that looks amazing on all face shapes. buy here

Twig & Arrow Gingham Satchel Go from the beach to the farmers market seamlessly with this roomy tote bag. The wooden handles add a bohemian touch to the bag, and the roomy interior can hold just about anything you’d need — including a beach towel, water bottle, and your wallet. buy here

Madewell Chunky Straw Panama Hat Panama hats can sometimes lean safari-inspired, but this one is beachy-chic. Because it’s made of straw, the hat will keep its shape and not flop down over your eyes over time. It comes in two colors, a deeper caramel tone and a lighter straw option. buy here

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Forget carrying a huge purse around all day in the hot weather — opt for something that leaves you hands-free! A belt bag, like this one from lululemon, will keep your necessities organized and save you from having to tote around a huge bag when you’re out and about on vacation or running errands. buy here

Outdoor Voices Doing Things Bag Hit the tennis courts in this slim backpack that’s deep enough to hold your racket. It’s made from a waterproof material that will keep your belongings dry during sudden summer storms, and it can be converted from a backpack to a tote in seconds. buy here

Gorjana Lou Huggies A solid pair of gold hoops will last you a lifetime, and a chunky shape modernizes this pair. They hinge in the middle for a seamless look, meaning you won’t be poked by any annoying posts or earring backs. Plus, they’re plated with 18k gold, so they won’t leave your ears green. buy here

FenBen Straw Bag Crossbody bags aren’t only easier to carry, but they’re adorable with pretty much any outfit. This straw bag holds its shape without feeling too stiff, and the inner lining ensures that your belongings aren’t falling out of any cracks or holes in the weave. buy here

Cadiz Hand-Knotted Rope Tote Consider this the most perfect summer bag out there. It’s made from hand-knotted rope, bringing in tons of texture and craftsmanship into the bag. Thankfully, the knots are tight enough that your belongings won’t fall through (within reason — maybe don’t let your AirPods float in there sans case). It comes in six different colors, so you can choose to opt for a bright hue like red or go more neutral with black or beige. buy here

Le Specs Air Heart 51mm Sunglasses A slight cat-eye shape to these square glasses makes them extra chic. We love the contrast between the black lenses and brown frames, and the lenses offer 100 percent UV protection. Throw them on with any outfit for a touch of Old Hollywood glamour that also protects your eyes. buy here

Sterling Forever Layered Necklace Layering necklaces can be a pain — you have to know what looks good together, ensure they don’t tangle, and continually check to make sure they don’t end up tied together somehow at the end of the day. This layered set takes all the guesswork out of pairing necklaces together, and one small clasp in the back means you won’t be fiddling with multiple all day. buy here

Everlane Baseball Cap A fun gingham twist on the classic baseball hat, this lavender and white number is cute for days when your hair just isn’t cooperating. Not only will it shield your face and eyes from the sun, but it will add pattern to a plain outfit. Checks not your style? You can also opt for one of the four neutral tones this hat comes in. buy here