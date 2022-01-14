16 Gorgeous Products in Pantone’s Color of the Year: Very Peri

Share

Easy ways to add a dose of the purply blue hue to your wardrobe and home.

For over 20 years, color experts at the Pantone Color Institute have analyzed all areas of the arts and culture, entertainment, and design worlds to dream up a “color of the year.” This go-round, they set their eyes on a gorgeous purply blue-meets-periwinkle hue named Very Peri to be the 2022 Pantone Color of the Year.

Historically, the hue of the year challenges a whole cadre of different designers — from fashion to interior — to find different ways to incorporate the color into new designs. And there are already tons of amazing products shining bright with a pop of purple.

Pantone’s 2022 Color of the Year is Very Peri. Source: Shutterstock

Whether you’ve been waiting for an excuse to wear your favorite childhood color or want to subtly incorporate the trendy hue into your day-to-day through your nail polish choice, there are so many gorgeous items in Very Peri that’ll help brighten up your day.

From Athleta and Lululemon to fashion favorite designers like Staud and Jonathan Simkhai, there are tons of stylish picks for your wardrobe and home awash in the saturated color to try out. You’re guaranteed to start seeing the color pop up all over your social feeds and in real life, so why not get ahead of the color trend and be the first to try it out? And if this is inspiring you to start wearing more bright colors, be sure to check out our round-up of how to wear the three color trends that ruled the fall/winter runways.

Below, we’re sharing our favorite picks for your home and wardrobe adorned in the color of the year. Take your pick!

Hope Dress by Xirena Shopbop Xirena modernizes this classic tie-waist shirt dress by injecting it with Pantone’s 2022 color of the year. This is a one-and-done stylish piece that will take you effortlessly from work to a dinner date. It’s even perfect for vacation — just throw it over your go-to bathing suit and you’ll be out the door and on the beach in no time. Buy Here

Eloise Rib-Knit Cardigan by Staud Saks Fifth Avenue Cardigans made a major comeback in 2021 and they’re here to stay. This Staud design in the purply blue hue is an easy way to test out the trend. Throw it over a white or black cami and some go-to jeans for an easy (but on-trend) casual daytime look. Buy Here

Teckie Sneaker by Guess Nordstrom Pair your go-to workout wear with these periwinkle platform sneakers from Guess. They’re the perfect pop of purple to anchor any neutral athleisure look. Buy Here

Down for It All Jacket by Lululemon Lululemon Bundle up (and keep the winter breeze at bay) with Lululemon’s figure flattering down jacket. We love that it comes with zippered pockets to keep your valuables secure and a hoodie for extra warmth. Buy Here

Stone Earrings by Kenneth Jay Lane Shopbop These drop earring sparklers from Kenneth Jay Lane are a quick and easy way to add some glam to an everyday look. They’d also make a perfect birthday or special occasion gift! Buy Here

Momentum Tank by Athleta Athleta Available in XS-3X, Athleta’s Momentum workout tank (made from recycled Nylon) will spice up any at-home workout ‘fit. Plus, it’ll feel great to give your go-to black tank top a much needed break. Buy Here

Brooklyn Ankle Pant by Athleta Athleta Pair Athleta’s matching Momentum top above with these comfy (and super lightweight) ankle pants. Ideal for traveling, commuting, or running errands, this popular pant is 50 percent off right now! Buy Here

Bold & Unshaken Nail Polish by Olive & June Olive & June One of the easiest ways to try out the color of the year is in your nail polish choice. And Olive & June (a Katie Shop brand and KCM favorite!) nailed their take on Very Peri with their “Bold & Unshaken” hue. Buy Here

Italian Retro Gelato Bowls by Food52 Food52 Brighten up your morning cereal ritual (or late-night ice cream treat) using these gorgeous purply blue glass bowls from Food52. Buy Here

Corina Organza Ruffle Sleeve Top by Jonathan Simkhai Saks Fifth Avenue Fashionistas, rejoice! Jonathan Simkhai’s sheer organza top combines several trends into one perfect statement top. Buy Here

Slip On Memory Foam Sneakers by Akk Amazon These sleek periwinkle sneakers are super lightweight (the pair weighs less than a pound). They’re perfect to stick in your suitcase when traveling because they won’t weigh your luggage down. Buy Here

The Exercise Dress by Outdoor Voices Outdoor Voices With built-in shorts and pockets, no other exercise dress can compete with this iconic (and flattering) design from Austin-based brand Outdoor Voices. Buy Here

Pajama Shorts Set by Ekouaer Amazon Can you ever have enough cute sleepwear? This short sleeve PJ set is machine washable and costs less than $40 on Amazon. Buy Here

Paper Lily Drop Earrings by Lele Sadoughi Nordstrom If you’re not ready to commit to a purple wardrobe just yet, try out the color of the year in your accessories with these perfectly romantic Lele Sadoughi earrings. Buy Here

Hydro Flask Amazon Brighten up your next morning walk or yoga sesh with a reusable Hydro flask in this dusty periwinkle shade. It’ll keep your drink cold or hot for hours on end and it’s dishwasher safe. Buy Here