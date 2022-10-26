11 Wardrobe Basics To Build Your Dream Closet for Under $100

Share

It’s all about having a good foundation.

Capsule wardrobes, building a foundation, closet purges, and other buzzy fashion terms all have one thing in common: Ensuring you have your wardrobe basics sorted out. Yes, jeans and a T-shirt are inarguable items to have, but how do you know when you have enough staples? We have some suggestions to consider adding.

There’s no one-size-fits-all equation for having the wardrobe of your dreams, otherwise, everyone would be walking down the street like a character from Brave New World. Not everyone loves the same basics, either, so a must-have denim jacket for one may be a no-go for someone else. But having a few pieces that can be worn in a myriad of ways makes getting dressed easier. Picking out an outfit in the morning is a way to express your creativity and mood, but no matter how many accessories you pile on or colors you mix, you likely started with something simple as a foundation to build on.

Some of us are minimalists who prefer a Steve Jobs-esque wardrobe of solely black turtlenecks and jeans, while others prefer donning their favorite vintage pieces or styling bold patterns that look straight off the runway — but no matter how you describe your personal style, it all starts with some easy-to-wear basics.

If you want to upgrade your essential pieces without having to pay an arm and a leg, here are our favorites that you can shop for under $100.

Women’s Wardrobe Basics Under $100

Black Wide-Leg Trousers Amazon Black trousers can work wonders: They’re great for dressy events, can be worn casually with sneakers, or provide the base of a night out outfit when elevated with evening accessories. This particular pair can do it all, and you can shop it at Amazon. $39 on amazon

Kut from the Kloth Denim Jacket Nordstrom No matter how you style it (full-on Canadian Tuxedo or something a bit more rock n’ roll), a denim jacket is a timeless wardrobe staple that only gets better with age. Wear it around your shoulders for a preppy look, tie it around your waist for something casual, or wear it unbuttoned with a T-shirt under to channel your inner Meghan Markle. $79 at nordstrom

TenTree Highline Wool Turtleneck Sweater TenTree Do you automatically start to itch when you think of putting on a wool sweater? We promise this one is different. Made from a blend of cotton and responsibly sourced wool, it’s soft without the scratchy feeling that some sweaters have. Ribbed detailing at the sleeves, hem, and neck elevate the otherwise plain top, and it comes in nine stunning colors. $88 at tentree

Everlane Way-High Jean Everlane A solid, true-blue jean will go with most everything in your wardrobe, from sweaters to T-shirts. Straight leg fits won’t go out of style, and they’re a good compromise between a skinny and bootcut pant. This pair from Everlane has a bit of stretch for comfort, but looks structured like your favorite vintage pair. If you have trouble with the waist of your jeans gaping in the back, this comes in both regular and curvy cuts. $98 at everlane

For Days Classic Button-Down For Days Finding a button-down shirt that’s not too sheer, not too scratchy, and just oversized enough is a Goldilocks endeavor. We’re partial to this top from For Days that’s inspired by menswear, made from a soft (but not see through) fabric, and is cut in a boxy silhouette, but not so wide that you’re swimming in it. The cherry on top? It’s also sustainably made. $88 at for days

Gap Faux Leather Jacket Gap If you prefer to go vegan in all aspects of your life, pting for a faux leather jacket is both better for the animals and your wallet. This one is buttery soft like the real thing, and miraculously, can be thrown in the washer if it gets dirty. If you don’t mind splurging, consider this genuine leather option from Quince, which will only get softer with age. $60 at gap

J.Crew Classic T-Shirt J.Crew If your favorite T-shirt is looking misshapen around the neck, it’s time for an upgrade. This one from crowd-favorite J.Crew was actually based on a shirt the designer found at a thrift store. Set out to recreate that soft, lived-in feel and fit, this shirt was born. $30 at j.crew

Kiyonna Whimsy Wrap Dress Nordstrom We all know that a little black dress is a must, but that doesn’t mean you have to settle for a plain sheath if you prefer something jazzier. A ruffled hem adds texture to the simple dress, while the wrap silhouette is flattering on all body types. $98 at nordstrom

Hush Puppies Chelsea Boot DSW Combining a rugged sole with a sleek upper, the classic Chelsea boot is a staple you’ll probably wear endlessly. The elastic sides on the boot make them easy to slip on and off, and the slight heel makes you a bit taller without compromising comfort. These ones ring in at just under $100, but they’re made from genuine leather that will last a lifetime. $99 at dsw

ABLE Emmy Sneakers ABLE Katie loves her Emmy sneakers, so much so that she considers them a wardrobe essential. They’re handmade in Portugal from Napa and haircalf leather and have removable sock inserts that are basically washable insoles (so you can go sockless without getting sweaty feet). $88 at able