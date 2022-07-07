Get the Most Out of Summer With These Sunny Essentials From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Share

Stock up your cart with warm weather accessories.

Summer is hardly halfway through, but we’re already dreading the thought of pulling out our winter sweaters, boots, and coats — which is why we’re focusing on the positive and relishing every second of summer. Maybe you’re looking forward to soaking up the sun outside on your patio or you have a vacation planned in the next couple of months, and either way, there’s always room in your closet for a couple of updated summer essentials.

Having fun in the sun is a lot more, well, fun, when you feel amazing in an outfit and you scored it on sale. Nordstrom is currently gearing up for its annual anniversary sale, which officially opens to the public July 15. If you’re a Nordstrom Icon (spending at least $15,000 per year on your Nordstrom credit card), you can access the sale starting July 6-14, Ambassadors (spending at least $5,000 per year) have access July 7-14, Influencers (spending at least $2,000 per year) have access July 9-14 before the sale is open to everyone July 15-31.

Until you have access, you can peruse the thousands of marked-down items, add them to your cart, and wait until the big day to check out.

We recommend creating a wish list with your favorite items so you aren’t scrambling to find them when the sale goes live because during this sale, items sell out fast. But we understand searching through Nordstrom’s massive preview can be overwhelming — so we did all the hard work for you. If you want to grab some last-minute summer essentials from Nordstrom’s anniversary sale, here’s what caught our eye. And if you’re looking for beauty deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, we’ve got those, too.

Slow Tide Happa Cotton Beach Towel Nordstrom Tattered towels and tapestries aren’t the best at keeping sand away while you’re on the beach or drying you off after a dip in the pool. Upgrade your old surf shop towels with this plush and summery one from Happa. It’s made with 100 percent cotton that’s super absorbent, the dyes are fade-resistant, and it’s a large enough size that you can comfortably lay on it with some extra space around the edges. Buy Here

Supergoop! Play Sunscreen Bundle Nordstrom There’s no such thing as too much SPF — especially if you and your family are spending a lot of time outdoors this summer. We love Supergoop! as an everyday sunscreen, as it’s non-greasy, quick-absorbing, and non-comedogenic (i.e. it doesn’t clog pores!). This set comes with a full-sized bottle that you can easily stick in your bag for the beach, but it also comes with a huge pump bottle that you can use to fill travel-sized vessels or refill your empty sunscreen containers. Buy Here

Billabong Weekend Vibes Wrap Dress Nordstrom The name of this dress says it all: Let the weekend vibes commence! Made of a lightweight and flowy fabric, this number is perfect for hot summer days or even as a beach cover up. The wrap-style allows for an adjustable fit, and it’s short enough to keep you cool without riding up or showing off your backside if you don’t want to. Buy Here

Madewell Huston Pull-On Lightspun Pants Nordstrom KCM editor Katie P. lives in these gauzy pants throughout the summer. They’re made from four layers of ultra-thin cotton, which is breathable enough for even the hottest of days, and they’re incredibly soft. She’s not a huge fan of shorts because her thighs chafe when she wears them (cute, right?), so having a pair of breezy pants is a must. Buy Here

Spanx Get Moving Skort Nordstrom Court fashion is all the rage right now, even if you aren’t a tennis player. Katie is loving tennis skirts with built-in shorts because they’re extremely comfortable on and off the court (she’s taken up playing casual tennis matches and pickleball games). This skort from Spanx is just as high-quality as the rest of the brand’s products that you know and love, and it even has built-in booty boosting shorts to give your behind a bit of lift. Wins all around! Buy Here

Treasure and Bond Floral Woven Favorite Dress Nordstrom If you haven’t noticed, lightweight and flowy dresses are our favorite summer wardrobe staple. A maxi dress has some serious Greece vacation vibes, even if you’re just headed to the Jersey Shore for vacation. At under $25, you may as well buy multiple colors in this style. The best part? This dress has hidden pockets. Buy Here

Born Miarra Slide Sandal Nordstrom Slide sandals look effortless, but sometimes they lack support and tend to fall off your feet if the sole is slippery. This pair from Born has a leather insole that helps keep your feet in place, and there’s also built-in arch support to keep your feet from aching after a long day of exploring a new vacation spot. Buy Here

Chelsea28 Flounce Floral Print Chiffon Faux Wrap Dress Nordstrom Wedding season is in full swing yet again, and while opting for a new dress for the ceremony is fun, it’s always best to go with something you can wear again after the wedding is over. This chiffon dress is formal enough to wear to a cocktail wedding, yet casual enough to don with a pair of sandals and a tote for a day out and about running errands. Buy Here

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Short Pajamas Nordstrom You’re guaranteed to have sweet dreams in these buttery soft pajamas. They’re made from Tencel, which feels similar to a soft jersey material, which has a relaxed feel and is lightweight for hot sleepers. If you prefer long sleeves, there’s also a version of this set with those. Buy Here

Treasure and Bond Ruched Side Dress Nordstrom Consider this an upgraded version of a classic T-shirt dress. Not only is it comfortable, but adjustable ruching at the side allows you to adjust the hemline and fit of the garment, making it shorter or more fitted depending on your mood. Buy Here