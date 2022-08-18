Style August 18, 2022

Indulge in Affordable Luxury This Fall With These Sophisticated Styles From Lulus

By Diana Valenzuela

Two pairs of shoes and a button down short sleeved top float atop a purple background.

Giovanna Chung/KCM

You’ll find the wedding guest outfit of your dreams. 

It’s time! Spooky season, sweater weather, or whatever you want to call it: Fall is right around the corner. And after a particularly hot summer, we’re extra excited to usher in some seriously cozy vibes. That’s right — in a few short weeks from now, big cardigans, autumn leaves, cooler temperatures, and the ever-divisive phenomenon of pumpkin spice will reemerge from their long slumber. And along with all that comes a big, exciting wardrobe transition.

Of course, most of us have plenty of cold weather staples tucked away in storage — and to give credit where credit is due, we couldn’t get by without those beloved pieces. Still, it can be nice to punch up those old favorites with some fresh pieces. Fall shopping sort of helps us recapture that tingly, magic feeling of fresh back-to-school clothes — except a lot more grown up. And in some cases, a lot more formal — especially in anticipation of all those postponed wedding receptions (thanks, Covid).

Since we’re not in middle school anymore, though, we also have a bit more buying power (which is one of the main perks of adulthood). Enter our latest favorite shop, Lulus, which positions itself as “affordable luxury.” While at first glance, the items might look a little flimsy, after some guided clicking, you’ll be met with an unending assortment of pieces that strike that rare balance between on-trend and sophisticated without being brand name designer eye-poppingly expensive.

We’re talking wide-leg jumpsuits, snakeskin booties, slinky maxi dresses, day-to-night button-downs, and some seriously comfy oversized outerwear. Whether you’re headed out on the town for some pumpkin-related activities, preparing for an increasingly brisk commute to the office, or curling up in front of a fire, you’ll be sure to find your new favorite outfit.

Enticing Endeavors Jumpsuit

A woman poses with her hands on her hips in a emerald green tank jumpsuit with a square neck.

Lulus

We’re starting off strong with a gorgeous pick for all our jumpsuit lovers. This piece is an all-around show-stopper: Featuring a flattering square neckline and a gorgeous emerald shade, this jumpsuit will look professional-chic with a blazer but can really pack a punch when paired with a leather jacket. Add some delicate gold jewelry for a timeless look.

Buy Here: $62

Spirit Dark Brown Snake Pointed Toe Ankle Booties

A person wearing jeans crosses their legs to show off dark brown snakeskin boots with a short, light brown heel.

Lulus

Since fall is official bootie weather, we propose that you pick out some of these stunning Snake Pointed Toe Ankle Booties. Reviewers cannot stop effusing about receiving a ton of compliments when they wear these out.

Buy Here: $55

Heart of Marigold Burgundy Wrap Maxi Dress

A woman wears a burgundy, floor length, wrap maxi dress that drapes dramatically.

Lulus

If you’ve been searching high and low for the perfect fall wedding guest outfit, look no further than this stunning maxi dress. We’re partial to the burgundy shade for a sultry evening look, but you can also pick out one of the floral prints, too.. Once again, this piece is sure to reel in the compliments: One reviewer insists that “you feel free and flowy and elegant all at once. And the compliments NEVER stop coming! This dress is definitely a head-turner!”

Buy Here: $80

Westwood Teal Half Sleeve Sheath Dress

A blonde woman in a knee length teal sheath dress stands in front of a white background.

Lulus

Need a new staple dress to wear to an important work meeting? Here’s your new favorite piece. This dress is simple without being boring. The front pleats and overlapping hem add just a bit of spice, and the half-sleeves will keep you warm without causing any unfortunate sweat situations. If you feel a little self-conscious about your figure (listen, we’ve all been there), reviewers note that “​​the detail on the front hides what it’s supposed to hide. All while being so flattering!”

Buy Here: $62

Botanical Romance Navy Blue Floral Ruched Wide Leg Jumpsuit

A woman poses with her hands on her hips in a long, flowy, flutter sleeved jumpsuit that is black and covered in a small floral pattern.

Lulus

Finding a jumpsuit that’s not too formal can be a bit of a challenge. That’s why we love this botanical wide-leg jumpsuit. Ideal for an afternoon stroll around the park, this sleeveless piece will keep you cool without pushing you into “totally freezing” territory. We love the adjustable drawstrings at the shoulders and the silhouette created by the elastic waist.

Buy Here: $68

Completely In Love Wine Red Swiss Dot Button-Front Maxi Dress

A woman wearing a bright red maxi dress with flutter sleeves that is covered in swiss dots with a fitted bodice looks down and poses.

Lulus

If you were intrigued by our piece on grandmillenial chic, we’re happy to introduce you to this button-front maxi dress. From the swiss dot details to the pleated bodice to the deep V neckline, the subtle glamor of this dress is undeniable. Reviewers agree: One enthuses that “the style is so feminine and flattering without being overly ‘frufru; or revealing. It just floats around me in a graceful and flowing way, and I love the split sleeves that provide a bit of mystique.”

Buy Here: $74

Emmy Camel Suede Pointed Loafers

A person wearing pointed, camel brown, suede loafers crosses their feet to show off the shoes.

Lulus

Is it just us or does fall scream suede? If you’re craving some deep brown suede to pair with a flannel and jeans, then trust us — these pointed camel suede loafers will complete that outfit. They’re easy to slip on, can be dressed up or down, and reviewers boast that they have purchased these flats in multiple colors. All glowing endorsements.

Buy Here: $24

Effortlessly Cool Light Wash High-Rise Wide-Leg Cropped Jeans

A woman wearing high-waisted, wide leg jeans poses with one foot forward.

Lulus

Mom jean on the top, gen-Z jean on the bottom? We call that the best of both worlds. For those of you who want to use this year to experiment with wide legs, we’re obsessed with this high-rise cropped pair. The cut sits comfortably on your waist but the flared, relaxed legs will contribute a certain cool factor — with a ton of room to show off your heels.

Buy Here: $50

Kick It Navy Blue High-Waisted Trouser Pants

A woman leans backwards on a stool to show off high waisted, cropped, fitted trousers.

Lulus

For those of us replenishing a workwear wardrobe, look no further than these impeccably sleek trousers. The high waist will pair beautifully with a tucked-in button-down or a preppy blazer. One reviewer can’t get enough of these pants for being fun business casual: “I loved these for going back to the office! They are cute and look professional and put together without being boring, and they have a little give to make them comfortable.”

Buy Here: $46

Good Luck Charm Black Polka Dot Short Sleeve Button-Up Top

A woman poses with her hands on her hips wearing a fitted, black, short sleeved button down with a white floral pattern that is tucked into jeans.

Lulus

A lot of us gravitate toward flowy, boxy tops, so we had to include this short-sleeved button-up top. It’s loose without being sloppy and the button-up factor makes it easy to dress up or down (which always gets bonus points from us). The best part? Reviewers say that the buttons are sturdily-attached and not at all prone to gapping.

Buy Here: $46

Lucky Break Light Grey Oversized Jacket

woman wearing yellow jacket

Lulus

This light gray oversized jacket is a prime example of exactly why we miss outerwear in the summer. The unique, fluttery draping will frame your favorite outfit and the elegant dolman sleeves can be rolled up and buttoned into place. Because it’s 100 percent Tencel, it’s a light jacket that’s absolutely essential for a breezy day. The yellow is calling to us but the blush is giving us that muted neutral vibe that’s trending right now. Shall we get both? 

Buy Here: $66

Molly Mae Black Suede Pointed-Toe Ankle Strap Pumps

A person crosses their ankles mid step to show off black matte pump heels with a delicate ankle strap.

Lulus

Who doesn’t love a strappy pump? These cute little suede shoes will revitalize your fall wardrobe. Multiple reviewers have purchased these for wedding rehearsal dinners and receptions — to great success. Other reviewers say that these are now their go-to date night pick and also a great choice for any business casual situation. 

Buy Here: $38

