Expert- and User-Approved Sex Toys to Enjoy Alone or with a Partner

Sex toys shouldn’t be scary.

Let’s face it: Sex toys can be scary. Not only are there thousands of choices out there, but you have to also choose something that suits your preferences and lifestyle. Not all toys are created equally, and that’s why we looked to the experts to find the best of the best when it comes to toys.

Whether you’re looking for a toy to use by yourself, are interested in incorporating a toy during sex with a partner, or aren’t sure where to start with either, we’ve got you covered. We scoured the web for the best toys out there, both for beginners and the experienced, that are highly rated by both experts like sex therapists and by those who use the toys. Based on reviews, there isn’t a displeasing toy in this bunch.

So go ahead, explore these toys and try something new. You never know, you may find something that enhances your sex life in a way you weren’t expecting.

Best Sex Toys for Women and Couples

Dame Pom Sometimes phallic-shaped sex toys can be intimidating — they’re often large and brightly colored, only adding to the intimidation factor. Starting with something small (but mighty), like a handheld vibrator, is a great way to begin using sex toys if you haven’t before. This vibrator is meant to fit into the palm of your hand, and it has a small silicone tip that can be used for targeted sensation, or you can use the larger surface area of the entire toy for a gentler feeling. Dame, the company behind this toy, is woman-founded (by a sexologist and MIT engineer, no less), and aims to close the pleasure gap between women and men. Each of their toys are made from 100 percent medical-grade silicone, making them doctor-approved, too. And with over 600 five-star reviews on the website, it seems to really please users in all meanings of the word. buy here

Maude Cone For those who are looking to venture into parts unknown, a small butt plug is a good place to start. This one is from Team KCM favorite Maude, another woman-owned sexual wellness company, and is made of body-safe silicone that’s both flexible and easy to clean after use. It’s free of latex and phthalates, and it even comes in its own canvas bag for storage. Reviewers say it’s perfect for beginners, and those who identified themselves as pros said, “It’s incredibly soft and suitable for many bodies. It’s comfortable and has a luxurious feel. Definitely a staple in my and my partner’s collection!” buy here

Lelo Soraya 2 Consider this an upgrade from the classic rabbit-style vibrator. Lelo created the Soraya 2 to be a sleek, sophisticated toy that looks just as great as it feels. The body of the toy is made with soft silicone, and it has two main components: a small, short nub for targets stimulation, and a longer, wider shaft for internal stimulation. A hole at the back of the toy serves as a handle for easy holding, and the buttons for adjusting vibration speed, intensity, and pattern are located on the top of this loop so you can easily change the settings. It’s great for those who prefer both external and internal stimulation. The toy also won an iF Design Award in 2020 for its impeccable design and packaging. buy here

Lovehoney Satisfy Me Curve Silicone Dildo For those who enjoy and maybe prefer penetration with a toy, this flexible dildo is a great option. The dual-sided design allows for either end to be inserted, one being more slender than the other. A slightly curved design helps either end of the dildo target the G-spot, and it’s made of flexible silicone that bends easily if you need it to go a little further in one direction or another. The silicone is soft to the touch and can be used with a water-based lubricant, like this one from Maude. buy here

Lioness Vibrator 2.0 Looking to really dig into what gets you hot and bothered? This vibrator by Lioness uses sensors to collect biofeedback from you while you use the vibrator to track in real time what your arousal levels are, when you begin to orgasm, and how long you orgasm. After you’ve finished using the vibrator, you’ll be able to go into an app and see how and when you climaxed, allowing you to better learn your body and your preferences. Who knows, maybe you’ll be able to share your likes and dislikes with a partner, making sex more fun for the both of you. buy here

Unbound Bend Vibrator Sometimes, you have to make something bend to hit just the right spots. This toy has a quiet motor at one end that creates vibrations (with 10 different speeds and patterns to choose from), and is covered in body safe silicone. A bendable alarm allows you to move the motor to whatever angle you need, and the power and speed buttons are located on the end of the toy, right where you hold it. It’s a great option for beginners, as it’s smaller if you wish to use it internally, but also wide enough to spread out the vibrations, meaning it won’t feel too intense — unless you want it to. buy here

Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator This isn’t oral sex, but it might be the next best thing. The Womanizer has a small silicone tip that creates a seal around your clitoris, gently creating a suction and pulsating sensation. It’s meant to recreate the sensation of someone performing oral sex by using air to gently suck and push on the area inside the silicone tip. Users and sex therapists agree it’s a pretty amazing toy, but if that’s not enough for you, it was actually found to effectively treat women with orgasmic difficulty in a case study — the first sex toy to ever do so. buy here

Adjustable Bed Wedge Pillow While this isn’t technically a sex toy, it certainly can help enhance your experience with toys or with a partner. This wedge can be used in a multitude of ways, either as a support behind you while a partner pleasures you, to elevate your legs and hips to find a new position, as back support if you want to sit up more during sex or masturbation, under your hip to lift you a bit to better fit with your partner, and many, many other ways. Or, if you’d like, it’s also a great way to read in bed with some extra back support! This one has a portion that can be folded over to create a more intense angle if you want. We’ll let you decide how to use it. buy here

Vibratex Cordless Magic Wand Oh, the wonders of technology. Everyone’s favorite magic wand now comes in a rechargeable cordless version. This is one of the most famous sex toys for a reason: It delivers targeted, strong vibrations wherever you place it, pretty much guaranteeing an orgasm. It’s rather large for a toy, but you can easily hold onto it without having to contort your body to move it wherever you’d like. Unlike many toys, this one isn’t waterproof, as only the head is covered in silicone. The body of the toy is made of plastic, which covers and protects the large motor. According to sex expert JoEllen Notte, the magic wand may be a great choice for those struggling to reach orgasm because of medications they are on. “You may find you need something substantially stronger than you are used to using in order to ‘get through’ the effects of the meds and find your orgasm,” she says. The larger surface area of the head is also beneficial, she claims, as it covers areas you may not have discovered before. buy here