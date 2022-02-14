Loungewear To Live In — And It’s All From Amazon

Share

Hello, 2-day shipping and eternal comfort.

We love Amazon for a myriad of reasons, but one of the most important ones is that you can get just about anything you need from the retailer — including an entirely new loungewear wardrobe. Whether you’re hanging out in worn-out sweats or too small slippers, or just want a quick refresh, you can choose from hundreds of styles on Amazon. Chances are some of your favorite brands are available there, too.

Even though we’ve spent almost two years hanging out in lounge clothes and avoiding “real” outfits when we can, you might as well treat yourself to something new, right? If you are someone who wears leggings nearly every day, then it probably makes sense to have more than one pair in your stash — and the same goes for sweatshirts, sweatpants, and even slippers and socks. Thankfully, most loungewear is actually cute enough to wear outside of the house, so that counts as double duty, right?

No matter if you’re looking for a couple of pieces to replace old ones or you’re going in for a total overhaul, we’ve got you covered. Here are our favorite loungewear picks from Amazon right now. Wallet, be warned!

Best Loungewear on Amazon Right Now

Lounge Set Amazon A two-piece set is essentially three outfits in one: you can wear them together, or wear just the shirt or just the pants. This set comes in 42 different colors, so there’s something for everyone out there. We’re fans of this simple black and gray combo, which will look just as good mixed and matched with other pieces in your closet as it will paired together. BUY HERE

Dragon Fit Joggers Amazon Despite having a more tapered leg, some joggers still manage to look baggy and unflattering. This pair has a super high-waist, which keeps you feeling supported and prevents any unwanted wardrobe mishaps. There are also real pockets, which is great for keeping your phone close. BUY HERE

Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Heathered Socks Amazon You’ve probably heard of Barefoot Dreams because of the über soft blankets they make, but thankfully, they also make socks. Wrap your feet up in these plush things for an instant dose of coziness. They’ll keep your feet warm during the colder months, but they’re also great for wearing around the house when you want to keep your toes toasty. BUY HERE

Sherpa Quarter Zip Pullover Amazon Dress up your classic hoodie with this quarter zip sweatshirt. The collar makes it feel a little more put-together, but the faux sherpa material is just as soft and comfortable as your favorite sweatshirt. There are also pockets in the front, which are always great for keeping the essentials close. BUY HERE

The Comfy Wearable Blanket Amazon Alright, admittedly, this one is a little ridiculous, but it’s definitely a piece worth lounging in. The Comfy is a literal blanket you can wear, fully equipped with a hood and front pocket. It comes in 10 different colors, and it’s perfect for those days when you know you won’t be leaving the house (or couch). BUY HERE

Dearfoams Fireside Water Resistant Sydney Shearling Scuff Slipper Amazon Ever wonder what walking on clouds feels like? Chances are it’s what wearing these slippers would feel like. Slip into these shearling-lined wonders when you want to walk around in something plush, and your feet will thank you. If you need to run out of the house to grab the mail or run a quick errand, don’t worry. They’re waterproof and have a tread on the bottom that’s safe for the outdoors. BUY HERE

Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Long-Sleeve Funnel-Neck Sweatshirt Amazon A cowl neck top that’s secretly a sweatshirt? Amazing. Toss this on for a day full of Zoom calls, brunch with friends, or even for a day of shopping — it’s that versatile. Wear jeans and it’s a casual outfit, or pair it with leggings for a laid-back vibe. BUY HERE

Sherpa Lined Jogger Amazon These sweatpants can be your cozy little secret. They look like joggers (for that cool, athleisure look), but they’re lined with sherpa to keep you warm. On days when you have to run out and it’s super windy or cold, these will block out the chilliness. BUY HERE

Yeokou Sherpa Lined Fleece Crewneck Amazon Pair this with those sherpa lined sweats, and you’ll never be cold again. Depending on how tall you are, this could actually work as a dress instead of just a top. You could wear it to bed as a nightgown, over tights with boots if you’re headed out, or you could wear it as a tunic over leggings. BUY HERE

Daily Ritual Wide Rib Lounge Pant Amazon These wide leg pants are stretchy and chic. The high waist nips you in at your smallest point, while the wide leg and vertical ribbing detail will make your legs look like they go on for days. Tuck in a T-shirt and add a denim jacket for a casual look you could wear out, or opt for wearing a sweatshirt on top if you’re feeling lazy. BUY HERE