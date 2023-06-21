Rummage Through Our Editors’ Summer Wardrobe Essentials

Share

These must-have clothes and accessories will guarantee an easy breezy, worry-free vacation.

Spring cleaning has nothing on June, the time of year to unearth your summer clothes that have been gathering dust from the back of your closet since Labor Day 2022. You’ll find that while plenty of pieces have stood the test of time, others might feel off. Maybe you discover a hole in the bottom of your favorite beach bag, remember that you hated last year’s swim coverup, or realize you somehow lost your favorite pair of shorts. Whatever the case may be, the beginning of summer marks a sudden realization of gaps in your closet that need to be filled.

Before you erratically place some online orders for under-researched purchases that will fit funny — the material will irritate your skin, that dress has fake pockets, or you’ll realize too late that those jean shorts are too short — we have a better idea. In the spirit of saving you some time and grief, we rummaged through the figurative Katie Couric Media closet to compile a list of our editors’ must-have summer essentials.

We tapped our in-house experts for the summer clothing and accessories they’d typically gush about to a friend. But we’re all friends here, right? Shop our suggestions from the slinkiest slip dress to the perfect customizable tote. And if you’re looking for comfy summer shoes, you’re in the right place, too. See our staff’s summer style below, and when you’re done, catch up on 2023’s summer fashion trends.

Lisa Says Gah! Sofia Slip Dress Lisa Says Gah! “When it comes to curating my wardrobe, I tend to stick to the basics: Lots of black and white, neutrals, and easy-to-style pieces. But, there is something I simply cannot resist about a quirky print. This dress is printed with colorful oysters, sardines, and olives (the print is aptly called “tapas”), and it’s everything I could ever want in a summer dress. Lightweight fabric and a loose silhouette will keep me cool on the sweatiest of days, and I see myself styling this with everything from sneakers to sandals this season, and I’ll be layering a turtleneck and tights beneath it once temps drop.” — Katie Pittman, Commerce Editor $148 at LSG!

Free People Boyfriend Weave Shirt Free People “As a certified cold-weather lover, I hate sweating through synthetic, constricting fabrics (polyester is more of a winter material for me). So when it comes to summer, I stick to a simple formula: I pair an oversized top with structured shorts. And I prefer a natural material like linen or cotton that gives me some much-needed breathing room and feels extra soothing when I’m too hot for something skintight. This linen button down from Free People is just what I need to keep cool while looking put together.” — Diana Valenzuela, Editorial Assistant $114 at Free People

Chaco Z1 Sandals Chaco “After eyeing them for years, I finally bit the bullet and got a pair of Chaco sandals. I designed my own pair so that I could choose what colors they were (I went with mustard, evergreen, and sky blue if you were curious), mainly because I was overwhelmed by the premade options available on the site. After receiving them in the mail, I’ve hardly taken them off my feet. The straps are totally adjustable and keep your feet secure without discomfort, and the comfortable soles have high arches for extra support. Tens all around!” — Katie Pittman, Commerce Editor $130 at Chaco

MIA Lunna Platform Sandals Nordstrom “After years of hard wear, I finally had to replace my beloved MIA Ellen sandals for this coming season. I went with the Lunnas, which are identical but have a more flexible sole for improved walking comfort and a slightly bolder appearance. Otherwise, they have the same well-cushioned sole that feels heavenly under your feet — seriously, I could wear these for miles of walking in New York City — and even though the uppers are synthetic leather, they’re lined with a suede-like material that’s soft and forgiving on the ankles. These perfectly bridge the gap between casual and dressed up, and they look amazing with the majority of my summer closet, from sundresses to white jeans and flowy pants. DSW and Zappos have them at the best price, but Nordstrom has a wider selection of colors and sizes. Happy shopping!” — Ciara Hopkinson, Marketplace Associate $40 at Nordstrom

Nike Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LV8 Nike “Call me basic, but as soon as the Air Force Ones became popular among the youths I went out and bought a pair (which probably means I missed the boat on being a sneaker influencer, but whatever). They’re the comfiest sneakers I have ever worn. I feel like I could run a marathon in these shoes (just kidding — I could never run a marathon). Even though they’re popular with the teenage crowd, they’re subtle enough that people of any age can wear them. You don’t have to break them in — through some sort of Nike witchcraft, they immediately mold to your feet. For summer, I bought this cool new pair: They’re off-white with fancy laces and some fun, subtle diamond details that the classics don’t have. I wore these on the subway and a Gen-Zer said to me, “Oh, you got the diamond tips? Bet.” I don’t even know what this means, but Urban Dictionary tells me it’s positive. It was one of the greatest moments of my life thus far.” — Emily Pinto, Senior Producer and Creative Director $120 at Nike

EBY Only Bra EBY “It might sound like a random summer essential, but hear me out — what’s worse than feeling sucked into an underwire contraption that you’re also sweating through? Not everyone can go braless in the summer, and EBY’s Only Bra is the next best thing to freedom. It’s supportive without any wires and super comfortable. You might even forget you’re wearing it.” – Sara Levine, Newsletter Editor $64 at EBY

Pitusa Inca Sun Dress Shopbop “I discovered the Pitusa pool cover-ups a few years ago, and have added one to my collection each summer since. They come in great colors and styles: maxi, short, short sleeve, and sleeveless. Plus, the gauze material is perfect for super hot summer days. I currently own the neon orange and the electric blue, but I’ll be adding this classic black maxi version to my collection this year.” — Sara Sajadi, Head of Marketing $96 at Shopbop

L.L. Bean Zip Top Boat and Tote L.L. Bean “This L.L. Bean has to be what inspired the term “carry-all.” Having grown up five minutes from the original L.L. Bean store, I’ve seen many of these totes come, but not many of them go: They’re nearly indestructible. As a kid, I used them as soccer bags, tennis bags, picnic bags, and for stashing immense amounts of LEGOs. As an adult, I’ve used them as diaper bags, pool bags, kids sports bags, and for stashing immense amounts of LEGOs. Plus, I’ve even used them as actual boat bags. And if you’re really cool, you can get them embroidered with a quirky phrase and become Insta-famous.” — Matthew Sobocinski, Senior Producer $45 at L.L. Bean

Birkenstock Gizeh Birkenstock “My peers have flocked to the Birkenstock Arizona style as their sandal of choice. But being the little contrarian I am, I’ve fallen in love with the Gizeh as a subversive option for my toss-on summer shoe. Going to grab groceries? Summer beach day? Heading to the office? The Gizeh always has my feet covered.” — Sam Vastis, Senior Associate, Account Management $130 at Birkenstock

Just Black Summer Favorite Light Wash Denim Shorts Lulus “I adore a good pair of shorts, but I can be a bit picky. My love for denim hot pants peaked at age 19 and I haven’t been a super short-short girlie since. That said, knee-length shorts send me into fever dreams of the Old Navy Bermuda shorts campaign of my childhood. I cherish the middle ground of slightly long line shorts that are comfy but won’t result in weird tan lines. That’s why I love this breathable, 100 percent cotton pair that strikes the perfect balance between ‘up for anything this summer’ and ‘let’s be a little bit realistic.’ — Diana Valenzuela, Editorial Assistant $45 at Lulus

Crazy Creek Chair REI “When you’re stuck in NYC for the summer, you have to ‘find your beach’ wherever you can get it. 😅 Luckily, there are plenty of green spaces near the Hudson or East River, so you can get creative with your summer sesh setup. That’s where this Crazy Creek chair comes in. It’s foldable, lightweight, and comfortable, which makes it super easy to carry around the city. This bad boy will elevate your average blanket on the grass set up — and you can eat, drink, and read (!) without your arms getting tired (we’ve all been there) or getting cramps in your back or legs from trying to sit up straight.” — Julia Lewis, Producer $60 at REI

J-Slips Hawaiian Jesus Sandals Amazon “A few years back, my parents took a trip to Hawaii and brought me back a pair of rubber Jesus sandals. I’ve worn them every summer since. I know what you’re thinking, but let me make my case: They’re perfect for the beach — waterproof, durable, easy to clean — and they look great with pretty much any summer outfit, from jeans to a maxi dress. Plus, they’re so damn comfortable. I’ve gotten a ton of compliments, and a few people have asked me where they’re from, to which I reply: ‘A gas station in Oahu, apparently.’ But they’re also available on Amazon, for real cheap.” — Rachel Uda, Senior Writer $15 at Amazon

megababe Thigh Rescue Anti-Friction Stick megababe “My thighs are BFFs — which is usually cute, but the absolute worst when it’s 85 degrees outside. Enter megababe’s anti-friction stick. After trying out all of the internet ‘hacks’ on ways to get my thighs to stop chafing during hot and humid summers, I’ve finally found the one product that works. A few swipes of this superstar stick on my thighs in the morning and I say ‘so long’ to chafing all day. Yep, all day. Plus, megababe products are vegan; never tested on animals; and free of talc, aluminum, parabens, phthalates, and sulfates. Pop one in your beach bag, your backpack, and your purse.” — Meredith Struewing, Social Media Producer $14 at megababe

Tory Burch Eleanor Heeled Sandals Tory Burch “Sandals with a block heel are my go-to summer footwear — whether it’s to a brunch, bridal shower, or even the office. These have the perfect heel height, at a little over two inches, and have a little cushion so I can walk around all day without having to switch shoes. The gold accent adds a little unexpected touch, which I love.” — Sara Levine, Newsletter Editor $348 at Tory Burch