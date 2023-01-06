The Best Vibrators, According to Sex Experts and Doctors

Share

Prepare for a toe-curling experience.

If you’ve ever set foot inside a sex store and found yourself overwhelmed by a towering wall of phallic-shaped contraptions, you’re not alone. The sheer volume of sex toys on the market is astounding and ranges from designed-to-scale dildos to pocket-sized vibrators and beyond. (In fact, the selection could probably fill a Bed, Bath, and Beyond, or two.) You’ve probably felt tempted to grab something safe-looking from the wall and walk swiftly to the cash register. Vibrators are one size fits all, right? Wrong. Experts suggest taking your time when it comes to vibrator shopping because you can’t assume any ol’ sex toy will fit, let alone satisfy. There’s an art to finding the right vibrator for your body and needs.

Whether you’ve never owned a palm-sized pulsating partner or you’re looking to upgrade your beloved rabbit, an expert opinion never hurts. We talked to Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, Ph.D., tenured professor of relational and sexual communication at California State University Fullerton (and TikTok sex expert), and Cerē founders Amir Marashi, MD, FACS, FACOG and Kimberly Lovie, MD, SM.

They’ve broken down what makes vibrators great, how they work, and how they can enhance your sex life, whether you use them alone or with a partner. Let’s get to it.

How to find the right vibrator for you

Not all vibrators are created equally. Sex toys, even if you don’t use them around your genitalia, are in direct contact with your skin, so you want something that’s easy to clean and safe to use on sensitive skin.

“A lot of the same principles that apply to quality medical devices apply to quality vibrators, since this is a device that you use intimately and oftentimes place inside of the body,” Dr. Marashi says. “It’s important that vibrators be made of medical-grade silicone — this decreases the likelihood of material degradation over time.” After all, it’s dangerous to have parts of a vibrator peeling off on or in your body.

Medical-grade silicone is super easy to clean and won’t cause allergic reactions. “The device should be water-resistant and easy to clean, since vibrators can harbor a lot of bacteria,” he says. “It is important to clean a vibrator before and after each use.”

Dr. Tara recommends the same, but she also suggests considering size. “Some women like small bullet vibrators, while others prefer a larger one that’s easy to hold,” she says. She also mentions taking the volume of the toy and how it charges into consideration. Otherwise, you risk getting stuck with one that rumbles loudly each time you turn it on.

The different types of vibrators

You can use a vibrator most anywhere on the body, but some are specifically designed to be used in certain areas only. You shouldn’t insert a vibrator meant for external stimulation (and it normally isn’t a size or shape you would want to insert), but you can use a vibrator meant for internal stimulation for external vibrations.

“Vibrators come in a variety of designs and can be used externally against the vulva (i.e. the area including and surrounding the vagina and clitoris, including labia), or inserted into the vagina,” Dr. Marashi explains.

There are also dual-stimulation devices, which have two components: one for insertion and one for external stimulation. These can be something like a classic rabbit-style vibrator that has two vibrating parts, or a toy that has a vibrating internal arm and a suction stimulator on the outside (this mimics the feeling of oral sex).

Small, bullet-style vibrators are named for their shape. Most bullet toys are designed to be used externally to stimulate the vulva and clitoris. You can lay them against your vulva for more gentle vibrations or use the tip to send targeted sensations to your clitoris. Some are made with a more curved shape so you can use it internally to target the “G-Zone,” as Dr. Marashi calls it.

What’s the G-Zone, you ask? Essentially, most of us are familiar with the term G-Spot, but it’s actually not just one small area. “What was commonly referred to as the G-Spot (a sensitive area inside the body, located in the front wall of the vagina) is actually a complex zone made up of many erogenous structures — and part of the clitoris is one of them,” he says. “For this reason, researchers now call the G-Spot the G-Zone.”

With all of that in mind, here are some vibrators they recommend for some toe-curling action.

The Best Vibrators for Women, According to Experts

Great for Hands-Free Play: JimmyJane Ascend 3 JimmyJane With a curved shape and remote, this toy is great for couples or for use alone. Hand the remote over to give someone else control of the vibrations, or use it yourself as a way to easily change settings. “This is easy to hold, soft to the touch, and very quiet,” Dr. Tara says. “Most of my clients love this product and say that it’s very easy to use, as well.” $80 at JimmyJane

Great for Beginners: Bijoux Indiscrets Personal Massage Bijoux Indiscrets For something that’s as beautiful as it is effective, look no further than this compact model. The light peach color looks and feels more grown up than some of its hot pink counterparts. “I love the beautiful design. It’s great for clitoral stimulation, and it’s not too strong, making it great for newcomers,” Dr. Tara says. $60 at Bijoux

Great for Internal Stimulation: Dame Arc G-Spot Vibrator Dame For those who prefer a vibrator that can be used both internally and externally, something like the Arc by Dame is a versatile option. Dr. Tara says that because this delivers consistent G-Zone stimulation, it can lead to orgasm from internal vibrations, even if you’ve never experienced one from vaginal penetration. $115 at Dame

Great for Clitoral and Vaginal Stimulation: Cerē Spellbound Stimulator Cerē While studying the clitoris, Dr. Marashi and Dr. Lovie found that having two different components in one vibrator can drastically increase blood flow, and thus, arousal. “One of the vibrators used in our research study had a standard vibrating component (that’s inserted into the vagina), and an air pulse component that is external and is placed on the glans clitoris,” he says. “We found that the internal vibrating component stimulates the G-Zone, and the external air pulse component stimulates the rest of the clitoris. So we modeled our Spellbound Stimulator on this.” $97 at Cerē

Great for Use During Sex: Dame Eva Hands-Free Vibrator Dame While you can certainly use this alone, it’s also great for use during penetrative sex. It has small silicone arms that hold it in place, so you can receive vibrations around the vulva and clitoris while having sex with a partner. “This can make for an explosive combination orgasm,” Dr. Tara says. $135 at Dame

Great for All-Over Clitoral Stimulation: Cerē Lalena Vibrator Cerē “Vibrators come in many different shapes, but many are shaped like the phallus. In fact, pleasure products have been made in the shape of the penis for 28,000 years,” Dr. Marashi says. “We thought to ourselves, What if we made a vibrator in the shape of the organ it was meant to stimulate? We used our knowledge of clitoral anatomy to design the first vibrator in the shape of the clitoris: the Lalalena.” Sign us up! $97 at Cerē

Great for Use All-Over: Unbound Babes Ollie Wand Vibrator Unbound Babes If you prefer delivering vibrations to a larger area or just want something that’s easy to hold onto, a wand-style is a tried and true option. A long handle keeps you from having to reach to hit the right spots, and the large head covers a lot of surface area. $76 at Unbound

Great for Discreet Use: Maude Drop Massager Maude This looks like an egg, but that’s part of what makes it great: The rounded shape can be used to stimulate a wider area, or you can use the pointed end for targeted vibrations. It’s made from medical-grade silicone, it’s water-resistant, and it comes in a discreet storage pouch. $49 at Maude