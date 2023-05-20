Which Summer Style Trends Should You Grab — or Skip? Katie Gets Advice From an Expert

Share

From cut out dresses to denim maxi skirts, discover how to make these latest trends your own.

It’s 80 degrees in NYC, which means summer is only a few weeks away. As usual, a new season brings another opportunity to revamp my closet, but I need some advice on how to spice up my warm-weather wardrobe. I don’t want to look like my daughters, but I would like to up the cool factor.

I see so many styles making a comeback that I just don’t know how to wear them — should I even wear them at all? Why are long denim skirts back? Can women my age wear cut-out dresses? I turned to bonafide fashionista Freya Drohan for answers to my burning questions about this season’s fashion trends.

A Dublin native, Drohan is The Daily Front Row’s fashion director, so she oversees digital industry and news coverage. Plus, she organizes luxury fashion market content for various print brands: She’s written for ELLE, Cosmopolitan, CNN Underscored, Fashionista.com, Daily Mail, AOL/Yahoo, Coveteur.com, Milk Makeup, Triathlete, Lonely Planet, the Irish Independent, Image Magazine, Irish Tatler, and the Irish Times. In other words, she knows her stuff. So if you, too, have some sartorial confusion, look no further: Here’s everything you need to know about giving your closet a little oomph.

Katie Couric: Let’s talk Mary Janes. Are they really in? What kind should I buy?

Drohan: The good thing about Mary Janes is that they’re comfortable and they look chic, but if you’re on the fence, I don’t think you need to spend a ton on this trend. That way, if you’re like me and you destroy your shoes with too much running around, you won’t feel guilty, either.

I think that Charles and Keith, Sam Edelman, and Everlane have really good options. For me, the black ones remind me a little bit too much of grade school, so I go for more of an interesting fabric or color choice. I really like denim ones as well, and I also like to pair them with something like a maxi skirt. That way, they’re just peeking out from underneath and it’s not too much of a schoolgirl throwback.

Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flats Sam Edelman $130 at Sam Edelman

Next up: Long denim skirts. I remember wearing them when I was in eighth grade, but are they really back in style?

I know. The 90s have everyone in a chokehold right now, but even if you remember this trend the first time around, I think it still works on everyone. I love to wear long denim skirts with a white, oversized, androgynous dress shirt: Roll up the cuffs, add some chunky jewelry, and unbutton it enough to show your neckline. I think the key to this look is a great belt to anchor it — it draws the eyes to the narrowest part of the waist and it’s very flattering. You can also pair the skirt with a white tank top and a longline black blazer. Very effortless, very elegant. What’s not to like?

Nila Long Denim Skirt Reformation $168 at Reformation

The Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt in Springy Stripe Madewell $88 at Madewell

Dresses with cutouts — honey, I’m 66 years old. Let’s get real.

I know what you mean — this style isn’t one for the fainthearted, but I think you can nod to it without sacrificing your modesty altogether. A very simple cutout variation is a keyhole neckline — which works on women of so many different ages.

In the same vein, the sheer fabric trend might seem like a bit much but you can do a nod to it without giving everything away, so to speak. A really nice billowing sleeve or a sheer chiffon maxi skirt with a slip underneath won’t make you feel like you’re totally exposed.

Beautiful Praise White and Gold Floral Print Cutout Maxi Dress Lulus $82 at Lulus

The good news: Blazers are back. I love blazers, so which ones should I check out?

I mean, who doesn’t love a blazer? It makes you look like you tried even when you didn’t. When it comes to blazers, I lean toward Tess McGill in Working Girl: I want 80s Wall Street, power shoulders, boxy cuts, and retro pinstripes. I want it all.

The Linen Oversized Blazer Everlane $198 at Everlane

I’m really in the market for a White Lotus-y sundress. What should I do?

The elephant in the room is that I’m actually dressed like Tanya right now. But in general, anything that brings Italy to mind is an ideal print for the White Lotus look — think lemons, strawberries, or a print that’s even more whimsical and fun. I also think you can’t go wrong with ruffles or stripes. And linen is very Italian — just let me know if I can come with you on a trip.

ASOS DESIGN viscose sweetheart neck slit front midi dress in lemon print ASOS $52 at ASOS

I’m also in the market for more pretty, summery sundresses in general.

OK, so this is my cheapskate hack for you: I’m not even buying any new sundresses, I’m just going to the craft store or Etsy, and I’m buying rosettes — as many as I can find. You just pin them on and you feel like you have a brand-new dress. The easiest, cheapest way to jazz up your summer dresses; this one’s really sparkly and fun.

When it comes to sunglasses, should I be opting for Jackie O, The Matrix…

I think that people are always going to be in two categories when it comes to sunglasses: Very adventurous or sticking to what they know. I’m personally in the latter category. I have an oval-shaped face, so I’m always going to look for a shape that goes up and out. It’s more flattering for me.

But if you’re interested in the trend-driven category, neon shades are really big at the moment and try experimenting with something sporty and oversized. I’ve also seen these ones that are kind of shaped like big bubbles. I won’t be doing them, but more power to you if you want to.

Kate Spade Round Sunglasses Nordstrom $120 at Nordstrom

Last but not least, I bought myself a pair of white cowboy boots in Austin. I think they’re really cute, but what do I wear ’em with?

OK Katie, I love this adventure for you. When it comes to anything that could be in the costume category — I very much count cowboy boots and cowboy hats in that category — I think you should avoid going too referential or too literal. Instead, mix it with a different genre; I’d probably go for something more bohemian. Think a really feminine prairie dress or a beautiful, flowing kimono: Think Stevie Nicks goes to the ranch. Because to me, if you go for anything denim or Western-inspired, it’s just going to be a little too on the nose.