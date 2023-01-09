You’d Never Guess That These Sophisticated Finds Are From Abercrombie

Share

Gone are the days of the embroidered moose polo.

When you hear the word “Abercrombie,” images of shirtless models and the strong scent of body spray probably wash over you. Maybe you were someone who lived and died by the colorful screen-printed tees and low-rise denim that Abercrombie was known for in the 2000s — or you raised kids who did — but the brand has matured over the years (as we hopefully have, too).

With a pivot to creating “brand-agnostic” clothing that appeals to the masses, extending its size range, and revamping its marketing tactics (i.e. saying goodbye to dimly lit stores and stark black and white imagery), Abercrombie became cool again earlier this year. Its clothing quality improved, and they began designing pieces that could be worn for years rather than a season.

Even though things have changed, some of the brand’s offerings have stayed true to their roots. You can still find oxford shirts and collegiate sweaters while shopping, but they’ve swapped pink plaid for simple pinstripes. And alongside its preppier styles are surprisingly modern fits that we’re actually pretty excited about. Even better, Abercrombie’s revamp sheds its teens-only branding, with new styles that work for every generation. From gorgeous party dresses to jeans that have rave reviews, you can find capsule wardrobe pieces and updated basics at pretty affordable prices.

If it’s been a few years since you thought about shopping at Abercrombie, here’s what we’re currently eyeing.

What to Buy From Abercrombie’s Comeback

Single-Breasted Blazer Abercrombie Single-breasted blazers can easily swallow you whole if they aren’t tailored correctly, but you don’t have to worry about that with this one. Cut in a “wedge fit,” this number actually accentuates your curves instead of hiding them. Instead of traditional seams that go straight down from the armpits, these seams curve inward toward your waist, creating a more fitted look. For a full suit, consider the matching trousers. $120 at Abercrombie

Sloane Tailored Pants Abercrombie A pair of wide-leg pants is a wardrobe workhorse. Not only can you wear them to the office and formal events, but you can easily style them with a white T-shirt for casual days. Despite having a tailored look, these are just as comfortable as your favorite sweats thanks to built-in stretch and a billowing fit. $90 at Abercrombie

Wrap-Front Blazer Dress Abercrombie Consider this the lovechild of a power suit and a wrap dress. A ruched waist and asymmetrical skirt are modern touches on this classic blazer dress, and the lack of buttons means you won’t have any wardrobe malfunctions. Despite being a dress, you could also easily pair this with some trousers or leggings if you want to style it more modestly. $120 at Abercrombie

Elevated Plisse Wide-Leg Pants Abercrombie If you’ve always wanted a pair of Issey Miyake pants but haven’t had the budget for them, these are an affordable dupe. The micropleated fabric is visually complex yet surprisingly easy to move around in, and the waistband is made from elastic to up the comfort factor. $80 at Abercrombie

Double-Cloth Trench Coat Abercrombie The trench coat is a timeless piece that you’ll own for years to come, and this wool version is no different than its canvas counterpart (but ideal for the winter season). Made from double-layered fabric, this long coat will keep you warm in the coldest climates, all while looking effortlessly chic. $400 at Abercrombie

Tweed Blazer Abercrombie Channel your inner Jackie O. in a classic tweed blazer, but without feeling like you’re dressed in a time capsule. Gold buttons pop against the black fabric on this contemporary take, but if you prefer something more subtle, this style also comes in a wool-blend (in both patterned and solid textiles). $180 at Abercrombie

Short Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress Abercrombie Dreaming of days spent in warmer climates? Be sure to pop this tiered dress into your suitcase for your next getaway. Flowy chiffon fabric moves with you as you walk, and the ruffled tiers feel sweet, but not juvenile. Don’t have a vacation booked yet? Layer a basic turtleneck underneath this until spring arrives. $120 at Abercrombie

Oversized Boucle Turtleneck Abercrombie Whether you wear it over leggings, tucked into trousers, or paired with jeans, you can’t go wrong with a chunky sweater. This one is made from soft yarn that won’t itch or scratch, and it comes in five different colors and patterns. $32 at Abercrombie

Long-Sleeve Sweater Midi Dress Abercrombie Instead of having a box-like fit, this stretchy sweater dress is slightly tailored at the waist to add some shape. The wide collar and v-neck add a preppy touch, too. For winter, try styling it with knee-high leather boots and an ankle-length coat for a look we think Carolyn Bessette would approve of. $60 at Abercrombie

Vegan Leather ‘90s Straight Pants Abercrombie Leather pants sound great in theory, until you get them on and they’re heavy and sweaty (cue Ross in that episode in Friends). This vegan leather pair has a soft interior and is lightweight enough to move in so you won’t overheat in them. Reviewers tout that they’re also extremely flattering, especially from behind $110 at Abercrombie

Vegan Leather Tote Bag Abercrombie If you’re going to tote around your entire life in a bag, you may as well choose something that looks nice. With room for a laptop, water bottle, wallet, change of clothes, small dog, and more, this bag holds its shape and keeps you organized with interior and exterior pockets. $40 at Abercrombie