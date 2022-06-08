One-Stop Shopping! Stock up on Summer Styles From Nordstrom’s In-House Brands

Share

We did a deep dive into Nordstrom’s exclusive collections.

Everyone loves a seasonal wardrobe refresh, but clicking “add to cart” is the easy part. Once it’s time to start the dreaded, almost unavoidable, returns process, summer shopping gets significantly less fun — especially if you have to make stops at USPS, UPS, and FedEx to ship your boxes back or visit eight stores to exchange one item at each. That’s why we’ve dedicated a lot of time to perfecting our one-stop shopping. It’s basically why department stores were invented. And the best department stores carry boutique, niche, and/or mission-driven brands and collections.

Only a few stores do all that and then some. You’ve probably come to rely on Nordstrom’s seemingly endless selection, from designer shoes and dresses to your go-to joggers and the jewelry that finishes off your look. It doesn’t hurt that there are options at a range of budget levels and amazing sales throughout the year — it makes it easy to invest in the pieces that make sense for you and find deals on the rest! And Nordstrom’s owned-and-operated brands offer just about the best bang for your buck.

You probably don’t even realize you’re shopping Nordstrom’s in-house brands like Halogen, Caslon, and Zella, which blend in with the other designer and boutique brands the store is known to carry. But within their in-house offerings, you’ll find pretty much everything on your shopping list in lots of sizes, high quality, and deep stock, all at reasonable prices. There’s no better place to look for wardrobe basics like layering V-necks and all-season cardigans alongside on-trend statement pieces and accessories you don’t have to shell out the big bucks for. We’ve rounded up some of the best summer finds from Nordstrom’s brands, from nude underwear to wedding-appropriate dresses.

Treasure & Bond Ruched Side Sleeveless Dress Nordstrom If the word "body-con" scares you, you're not alone. It can be daunting to wear something that shows all your curves, and we've all had those times when a dress sits in the closet for years because we're too scared to wear it. This one from Treasure & Bond won't be among them. The flattering ruching across the front allows you to adjust how short or long you want to wear it, and the material is thick enough to hide your panty lines without feeling heavy. It comes in about 15 colors and is offered in curve sizes as well.

Open Edit Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants Nordstrom If you've been considering trying wide leg pants, this is a great intro pair. They have an elastic waistband in the back that ensures a flattering fit without being restrictive, and the linen-viscose blend of the fabric gives the pants a fluttery drape. Get them in beige for work and purple for play.

Halogen Sleeveless Printed Maxi Dress Nordstrom Wedding season is upon us, and we're all on the lookout for the dress that will work just as well for one friend's barn wedding and another's cocktail-attire event. This Halogen dress has a slight halter neckline and an easy elastic waist that give it a flattering shape while keeping it comfortable, and the long, flowy skirt is effortlessly graceful. It ranges in size from an XXS to an XXL and comes in curve sizes as well. We give it major bonus points for coming in at just under $100 and for being easy to dress up or down for every event on your calendar.

Treasure & Bond Double Layer Scarf Nordstrom It may be summer, but it's never not scarf season. This one is super soft and lightweight while still being warm, making it the perfect solution for cool evenings when you don't want to bring a jacket with you. The subtle pattern works with just about any outfit.

Treasure & Bond Allover Print Short Sleeve Top Nordstrom A lightweight, fluttery blouse is a must for your summer wardrobe. This one is versatile enough to wear with jeans, skirts, trousers, or shorts, and we're loving the loose cap sleeves. The pleating in the back ensures a flattering shape.

Open Edit Sleeveless Reversible Maxi Dress Nordstrom Everyone needs a go-to dress to wear to anything and everything, and this curve-skimming maxi might just be yours. You can wear it either as a V-neck or a crew neck, depending on your preference and the occasion, and pair it with heels for a nice dinner or sandals for running errands. It gets bonus points for being machine-washable and clocking in at just under $50.

Treasure & Bond Gauzy Tunic Shirt Nordstrom It's the summer of wearing an oversized blouse as your outer layer, and this one from Treasure & Bond delivers. It's lightweight and long enough to cover your bum if that's what you prefer, and you can either wear it open over a dress or buttoned with a camisole underneath. It comes in plus sizes, too.

Caslon Raglan Sleeve Seersucker Top Nordstrom This shirt combines two summer classics: Seersucker and peasant blouses. Between the gathering across the shoulders and easy cut of the blouse, it's designed to fit a range of body types. We love the subtle puff on the sleeves.

Open Edit Lucca Slide Sandal Nordstrom This pair of sandals combines a few of this summer's hottest shoe trends: Woven straps, slides, and square toes. The slightly puffy strap makes the shoes comfortable and easy to wear for hours on end, and they easily walk the line between casual and dressed up. Plus, they come in a bunch of fun colors in addition to your basic black and white.

Halogen Short Sleeve Wrap Midi Dress Nordstrom Halogen comes through with another wedding season winner with this wrapped midi dress. It's perfect for a more casual wedding or rehearsal dinner, and the wrap waist and cap sleeves give it a flattering shape and summery feel. It comes in both standard and curve sizes and pairs well with heels and sneakers alike.

Nordstrom Bare Hipster Panties Nordstrom It's finally white pants season, and we all know what that means: You'll be taking a long, hard look at your nude underwear selection. Replace your VPL-causing undies for these Nordstrom brand hipsters, which are stretchy, lightweight, and come in six shades of nude from Brown Coffee to Pink Hero.

Zella Studio Lite Dress Nordstrom Zella's best-selling Studio Lite Dress is back in stock in three new colors. It's breezy and lightweight — perfect for summer — and comes in a subtle wavy pattern in coral, navy, and light gray shades. Pair it with your trainers on a hike or with sandals for brunch, without worrying about adding another layer of underclothes on a hot, sticky day.

Halogen Side Slit Cardigan Nordstrom This cardigan is made for the months when your morning commute is hot but your air-conditioned office is freezing. It's thin enough to fold down small and slide into your favorite tote, and it provides that extra layer of warmth when evenings suddenly get cool or the doctor's office waiting room is way too cold. It's hard to beat the $41 price tag on half the colors.