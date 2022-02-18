3 Fashion Trends You’re Going to See This Spring, and How to Work Them Into Your Wardrobe

Share

Metallic tops, subtle ties, and oversized totes, oh my!

New York Fashion Week just concluded, which has us thinking about what we want to wear this spring. While February fashion week focuses on fall trends, we saw some styles from the Sept./Oct. shows that we’re excited to work into our spring wardrobe. And, none of us can plan that far in advance, so now’s the time to shop those styles you were eyeing a few months ago.

Designers like Chanel, Tory Burch, and Michael Kors showed off creative looks with varying silhouettes, lots of texture, and an abundance of colors. While a lot of the styles were rather out there (and expensive), that doesn’t mean you can’t take inspiration from the looks and recreate similar ones with items you already have in your closet or with pieces that are in your budget.

We’re choosing to hone in on three major trends we saw during the spring/summer shows, that way it doesn’t get too overwhelming. Plus, we thought these were some of the easiest trends to take inspiration from, meaning they require minimal effort to recreate. So whether you’ve got your finger on the pulse of the fashion world and have seen every show or you get your fashion inspo from Insta, try these three trends to make your own runway-worthy moments.

All Tied Up

Altuzarra Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show. (Getty Images)

Clothing with knots, strings, and ties were all over the runways during fashion week, proving how simple details can create a big impact. While you may not want to go all out with cropped shirts and bondage-like details, adding a couple of knots through a belt or wrap dress is a sweet and reasonable way to incorporate the trend into your look without feeling like you’re trying too hard.

Cloth & Stone Tie-Dye Midi Dress A tie-waist dress is a great option for adding a bit of a dramatic tie detail. Not only is it already built into the dress, but it cinches you in at the waist, creating that hourglass figure we all enjoy. If you want a look that’s a bit more feminine, you can opt to tie the waist in a bow instead of a knot. We’re big fans of this lightweight dress because it’s easy to style on hot days (with some sandals and a cute bag), but with its long sleeves, it’s great for the chillier spring days. buy here

Everlane Fatigue Short-Sleeve Jumpsuit A jumpsuit is a wardrobe necessity: It’s a one and done outfit, and it can be worn for both dressy and casual occasions. This black one from Everlane is made from a perfectly worn-in feeling cotton, and it has a zip front for easy dressing. The belt takes in the otherwise boxy outfit, adding a small tie detail to the waist. You can wear it alone with your favorite flats or heels for a night out or with sandals for brunch or running errands. In cooler temps, add a turtleneck under the jumpsuit for some extra warmth and coverage. buy here

Jenni Kayne Everyday Kate Sweater Dress A classic sweater dress is something you can don all year long. This one by Jenni Kayne is made from a lightweight wool blend that will keep you warm when you need it, and allow you to breathe when you don’t. In the spring, pair it with your favorite sandals for a minimal look, and add some boots and tights in the winter for extra warmth. The tie at the waist can be tied in the front or the back, allowing you to make a ton of different looks with the same dress. buy here

Sleeveless Tie-Waist Blouse Made from a stretchy, soft cotton, this wrap top has a long tie that hangs from your waist, cinching you in at your smallest point. You can choose to wear the tie in a knot or a bow, pulling the top as tight as you would like, too. There are even pleats around the neckline and shoulders making this blue paisley a little more sophisticated. buy here

Shine On

Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show. (Getty Images)

While metallics can feel like they’re reserved for nights out or flashy parties, the runways this year showed us otherwise. Designers like Chanel dressed models in sparkly dresses and skirts that looked anything but ostentatious. If you have a sequined or metallic piece in your wardrobe that you’ve reserved for special occasions, it’s time to pull it out and style it for the spring and summer.

Mango Metallic Bow Blouse Shiny pieces in classic silhouettes make them more wearable. This classic blouse has a simple shape, but the metallic fabric gives it some extra oomph. You could wear this to the office with black slacks and a blazer, or you could wear it out at night with your favorite jeans and heels. Feeling extra feminine? Pair it with a flowy midi skirt and your favorite sandals for a nice dinner. buy here

Eloquii Textured Sequin Puff Sleeve Blouse There’s something about black sequins that feel more pared-down than other colors. This sheer blouse is a sexy pick for your next date night, and you could wear it with a black bra if you’re feeling frisky, or you can pair a cami underneath for some extra coverage. The wide boatneck is universally flattering, and there’s even a lower neckline in the back so you can tastefully flash some skin. buy here

Wayf Metallic Long Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress Subtle hints of metallic add an extra touch of glamour to a basic tiered dress. Despite being a pretty neutral color, a bit of shimmer makes this midi dress feel luxurious. It’s lightweight enough to wear on cool spring days, or you could pair it with tights in the winter. We love this look with a pair of comfortable heels and a bold bag for date night. buy here

A Reason to Carry It All

A model walks the runway during the Tory Burch Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2021. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Big totes are back! While many of us are tired of carrying around overflowing bags, this trend gives us a reason to have everything we’d like to have in case of emergencies. To keep your wallet from getting lost in the abyss of your bag, be sure to try and keep your other items corralled in pouches (like makeup, headphones and chargers, and other small bits), that way they don’t bury your important pieces. Chances are you already have a big tote in your collection, so feel free to pull out whatever you have instead of buying new.

Dagne Dover Allyn Leather Tote A leather tote is the more sophisticated cousin of the canvas tote. While it’s a bit sturdier than the other, it can hold just as much. Consider investing in a heavy-duty bag like this for carrying your computer to and from the office or coffee shop. It has compartments inside to help keep you organized (including a sleeve for your water bottle and a lanyard for your keys), and plenty of pockets to keep your makeup, pens, and headphones at-hand. buy here

Baggu Cloud Nylon Canvas Tote You’ve probably heard of Baggu for its ubiquitous shopping totes, but did you know they make larger bags, too? This large tote is made from lightweight nylon canvas (that’s also washable), meaning it weighs next to nothing. It’s big enough to use as a reusable shopping bag at the farmers market (and it has an interior zip pocket for your keys and wallet), or you could use it as a personal item on a plane and pack it with a couple of outfits. buy here